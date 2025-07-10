There are certainly generational differences in the ways that different age groups decorate and utilize their living spaces, according to a survey conducted by Talker Research. From the furniture they choose to invest into the decorations they put up around their homes, Gen Z and baby boomers are driven by different kinds of values when it comes to their day-to-day lives.

While baby boomers value family time, hard work, and status, Gen Z is more focused on experiences and comfort. While these values may be most prevalent in the larger parts of life — in their careers, relationships, and personal routines — they’re also embedded in their homes and living spaces. Many of the things Gen Z instantly notices when they enter a baby boomer’s home are the things that don’t align with their personal value systems, whether that’s actual home decorations or a general vibe.

Here are 11 things Gen Z instantly notices when they enter a baby boomer’s home:

1. Decorative furniture no one's allowed to use

Gen Z prioritizes meaningful social connections and experiences, both inside their homes and beyond, according to experts from Lebanon Valley College. From crafting their schedules to spending their money and even decorating their homes, these are some of the values they keep in mind. When they’re furnishing their living spaces and carving out spaces at home, they’re thinking about how they can make the most of their space.

For this reason, plastic-wrapped couches and decorative furniture are some of the first things Gen Z instantly notices when they enter a baby boomer’s home. They’re not interested in fancy living rooms and decorative furniture because they’re more concerned with finding furniture that people actually want to use.

They’d prefer to make their living space comfortable for guests and have a dining room table with enough seats for fun social gatherings, rather than filling their space with things they worry will go unused.

2. Candles that have never been lit

Many baby boomers purchase nice things and status symbols as a means of rewarding their hard work, yet don’t end up using the things they buy, whether it’s nice candles, designer purses, or even fancy cars. They wait for a special day or use these items as decorations, rather than finding small and casual moments to incorporate them into their daily lives.

However, there has been a noticeable shift among younger generations. They go out to eat with their friends on a random Tuesday rather than waiting for a celebration or a birthday to get together. They may even light their fancy candle, working from home to indulge in a small joy on a random weekday. That’s why these decorative items, like unlit candles, are some of the first things they notice when they enter a baby boomer’s home.

3. Fake plants everywhere

According to a Civic Science survey, Gen Zers are twice as likely to purchase a real plant for their home because of a desire to “care for something” living. Considering they often don’t have the space or financial security to have children or even adopt a pet, house plants are the next best option.

Of course, they also reap positive mental health benefits — something younger generations are collectively more attuned to safeguarding — when they have and take care of plants in their homes. However, fake alternatives and plastic plants don’t have that same effect, according to a study from Scientific American, which is why they’re one of the things Gen Z instantly notices when they enter a baby boomer’s home.

4. Beige walls and neutral colors

Gen Z values maximalism and self-expression without constraint, which is why their homes typically serve as a melting pot of their interests, hobbies, passions, and routines. According to a study by Fluent Research, this preference for maximalism is evident not only in their wardrobes, style, and fashion but also in their home decor choices.

When they visit a baby boomer’s home characterized by minimalism, rigidity, cleanliness, and neutrality — lacking personality or signs of life — they often overlook it, especially compared to their own spaces. Walls, minimal decorations, and the absence of clutter can feel sterile, particularly if they don’t align with a person’s aesthetic or personality.

5. Decorative towels that shouldn't be used

Like many of the other things Gen Z instantly notices when they enter a baby boomer’s home, their annoyance with a decorative towel is fueled by a difference in values. While it’s true that Gen Zers are maximalists at home, there’s an added layer of functionality — and using things, regardless of how nice they are — that they have in their spaces.

Like welcome mats and decorative soaps in the bathroom, baby boomers often try to curate a vibe in their homes, but usually fall short of enticing younger generations that don’t necessarily purchase things that they’ll never be able to use or enjoy.

6. 'Live, Laugh, Love' art and signs with generic quotes

From a decorative towel with “Live, Laugh, Love” to welcome mats with “Wipe Your Paws” on them, if there’s one thing that symbolizes a baby boomer’s living space, it’s the presence of generic inspirational quotes. Alongside numerous family photos and sentimental items, there will almost always be a HomeGoods frame with a quote that’s equally overused and underwhelming.

It may be one of the things Gen Z hates about baby boomer homes, but if it brings joy and peace to the person living there, that’s all that matters, right?

7. The infamous junk drawer

If you’ve ever grown up with a baby boomer, chances are you know exactly what a junk drawer is. From old technology cords to appliance manuals and even random pens and pencils, a junk drawer is the home for everything that doesn’t have a place in a living space.

It may not be the first thing that a Gen Zer notices in a baby boomer’s home, but once they find it, it’s something they can’t help but peruse through. Even if it’s not something they have at home, it does serve a purpose that many people aren’t willing to overlook.

8. A full cable TV setup

According to a 2023 Statista survey, the majority of people still paying for cable TV packages are baby boomers, while younger generations, such as Gen Z, opt almost exclusively for streaming services and social media for entertainment.

Cable TV boxes are one of the first things Gen Z instantly notices when they enter a baby boomer’s home because they’re not familiar with it — the same reason their older counterparts seem to lean toward it. They have a sense of familiarity and comfort with cable TV — from their shows to the remote and even the stations they regularly use, which is part of the reason they continue to invest in it every month.

9. China cabinets filled with dishes only used on special occasions

Many older generations have fine china in their homes because it was gifted to them. Whether they’re family heirlooms or wedding gifts from back in the day, their fine china isn’t just a vehicle for practical use but also a status symbol worthy of being on display.

However, it’s not just one of the things Gen Z instantly notices when they enter a baby boomer’s home; it’s also something that they generally don’t value, turning it down as an heirloom in their own families. Especially as they struggle to purchase homes and find enough space in their rentals, taking on extra dishware — especially the kind that should be displayed — feels like more work than it’s worth.

10. Paper maps in drawers

According to an Ordnance Survey, nearly 85% of Gen Zers rely entirely on their phones to get where they need to go, and the vast majority have never even used a paper map. So, when they open up their grandparents’ drawers at home and see paper maps, they’re not just shocked that they’re still around; they can’t comprehend how their grandparents are still using them to get around.

It’s one of the first things Gen Z instantly notices when they enter a baby boomer’s home because it’s a reminder of their differing lifestyles and skills. Yes, Gen Z may have more technical knowledge and digital literacy than their boomer counterparts, but hard skills like map reading or searching an encyclopedia are a lost art.

11. Encyclopedias collecting dust

For many baby boomers, before the digital age of cell phones and Google, encyclopedias were the fastest and most effective way to seek out information about a particular topic. They either used a library or their own family’s collection at home, which is why so many have them lingering on a bookshelf in their homes today.

It’s also one of the first things Gen Z notices when they enter a baby boomer’s home because they grew up almost entirely online, so the thought of having to scan through an encyclopedia for a book report or to search for an answer to a question feels absurd.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.