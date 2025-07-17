Especially with the rise of the modern digital landscape, social media, and trend cycles, it's not surprising that Gen Zers have adopted home decor as a means of self-expression. They not only have inspiration online, but tools to make purchasing and experimentation much easier. According to a Realty One Group study conducted by Talker Research, this has resulted in a shift away from the traditional minimalism other age groups have adopted, and toward a more maximalist approach with bold colors, loud choices, and identity at home.

Many of the things boomers instantly notice when they enter a Gen Zer's home are distinctly different choices from the ones they've made in their own spaces. From unique Gen Z hobbies, to their preferences for furniture, and even how they decide to organize their spaces, they're eccentric and intentional in a new and modern way.

Here are 11 things boomers instantly notice when they enter a Gen Zer's home

1. Reusable products over single-use

According to a study from Pew Research Center, Gen Zers are largely leading the pack when it comes to sustainability and environmental awareness in the heat of climate change. Not only are they advocating online, they're investing in routines and habits that intentionally advocate for change in their personal lives.

From opting out of fast fashion and shopping at thrift stores to using reusable products over single-use, Gen Z integrates their sustainability into their personal lives and living spaces, even in ways that may seem more inconvenient to their baby boomer counterparts.

2. Low lighting over LED bulbs

For many Gen Zer's, opting for low and warm lighting isn't simply about aesthetics, but also a means to safeguard their mental and emotional health. Warm lighting has been shown to improve mood and comfort, in comparison to bright LED overhead lights that heighten cortisol levels and stress.

LED strip lights are also heavily popularized amongst Gen Zers, with colorful options to set the mood in various areas of their homes. These things boomers instantly notice when they enter a Gen Zer's home are difficult to ignore, and if you've ever heard a phrase like "turn on more lights" or "how can you even see?" you know lighting is one of the most obvious.

3. Crystals

According to data from the Springtide Research Institute, 44% of Gen Zers engage with spiritual herbs and crystals in their homes on a regular basis, a kind of practice that many baby boomers are either unaware of or not interested in. While younger generations may be less interested in formal and organized religion than their boomer counterparts, they are just as spiritual, feeding into their healing, mental health, and well-being habits in their daily lives.

Crystals and other spiritual decor may be some of the things boomers instantly notice when they enter a Gen Zer's home because they're unfamiliar — they don't use them in their daily lives, so they stick out amid the maximalist clutter of many young people's living spaces.

4. A fancy espresso machine

Instead of overspending on coffee and lattes outside of their home, many Gen Zers are combating inflation and rising costs by making their kitchens into their own cozy cafes. By investing in espresso machines, alternative milks, and other kitchen appliances, they cut down on long-term costs of buying coffee from outside their homes, while investing in a morning ritual that boosts their well-being.

While baby boomers do traditionally make up a large portion of coffee consumers, they opt for traditional brews, classic black coffee, and drip, whereas Gen Z prefers lattes and espresso. So, of course their expensive and complex coffee appliances are going to stick out compared to the coffee pot many boomers have relied on in their homes for decades.

5. Mismatched towels

Many baby boomers are intentional about curating a specific minimalist vibe in their homes — complete with matching decor, towels, and even artwork that reflects a certain energy. Of course, many take pride in their ability to cultivate this aesthetic, especially if they put a lot of time and energy into becoming homeowners in the first place.

However, Gen Zers care more about functionality, saving money, and investing in the things they actually care about, which is why mismatched towels tend to be one of the things boomers instantly notice when they enter a Gen Zer's home. Along with their sustainable mindset, opting out of home decor norms like purchasing matching towels also tends to reduce environmental waste.

6. Plants

Out of the many Gen Zers who adopt and purchase plants to care for in their homes, the main driver behind this habit is a desire to nurture something. They may not have the money to spend on pet ownership or even having children, but they do have the power to care for a living plant and soak up the benefits it offers — from boosting mood to purifying their air.

According to a 2022 study, plants genuinely boost people's psychological and physical well-being in their homes, helping to improve productivity, stimulate positive emotions from nurturing, and even combat stress.

7. A stocked bathroom counter

Considering their presence on social media and within the digital landscape often influences their consumer habits, it's not surprising that Gen Zers spend more on skincare, makeup, and hygiene products, oftentimes directly influenced by influencers and ads online.

Their stocked bathroom counters and cabinets are some of the first things boomers instantly notice when they enter a Gen Zer's home. It looks more like a makeup counter or a department store than a single person's living space.

While it's true that they may be taking on debt and straining their financial stability to purchase sustainable items and keep up with trends online, for many, it's a means of finding belonging and feeling important amid the chaos of the online community.

8. A desk over a formal dining room table

Only just over 30% of baby boomers want to work from home, according to a Venn survey, compared to nearly 75% of Gen Zers, so it's not entirely surprising that younger people have desks in their houses and work-from-home set-ups in their living spaces.

Of course, part of the reason why Gen Zers largely don't prioritize formal dining rooms or tables is because they go out more — eating at restaurants and catching up with friends in social settings more often than their older counterparts. Buying new furniture is also wildly expensive for many young people, so they'd prefer to eat on the couch or at their desk than spend hundreds of dollars on a formal space to eat.

9. No clocks

Around 20% of people can no longer read traditional analog clocks without help from their phones, the majority of those being Gen Zers who have grown up almost entirely with cell phones and other technology devices. Considering they always have access to the time in their back pocket, it's not surprising that they're not investing in traditional clocks for the walls of their homes.

It's one of the things boomers instantly notice when they enter a Gen Zer's home, especially if they're not utilizing technology or their phones to the same extent. Even when it comes to family heirlooms like grandfather clocks, Gen Zers are largely uninterested in making space for them in their homes.

10. Record players

Gen Z has largely repopularized record players and vinyls — something many baby boomers grew up with — which is why they're one of the things boomers instantly notice when they enter a Gen Zer's home. Even though they likely don't have DVD players or VHS tapes laying around, there's a chance a young person has a record player somewhere in their home.

For many young people, it's become a status symbol — like many other vintage pieces are in modern days — to have a record player and to make an effort to cultivate a tangible collection of music in their spaces.

11. Smart devices

Whether it's an automatic vacuum, an Alexa, a Ring doorbell, or an intuitive thermostat, many of the younger generation's tried-and-true smart devices are some of the first things boomers instantly notice when they enter a Gen Zer's home.

They not only make everyday life easier and more convenient, they're connected to the technology that many Gen Zers are carrying around on their phones everyday. Compared to boomers, who do spend a good chunk of time on their phones, but engage in it from a less personal perspective, technology is at the heart of many Gen Zers' identities, so obviously it plays a huge role in their living spaces.

