Everywhere people look these days, there seems to be a massive argument going on about which generation is the best and which is the worst. From accusations of baby boomers being too old school to Gen Z being lazy, the generational divide has possibly never been greater.

However, it might surprise Gen Z to know that there are several things they do that boomers secretly admire but will never admit out loud. Believe it or not, the division isn't as great as people make it out to be. While there are plenty of fair criticisms on both sides, people in each generation secretly have at least some appreciation for one another.

These are 11 things Gen Z does that boomers secretly admire but will never admit

1. Fighting for a better work-life balance at their jobs

fizkes | Shutterstock

The first thing Gen Z does that boomers secretly admire but will never admit is fighting for work-life balance at their jobs. It's unfortunate, but Gen Z is often labeled as a difficult generation that doesn't want to work hard. However, if someone spent enough time with the younger generation, they'd realize just how hardworking they truly are.

From applying to hundreds of job applications to their willingness to work overtime, Gen Z isn't all that lazy. That being said, they do want a better work-life balance in their jobs. From wanting to spend more time with their loved ones to wanting to reset, there are plenty of reasons why Gen Z requires a good work-life balance.

As Alexandra Kalev and Frank Dobbin noted in the Harvard Business Review, "Corporate programs that support work/life balance promote productivity, reduce turnover, and improve employees' mental and physical health."

And while some boomers just don't get it, others admire their willingness to speak up for what they want, even if they don't admit to it out loud.

2. Using humor as a coping mechanism

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

Life has been bizarre lately. With the rise of the basic cost of living, Gen Z has no choice but to laugh at their misfortune. This is why one thing Gen Z does that boomers secretly admire but will never admit is using humor as a coping mechanism. Whether it's skits or dancing in the middle of a hurricane, Gen Z will find a way to make a joke out of everything.

From tagging Putin and telling him, "This isn't like you," to using AI to make questionable images, Gen Z isn't afraid to crack a joke during the worst times. And while this generation might feel cooked, boomers can't help but be slightly amused by their coping mechanism.

Even if it isn't all that helpful, there's something about finding the humor in a tough situation that instantly draws people toward Gen Z, even if they'd never say it out loud.

3. Traveling at a young age

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Boomers were set on being successful back in the day. Wanting the best in life, many boomers dedicated years of their lives working hard to become successful. And while this is admirable, a thing Gen Z does that boomers secretly admire but will never admit is traveling at a young age.

Now, don't get it twisted: Gen Z is working hard. According to Pew Research Center, Gen Z is more likely to attend college rather than drop out of high school. Yet despite this, Gen Z is also prioritizing their dreams and finding ways to cross off their list of travel goals.

And while it might make some roll their eyes at their lack of priority, in the end, Gen Z is living their best life. From traveling to Japan to spending years in Switzerland, they're choosing to broaden their worldview and take a step away from the corporate world, even if it's only temporary.

4. Setting better boundaries with family members

fizkes | Shutterstock

As most people know, boomers are all about their family. No matter what their parents did to them or how strained their relationship is with their kids, boomer parents were raised to believe that family comes first, no matter what. However, as time passed, the newer generations created their own family.

Known as their chosen family, some Gen Zers are prioritizing their friends over their family. And while this might frustrate some of the boomers, there's no denying that a thing Gen Z does that boomers secretly admire but will never admit is setting boundaries with family members.

Sorry, but not all blood-related family members have their best intentions at heart. Some family members are straight-up toxic and have no respect, which is why Gen Z has chosen to distance themselves in favor of hanging out with like-minded people. And while some boomers might complain, other boomers understand where Gen Z is coming from, which is why they secretly admire them.

5. Redefining beauty standards

Baggycat Photography | Shutterstock

Back in the day, the beauty standards were utterly unbearable. Despite how progressive boomers were at one point, the progression went straight out the window as 90s skinny took over and effectively destroyed many women's self-esteem. Luckily, a thing Gen Z does that boomers secretly admire but will never admit is redefining the beauty standard.

It wasn't easy, but as models like Ashley Graham came into the picture, women finally felt seen as plus-size models hit the runway. Despite the criticisms they might've faced, this inclusivity completely changed beauty standards for the better. And while some companies have tried to revert to the old ways, Gen Z won't let them.

With no fear, they'll call these companies out, causing companies and magazines alike to be very careful with what they say. This is important, as according to a study published in 2021, upward comparison leads to less satisfaction with their body. Thankfully, many boomer women understand this, admiring Gen Z for their outspokenness, even when some would consider it too extra.

6. Digital creativity

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

Another thing Gen Z does that boomers secretly admire but will never admit is digital creativity. Obviously, the boomers have seen their fair share of art. Known to be the founders of the hippie movement, of course, boomers are in touch with art and creativity.

Yet, with the rise of technology and social media, people's talents have become more widespread as beautiful masterpieces have been displayed for the whole world to see. And while some boomers might not want to admit it, there's no denying that a thing Gen Z does that boomers secretly admire but will never admit is digital creativity.

From sketching on their iPads to creating animations entirely on their own, boomers are amazed by Gen Z's talent. From in-depth tutorials explaining their pieces to incorporating old artwork and turning it into something new, Gen Z is seriously a generation full of creative young adults.

7. Questioning religion without fear of judgement

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Most boomers were brought up in some sort of religion. Whether it was Christianity or a completely different religion, boomers likely didn't stray from their religious upbringing, since religion is much more than belief. As most boomers will tell us, religion is about community. Yet, while boomers value community, a thing Gen Z does that boomers secretly admire but will never admit is questioning religion without fear of judgment.

As outgoing as boomers used to be, according to assistant professor Vern Bengtson, “One in five of the 599 boomers in our study reported they had increased their religious or spiritual activities in recent years.”

And while this isn't a bad thing, a lot of Gen Zers aren't all that religious. Tired of being scared into religion, Gen Z has decided to march to their own drum and decide for themselves if religion is for them or not. On the outside, it might give boomers a bit of a headache as religion is huge for them, but equally, they can't help but admire Gen Z's free spirit and ability to think for themselves.

8. Romanticizing everyday life

Rido | Shutterstock

Life can get stale from time to time. Even if someone's completely content in life, there's no denying that waking up and going to work isn't all that inspiring. Luckily, Gen Z has found a way to cope with it. Known as 'romantizing your life," Gen Z has found a way to make the most mundane things more enjoyable.

Gen Z makes working or being a parent look much more enjoyable than it probably is. This is why something Gen Z does that boomers secretly admire but will never admit is romanticizing everyday life.

Unlike others, Gen Z doesn't want to live a stifling life. Yet with life becoming more expensive, they have no choice but to lock in sometimes and play the corporate game, at least, for a little while. Still, they'll always find a way to make life worth it. From traveling to self-care days, Gen Z doesn't just inspire their generation; they inspire others as well.

9. Prioritizing authenticity over reputation

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Since Gen Z has broken away from the beauty standards, a lot of Gen Zers have prioritized authenticity over reputation. Not just when it comes to their parents, but from their spiritual ways to dying their hair a vibrant pink, Gen Z has truly become extremely individualistic.

And while boomers might not personally make any of these decisions themselves, a thing Gen Z does that boomers secretly admire but will never admit is prioritizing authenticity over reputation. It isn't easy, but Gen Z has decided to put their happiness first.

Sure, it's scary at first, but according to a study published in Personality and Individual Differences, authenticity leads to greater life satisfaction. So, even if others don't always agree with Gen Z, there's no denying that Gen Z might be onto something.

10. Challenging the idea of one correct ‘life path’

Yuricazac | Shutterstock

Nowadays, everyone has a think piece on how everyone should live. What once used to be, "People should do whatever they want," has now turned into, "Well, actually—" Thankfully, a thing Gen Z does that boomers secretly admire but will never admit is challenge the idea that there is one correct life path.

Sorry to say this, but not everyone is meant to be a mother or a husband. While boomers might've lived the typical nuclear family trope, Gen Z has different aspirations. With kids becoming increasingly more unsafe and politicians doing nothing to protect them or make life more affordable, Gen Z isn't too keen on living the dream of the nuclear family.

Now, do they absolutely get hated on by some boomers? Of course, but Gen Z doesn't care. They'll continue to do what they love doing, regardless of how others feel. And while some boomers won't get it, others who've embraced the progression of the hippie movement understand where they're coming from.

11. Challenging corporate greed

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Finally, the last thing Gen Z does that boomers secretly admire but will never admit is challenging corporate greed. Sure, they can't boycott everything. It's unfortunate, but corporate America doesn't allow for things like foreign technology to enter the United States. This often means that some things, like iPhones or laptops, are much harder to boycott compared to other things like Colgate.

However, whenever Gen Z can, best believe they're putting their money where their mouth is. From refusing to drink Starbucks to refusing to eat McDonald's, Gen Z is done with corporate greed. Blame it on their low salary, but Gen Z isn't fond of making billionaires richer.

So, even if it's an inconvenience, they'd rather support small businesses that are further away than give a dime to companies that don't care about them or their employees.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.