While stress causes some people to crumble, mentally strong individuals can thrive and learn how to manage stress despite the added tension. They view adversity as an opportunity for growth.

Whether they're dealing with financial setbacks, health problems, or workplace difficulties, mentally strong people don't let stress drag them down.

Here are 7 stress strategies mentally strong people rely on, according to psychology:

1. They accept that stress is part of life

While some people waste time and energy thinking things like, "I shouldn't have to deal with this," mentally strong people know that setbacks, problems, and hardships are inevitable. When stressful situations arise, they devote their efforts to doing what they can to move forward. Even when they can't change the circumstances, they know they can always take steps to improve their lives.

2. They keep problems in proper perspective

Rather than think that a flat tire has the power to ruin their whole day, mentally strong people keep inconveniences in proper perspective. When tempted to catastrophize a minor event, such as thinking one mistake could ruin their whole career, they respond by reframing the message they give themselves and refuse to allow a pessimistic inner monologue to take hold.

A 2020 study concluded that this involves viewing stressors as challenges rather than threats, recognizing that stress is a common human experience, and embracing the body's natural stress response as helpful. Fostering a sense of control, strengthening social support networks, and engaging in relaxation techniques can also significantly reduce the impact of stress on one's well-being.

3. They take care of their physical health

Mentally strong people recognize the importance of maintaining their bodies in a state of optimal functioning. They realize they won't be able to combat stress if they're worn out and running on empty. They exercise, get plenty of sleep, and maintain a diet that keeps them healthy.

4. They choose healthy coping skills

While some people turn to alcohol, junk food, or other unhealthy vices to help them escape stress, mentally strong people productively cope with discomfort. They allow themselves to feel uncomfortable emotions like anxiety, fear, and sadness head-on. They use healthy activities, like going for a walk or participating in a hobby, to cope with emotional pain.

Unhealthy coping strategies, such as substance abuse or isolation, can exacerbate mental health issues like depression and anxiety. A 2017 study supported the notion that healthy coping skills can improve emotional regulation, resilience, and overall mental well-being.

5. They balance social activity with solitude

Sometimes, in an attempt to avoid facing problems, people fill their schedules with social activities. Others deal with stress by withdrawing from friends and family. Mentally strong people strike a balance: They maintain a healthy social life even when they're stressed, but they also reserve time to be alone with their thoughts.

6.They acknowledge their choices

Stress can cause people to feel like victims of bad circumstances. Mentally strong people acknowledge that everything they do, from the time they wake up until the time they go to sleep, is a choice. They're willing to say no to things they don't want to do, and they accept responsibility for their behavior.

Research emphasizes that acknowledging and making conscious choices about how to respond to stress is crucial for effective stress management. This involves identifying and managing stress triggers, developing healthy coping mechanisms, and actively engaging in behaviors that promote well-being.

7. They look for the silver lining

Mentally strong people don't necessarily see the world through rose-colored glasses — they have a realistic outlook — but they do look for the silver lining in challenging circumstances. They recognize that good things can come from even the most stressful situations. Rather than allowing hardship to turn them into bitter people or helpless victims, they choose to use stressful circumstances to become stronger and better.

Amy Morin is a psychotherapist, keynote speaker, and the author of 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do, a bestselling book translated into more than 20 languages.

