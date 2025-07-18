Known as the 'Gen Z stare,' Gen Z has a distinctive deadpan look they give when entering a conversation with someone older than them. Their lackluster interactions leave people in older generations wondering if Gen Z folks are slightly judging them. The short answer is that, yes, there are plenty of things that make Gen Z quietly judge older generations, even if they'd never admit it.

Gen Z isn't known for being subtle, and they will vocalize when you have offended them to ensure that you apologize for it, or risk being canceled. Because of this, many millennials and Gen Xers believe that Gen Z is the new boomers. When you speak to someone from Gen Z and they give you that stare, know they are silently judging every word you say.

Here are 11 things that make Gen Z quietly judge older generations, even if they'd never admit it

1. Flexes about not going to therapy

Older generations, particularly baby boomers, may take pride in the fact that they never went to therapy growing up, seeing it as a sign of weakness. They were taught to hide and suppress their emotions to maintain appearances and keep their family together. Data from YouGov showed that 18% of Gen Z sought mental health treatment in the past year, which was more than double the 8% of baby boomers who did the same. Yet, Gen Z, who is vocal about mental health and often encourages boomers to seek help, rarely extends that care to the generations that are closer in age to them.

Generations like Gen X and millennials were left to suffer through their own mental health struggles without any help from the other generations. One way for Gen Z to win the mental health battle is to gain strength in numbers, something Gen X and millennials could help them with if they learned to extend to them the same empathy they wish to receive.

2. Pride in overworking

Gen Z can't wrap their heads around older generations' pride in overworking themselves just for the small amount of money they're given for overtime. As younger generations have come to realize that they are working tirelessly for little to no benefits, such as the ability to retire early or own a home in their lifetime, Gen Z wonders if anything is worth it anymore.

For millennials and Gen Z, work isn't as important. Young people must contend with a higher cost of living, in addition to educational debt and a lack of health benefits. There is no pride in burning yourself out for a check that can't cover the cost of your expenses. It's a bleak reality that older generations can't begin to understand, so, of course, they judge you when you criticize their work ethic.

3. Judging gender identity and pronouns

From Gen Z's perspective, judging someone based on how they prefer to be addressed has always seemed a little silly. We refer to people by honorifics all the time, such as Mr., Mrs., and Ms. Sometimes, we even refer to people as "sir" or "ma'am," depending on their gender. Gender identity has always been a part of our society, and people in younger generations want to acknowledge more identities so that everyone feels included.

Gen Z has the right to judge people for being against this because it's a double standard. Around 61% of Americans under the age of thirty express comfort using gender-neutral pronouns when requested, while only 31% of those aged 65 and older share this comfort. Older generations were the ones who started labeling individuals this way in the first place, and now seem to have an issue with it when young people want to alter it or make it their own.

4. Outdated tech habits

Gen Z grew up with more advanced technology than their older counterparts. Tablets and smartphones were always nearby, making it hard to imagine life without them. In their view, many boomers and Gen Xers still use ancient technology like radios, and Gen Z quietly judges them for it. Millennials can't escape Gen Z scrutiny either, as they are often made fun of for their music tastes.

A Gen Zer loves to discover things that were already there and rebrand them as something innovative. The generation that grew up on EDM often refers to all record players as turntables now and buys all of their favorite new artists on vinyl. They'll claim it as an aesthetic while older people see it as a vibe. Music had soul to it, where lyrics came from real people and events, not electronically generated from an app.

5. Mocking social media culture

Older people often mock Gen Z's obsession with social media and wanting to profit from being influencers. While many of us want to laugh when influencers get taken down, for many, it's more than just a lifestyle. To young people, it is a real job that helps pay their bills and helps them build their own communities.

What they fail to realize is that Gen Z's social media posts use more emotionally driven language than older users. Older adults reduce social media as a shallow time-waster rather than as a tool for activism, creativity, and mental health support. Sometimes crying to a bunch of strangers on the internet can be more therapeutic than spending tons of money on seeing a therapist for an hour and getting nowhere.

6. Tough love parenting

Gen Z judges older generations for their tough love parenting because they find it unnecessary. You don't have to bully your child in order for them to learn discipline or resilience. As a late millennial, I have to agree with Gen Z on this notion. If you have to make your children scared of you, then you're not really great at parenthood.

This generation grew up during a time when conversations around mental health, emotional intelligence, and trauma became mainstream. As a result, Gen Z values open communication and validation in the parent-child relationship. They're learning how to break generational curses, and no one should fault them for that. To Generation Z, there are other ways to handle something without resorting to forcing someone out of their comfort zone.

7. Loud opinions about tattoos and piercings

Tattoos and piercings are a normal part of rebellion for many generations, only because they are notoriously hated by older people. When their children get tattoos or piercings that are not normal, they believe that their children are heading down the wrong path. Gen Z not only judges older people for this, but they also find it amusing.

Having a tattoo is a form of artistic expression, where there is a secret meaning behind each image. As society evolves, younger people have been more open-minded towards tattoos and see them as conversation starters.

There are also some unexpected benefits to having tattoos, such as improved physical and mental health. Not only can it improve the mental health of the wearer, but it also allows a dialogue to be open around the meaning behind the art that they have chosen.

8. Ignoring climate change

Younger people want a better future to inherit from the older generations, but when they denounce climate change and continue to make the planet worse, it can be hard to bring that dream of utopia into fruition. A Deloitte survey found that approximately 62% of Gen Z reports feeling anxious about climate change, which can influence their career choices. There is no point in being in a career that compromises your morals and values.

Gen Z sees no point in becoming engineers if the only careers that they will be qualified for are those working for big oil companies that will continue to drill into the planet. They judge us based on our silence around these issues because we see climate change as some boogeyman that doesn't exist or something we can combat. While they can't change everyone's minds, they strive to implement their beliefs in the small things they choose to do in their daily lives.

9. Disrespecting service workers

Being cordial is not necessarily a generational thing, but Gen Zers will judge others who treat service staffers harshly. They spend several hours catering to other people's needs, often without receiving a tip or recognition. Service workers are often seen as essential, and treating them poorly can be perceived as elitist.

Things have become so dire that service workers are warning those who come into the industry that they shouldn't do more than their jobs require of them. This is because, sooner or later, your employer will take advantage of your hard work, or it may even go unnoticed. Even if older people don't mean any harm by it, a harsh tone or impatient attitude can leave a lasting negative impression on Gen Z.

10. Thinking respect is given not earned

Everyone should give as much respect as they are given. For Gen Z, respect is not something that they give so easily, especially to the older generations. The old saying that respect is given, not earned, reigns true, but sometimes, the phrase that Gen Z loves to use so much is something that even they don't abide by.

Gen Z typically sees themselves as peers, not subordinates to other adults. This type of behavior has landed them in hot water with other generations. Similar to boomers, they are extremely combative whenever you bring up the tiniest criticism their way. This can sometimes hinder them, as many will think that in order for them to gain respect, they need to be receptive to it and be willing to give it back, just as they claim to believe.

11. Treating artificial intelligence like it's dangerous

Many people in older generations see AI as a threat to the job market and intellectual property rights. According to an Alight study, 42% of Gen Z employees feel their job is made easier by AI, compared to just 14% of baby boomers. This leaves Gen Z wondering why older generations are worried about protecting jobs that they actively hate doing in the first place.

This is a more nuanced topic that people refuse to discuss beyond surface-level emotions, particularly in Western countries like the United States. It's not that they fear AI, but they fear what their governments intend to do with it. China has effectively integrated AI into its society without displacing jobs for its people. The issue then lies with Western governments having little faith in people to do manual labor and replacing them with something cheaper to avoid paying a real individual a fair salary. It is something that younger people often judge older people for, because younger people will be the ones to pick up the pieces of a broken empire.

