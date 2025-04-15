People Who Don't Like To Leave The House On The Weekends Usually Have These 11 Reasons

When you think of someone who doesn't leave the house, you probably think of agoraphobia, which is "an anxiety disorder that causes an intense fear of becoming overwhelmed or unable to escape or get help." For many people, agoraphobia keeps them from leaving the house regularly. And while it isn't true in every case, there are plenty of other reasons people who don't like to leave the house on the weekends usually have.

If someone doesn't like to leave the house on the weekends, it's likely not an anxiety disorder. Maybe they're tired from working a full week and need to rest, or want to catch up on all the television they've fallen behind on. Or, perhaps they just prefer being a homebody, and that's perfectly okay, too.

Here are 11 reasons people who don't like to leave the house on the weekends usually have

1. They need more sleep

When you're caught up in the rat race of the work week, you don't have much time leftover for real rest. Of course, you still sleep every night (or every day, depending on your schedule), but between working long days, shuttling kids to extracurricular activities, and feeling drained from doing so much, there's not as much time to get good rest. For many, this is where the weekend comes in.

According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, "Healthy sleep is important for cognitive functioning, mood, mental health and cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and metabolic health." Additionally, "Insufficient sleep and untreated sleep disorders are detrimental for health, well-being and public safety."

Sleep is the foundation of good health, and it's essential that we all get enough of it. Someone who feels like their sleep just isn't quite cutting it during the week may have to resort to catching up on slumber over the weekend when there is more free time. Given the fast pace of the world we live in, this need is understandable.

2. They don't want to be around other people

During the work week, you're required to be around other people. Even if you work from home, you're still communicating and interacting with others fairly regularly. This can take a toll on a person, especially if they're more introverted.

Some people just don't enjoy being around others all the time, and the thought of doing more of the same over the weekend sounds awful to them. That's why staying in to avoid others is one of the reasons people who don't like to leave the house on the weekends usually have.

Psychology educator Kendra Cherry explained that introversion and shyness are two different things, and while one can lead to an unhealthy avoidance of people, the other simply requires some more alone time. "Shyness indicates a fear of people or social situations," she said. "Introverts, on the other hand, simply prefer not to spend lots of time interacting with other people."

It's perfectly natural for people, especially introverts, to want to spend some time away from other people, especially people they don't know very well. For example, someone might feel okay being around their family, but want to avoid casual acquaintances and people they don't know at all. Some people just want to spend some time away from others, and that's perfectly acceptable.

3. They plan to binge-watch television

Nearly everyone has a show or movie they've been meaning to watch. There's nothing wrong with wanting to take the time to do so, but when life gets busy, you can fall behind. We all need a chance to enjoy mindless entertainment every now and then. And if you're really trying to get through a show, you may not have time to watch it during the week, but you likely will on the weekend.

Experts from Northwestern Medicine shared that when you do something you enjoy, your brain releases dopamine. For many, this includes binge-watching. It really turns into a bit of a vicious cycle.

"The release of dopamine helps us feel good, and it results in a 'high' similar to that induced by drugs and other substances with addictive qualities," they explained. "Your brain craves more and more, and as long as you continue to binge, your brain produces dopamine."

It could be argued that binge-watching is not the best use of one's time, but when you're tired after a long week at work or school or daily responsibilities, there's no harm in watching a few shows you enjoy rather than leaving the house.

4. They're catching up on chores

It's already been established that everyone is busy during the week because of work or other duties. This can get in the way of completing chores that are necessary. Some chores need to be done daily, while others require weekly, or even less frequent, attention.

Keeping up with all of that while working hard and taking care of your family can be challenging, to say the least.

Lifestyle expert Ashley Chalmers shared a list of chores that need to be completed each week. Her list included things like dusting, washing bedding, vacuuming under the bed, and cleaning out your pantry and fridge. Chances are, most people do not complete these chores every week as they are recommended to.

Of course, if you spend most of your weekends away from home, it really calls into question when exactly you'll have the time to do these things. While these weekly tasks may not seem as urgent as daily ones, they are still important and essential to the running of a household. Sometimes, you have to sacrifice to make the time needed to get them done.

5. They want to spend time with family

If you live with family, you naturally see them pretty regularly. But that doesn't mean you're able to catch a lot of quality time with them during the week. Everyone has their own obligations to work, school, and other activities that are important to them, and sometimes it can feel like you're barely seeing each other even though you live in the same house.

But uninterrupted family time is one of the key reasons people who don't like to leave the house on the weekends usually have. For many, family time seems like an absolute necessity, as a Pew Research Center survey found that 73% of Americans considered spending time with their families to be one of the most important things that they do.

If spending time with family is important to you, you will prioritize it and make time for it, even if that means spending less time going out on the weekends so you can fit in the quality time you've been craving. This will always be time well spent.

6. They don't have enough money to go out

A common problem for people in this day and age is that they would like to go out and spend time away from home, but they don't really have the money to do so. "Going out" can mean anything from catching the latest movie release, to going shopping, to grabbing a bite to eat with friends.

The problem is that all of these things, and most things that constitute going out, cost money. In fact, money is a commodity that few people have enough of to go around. For example, a Bankrate survey found that 37% of adults in the U.S. had to dip into their emergency savings (assuming they had any in the first place) to help them offset essential costs. Only 19% chose to use their emergency funds for non-essential items like vacations or concert tickets.

With statistics like these, it's no wonder that people don't have enough money to go out every weekend and spend their time away from home. Some just have to make do with what they already have to keep themselves entertained.

7. They don't feel like going out after working all week

For some people, the decision is relatively simple. They've spent the whole week working and giving their all to their job. On the weekends, they'd just like to have some time to themselves. It makes sense that one of the reasons people who don't like to leave the house on the weekends usually have is that they spend all week working and need a break, especially if they are working in a traditional office setting.

In a CBS News poll, 63% of participants reported that they did not feel well-rested, even after a nice, lazy weekend. Now, add on to that the stress of having to go out and present yourself well at events over the weekend. That would simply cause too much stress and overwhelm.

If someone feels like they need to take the weekend to relax and stay in after a hectic work week, they should, and they shouldn't feel like they're being judged for doing so. How everyone spends the weekend is completely up to them.

8. They're making time for their hobbies

Whether it's reading, crocheting, trying new beauty products or even organizing, everyone has a hobby that they wish they had more time for. If you feel like you just don't have the time that you wish you could devote to doing your favorite things, staying home over the weekend is probably what you prefer. After all, it's hard to curl up with a good book or take time to journal about big events during the week when you're keeping up with work and other obligations.

A study published in Nature Medicine revealed that having hobbies has serious benefits, including improved health, low risk of depression, and higher life satisfaction. So, it's important to make time for the things you love, including hobbies. They will benefit you in countless ways.

Of course, this means actually finding the time to fit those things into your schedule. For many, that means spending more time at home over the weekend so they can engage in rewarding hobbies, or simply finding hobbies that don't eat up much of their time to begin with.

9. They need time to recharge

Sometimes, staying at home on the weekends can come down to something as simple as needing time to recharge. If you're constantly moving and going, you stand a pretty good chance of becoming burnt out. You've got to take care of yourself and take the time that you need to fully recharge so you can be present and give everything you have in the future.

Regarding research published in Applied Cognitive Psychology, Kirsten Weir, a science and psychology writer for the American Psychological Association explained that breaks can not only improve well-being, but also your performance ability. "Focusing our attention for too long can wear us out," Weir said. "Prolonged work seems to be depleting."

Even though the work week doesn't extend into the weekend for most, forcing yourself to do things that feel like work can burn you out and not allow you the time to recharge your energy. Staying at home over the weekend to recharge isn't lazy; rather, it's entirely beneficial and necessary.

10. They're taking care of their mental health

There are many reasons people who don't like to leave the house on the weekends usually have, but one of the most essential is taking care of their mental health. Experts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill shared that taking a break for your mental health can improve productivity and reduce stress. While taking some time to yourself can feel counterproductive, it will actually prepare you for the things that you need to do in big ways.

Furthermore, you may feel the need to stay at home and avoid being around people because of depression. Stephen Ilardi, PhD, associate professor of psychology, explained, "When we're clinically depressed, there's a very strong urge to pull away from others and to shut down." However, this can "[serve] to worsen the illness and how we feel."

For this reason, staying at home because of depression isn't necessarily healthy. Nevertheless, it is a reason some people might choose to stay at home.

11. They need to prepare for the week ahead

Sometimes, staying at home over the weekend can be as simple as wanting to prepare for the week ahead. Whether you're doing one of social media's viral "Sunday reset" routines, or meal prepping, you might just need time to get yourself ready for the week ahead. Instead of focusing on the past week, this involves looking forward and planning instead of recharging.

Technology professional Mercedes Soria pointed out that taking just 20 to 30 minutes to plan the week ahead can increase your productivity exponentially. If such a short amount of time can do that, imagine what spending the majority of a weekend could do. Sometimes you have to take the time needed to get the future in order, and that's okay.

