Identifying someone with real integrity isn't always easy. In a world that seems to demand stepping over others to be successful, being honest and standing by your morals on a regular basis isn't as common as it used to be. Still, there are small things that only people with real integrity do every single day that help them stand out from the rest.

While some may consider living with integrity to be old-fashioned or unrealistic, numerous studies have shown that integrity is associated with better personal and work relationships, higher self-esteem, and greater life satisfaction. If you want to live your life with more integrity or figure out if someone who claims to do so is for real, pay attention to the small things people who possess this trait do on a daily basis.

These are 11 small things only people with real integrity do every single day

1. Tell the truth, even when it's uncomfortable

The first small thing only people with real integrity do every single day is tell the truth, even when it's uncomfortable. Many people act like telling the truth is as easy as breathing. Without thinking too much about it, they'll rant and rave about how dishonest people are nowadays, while simultaneously ignoring their own dishonest behavior.

However, people with real integrity know how to stand on business. Whether it's telling someone off or telling them how it is, people with real integrity are as honest as someone can be. Of course, this honesty isn't always easy. As clinical psychologist Tara Brach, Ph.D., pointed out, "Yet, like all primitive survival strategies, when deception becomes habitual and is not directly about survival, it prevents us from continuing growth."

Still, it is much better to sting someone with the truth than soothe them with a lie. Like it or not, lies have a tendency to catch up to people, causing irreparable damage in the long run.

2. Keep their promises, no matter what

It isn't always easy to keep promises. As much as they'd love to be people of their word, some promises become impossible to keep as time continues. From promises tied to finances to promises that require extensive planning and time, people often do themselves a disservice by making commitments that are difficult to keep. That said, one of the small things that only people with real integrity do every single day is keep their promises, no matter what.

It isn't always easy, but those who keep their promises manage to push their people-pleasing tendencies to the side in order to make a logical decision about whether they want to promise someone something or not. Oftentimes, this might mean saying no to their loved ones if they find that what's being asked of them exceeds their capabilities.

So, while it might not always be possible to keep promises, at the very least, people with real integrity logically sort out what conditions are worth committing to or not.

3. Take responsibility for their actions

It's not always fun to take responsibility for your actions. Despite what others may say, the truth is that taking responsibility often requires a bucketload of humility and reflection. However, in turn, this can make one feel more powerful, as psychotherapist F. Diane Barth, L.C.S.W., explained, "Taking legitimate responsibility can make you feel more competent, powerful, and in charge of yourself." With this in mind, a small thing that only people with real integrity do every single day is take responsibility for their actions.

Sure, taking responsibility isn't for the weak, but it's a necessary part of being human. From making a friend upset to disappointing a colleague, taking responsibility is a balm that can smooth out the most difficult situations. Even if it doesn't entirely fix things, people are much more willing to forgive those who show genuine remorse for their careless behavior.

Thankfully, people with real integrity understand this, which is why they're one of the first people to admit when they've done something wrong, even when it secretly hurts their ego in the process.

4. Treat everyone with respect

In an ideal world, everyone would treat those around them with the respect and kindness they deserve. Unfortunately, life has changed drastically as good manners seem to be entirely thrown out the window. From people refusing to say the basics like 'excuse me' to being outright rude to strangers in the store, a small yet significant act of integrity is treating everyone with respect.

Now, treating everyone with respect isn't always easy. As generations change and certain behaviors become more prevalent, it can be challenging to have patience with people who show the slightest disrespect. Yet, people with real integrity always find a way to keep it classy, even when it's hard.

As professor and researcher Berit Brogaard, D.M.Sci., Ph.D, said, "It is a near-truism that mutual respect is essential for our relationships (romantic or otherwise) to thrive and that a lack of mutual respect can leave our relationships in tatters, or worse." So, even when it's difficult and people test your patience, keep it up. Remember: while you can't control other people's behavior, how you respond will always say more about you than the other person.

5. Practice what they preach

A word to the wise: everyone is a hypocrite at times. No matter how much integrity someone has, there will always be a point at which people with integrity don't practice what they preach. Whether it's being unable to let go of a relationship or refusing to listen to people's advice, hypocrisy is bound to happen to the best of us.

But overall, a small thing that only people with real integrity do every single day is practice what they preach. Sure, they might not be hypocrisy-free, but people with integrity make an honest effort to practice what they preach. Even if they don't always get it right the first time, the best thing about people with integrity is their ability to reflect.

It isn't always easy, but people with integrity can acknowledge where they went wrong and ensure that it doesn't happen again. This is why they're known to be so wise. From experience, those with integrity have learned from their past mistakes, allowing them the wisdom to practice what they preach.

6. Do the right thing, even when nobody is watching

Another small thing that only people with real integrity do every single day is do the right thing, even when nobody is watching. It isn't as easy as people make it look, but doing the right thing will always say more about their character than anything else. As professor of psychology, Noam Shpancer, Ph.D., said, "Actions often speak more truthfully than words."

Despite this fact, it isn't always easy to follow one's heart. In a world where people often step on others to succeed, those with integrity may find themselves reevaluating their choices and wondering if they would have achieved more if they had been more selfish.

And while it might feel like a weakness for many of them, being a person with morals and integrity will always be better than regretting a decision for the rest of their life.

7. Listen more than they speak

There's nothing wrong with being a chatterbox. While some people don't always want to admit it, most people are more talkative than they are silent. Eager to share and connect with others, it's not uncommon to find people who speak more than they listen.

However, a small thing that only people with real integrity do every single day is listen more than they speak. Maybe it's because they're reflective or deep thinkers, but they'd much prefer to listen to someone ramble than ramble on and on for hours on end. And while this might sound unfair for some, those with integrity don't mind staying silent.

Blame it on their considerate nature, but people with integrity know one thing: allowing someone to take the lead in a conversation is just another way to get to know someone's true nature.

8. Give credit where it's due

People with integrity know how hard it is to move up the corporate ladder or to invest time and energy into something that's been years in the making. From feeling unappreciated to feeling taken advantage of, those with integrity have truly been through it all and some. This is why a small thing that only people with real integrity have is giving credit where it's due. If there's one thing people with integrity love to do, it's give people their flowers. Known to be absolute team players, people with true integrity will always find a way to show appreciation.

Whether it's a pat on the back or throwing a small celebration, people with integrity love to make others feel special. This is important as, according to the University of Oxford, "An extensive study into happiness and productivity has found that workers are 13% more productive when happy." So, whether it's coworkers or lovers, always keep a positive attitude and give thanks when necessary. Not only is it the kind thing to do, but it also leads to better results in the end.

9. Stand up for what's right, even if they stand alone

It isn't always easy standing up to other people. From difficult bosses to in-laws, being able to check someone in a crowd full of people is pretty intimidating. That being said, a small thing that only people with real integrity do every single day is stand up for what's right, even if they stand alone.

Believe it or not, most people won't stand up for what's right. As most people remember, whenever someone cries out for help, those passing by won't even spare them a glance, as they believe someone else will take care of it. Yet, it's exactly this mentality that incentivizes people to continue their harmful behavior.

So, while it might be terrifying, those with real integrity aren't afraid to take a stand. Even if they're alone, they'd rather do what's right than spend years later wondering what if.

10. Stay humble when they succeed and fail

Sure, it's easy to fake humbleness when someone succeeds, but a small thing only people with real integrity do every single day is stay humble when they succeed and fail. When someone's life takes a turn for the worse, it's easy to find fault in others rather than take accountability. Not wanting to do the reflection necessary to grow and learn, most people would fake arrogance and put the blame on those closest to them.

However, this isn't all that great, as according to a study published in Personality and Individual Differences, people who place blame on others do so because they're unable to regulate their emotions. So, while it's all too easy to look for fault in others, taking accountability and keeping a good head about them is the only way people with integrity move. Not only does this make them more powerful, but it can inspire those around them to do the same, curating a positive environment in the process.

11. Avoid gossip or negative talk

Finally, a small thing, only people with real integrity do every single day, is to avoid gossip or negative talk. Sure, it might sound like the obvious thing to do, but let's face it: many of us are all about spilling the tea. Whether it's family gossip or ranting about their partner, discussing drama is a part of life.

Yet, for those with integrity, they do their best to avoid gossiping like the plague. Not keen on tearing random strangers down, they'd much rather lead with kindness instead. This often means finding ways to change the conversation to something more positive or, if all else fails, walking away.

And while those around them might find this boring and frustrating, people with real integrity win, as positivity will always be better for their mental health in the long run.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.