More than 81% of Americans argue that their cars reflect them. They're not only a piece of their identity, they're an intentional part of self-expression. From the kind of car they drive, to the daily rituals that take place within it, and all the little things they keep inside, their cars mean a lot to them — and mean a lot to us as humans — which is why other people's perceptions of them can hold a lot of weight.

Of course, different people have different ideas about what's important to prioritize when it comes to their cars. In fact, some demographics like Gen Z may even be choosing not to get a car of their own — a piece of their identity in its own right. However, there are many things Gen Z instantly notices when they get in a baby boomer's car. Even if they're not interested in getting one of their own or even obtaining a driver's license, they're still intrigued by the kinds of things their boomer counterparts keep in their cars.

Here are 11 things Gen Z instantly notices when they get in a baby boomer's car

1. CDs

l i g h t p o e t | Shutterstock

While it's true that baby boomers are more likely to purchase luxury vehicles than their Gen Z and millennial counterparts, according to an Experian survey, there are some non-negotiables that many still look for in their cars. Having an option to play CDs — and, in some cases, even cassette tapes — is still important. Who else is going to use the collection they've been curating for decades?

It's an element of nostalgia, of course, but also of functionality and familiarity. Yes, younger generations who have grown up with their own personal cell phone may appreciate Bluetooth connections and touch screens for convenience, but for many baby boomers, CDs are the virtually understood and easy option.

2. Paper maps

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Paper maps and physical navigation tools are some of the things Gen Z instantly notices when they get in a baby boomer's car. According to an Ordnance survey, 83% of Gen Z relies completely on the internet and their cell phones to get to where they need to go in their cars, compared to 38% of people over 65 who'd never even think to download or use a navigation device over a paper map.

For many baby boomers, it's a habit and ritual they're comfortable with in the car. They're used to printing out directions when they're traveling or pulling out their trusted paper map when they get lost in a new city. Of course, learning how to leverage navigation tools and support is important online, but that doesn't mean using a paper map is inherently bad, wrong, or inconvenient.

3. The smell

A.A. Smirnov | Shutterstock

According to an RMS survey, nearly 75% of car owners use an air freshener in their cars, but the smell is still one of the things Gen Z instantly notices when they get in a baby boomer's car. For the most part, smell and air freshener choices are personal preferences, but there are certainly patterns across age groups that inform these decisions.

A survey from The Perfume Spot suggests that boomers generally opt for scents that are perfumey, floral, and rich, while younger generations prefer more natural and clean smells.

4. Vintage window cranks

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

While younger generations of Gen Zers and millennials are largely taking over the industry, baby boomers almost exclusively crafted the vintage and classic car market. They not only own almost 60% of all classic cars, they hold onto them and care for them for decades. Even if that means opting for things like hand-crank windows and exclusively radio sound systems, they don't mind.

However, these are some of the first things Gen Z instantly notices when they get in a baby boomer's car, as they can't roll down the window with the touch of a button — it's a ritual and experience.

5. The music choices

Bricolage | Shutterstock

The choice of music is one of the things Gen Z instantly notices when they get in a baby boomer's car. According to a YouGov survey, 38% of baby boomers believe that 70s music is the best, with another 16% noting the 80s as their top choice. While there's certainly a small percentage of Gen Zers who also note these decades as housing their favorite musical artists and songs, it's largely not their first preference.

Baby boomers were raised on classic rock, so of course they're going to have a preference for it in adulthood. It's familiar and nostalgic, so it's not entirely surprising that it's one of the first things Gen Z finds notable when they share a ride with their boomer co-workers or family members.

6. Change in the cupholders

Vera Petrunina | Shutterstock

Considering baby boomers tend to carry and use more physical cash than their Gen Z counterparts — who largely use cards or their phones to pay in public — it's not surprising that loose change is one of the first things they notice when they ride with older family members and loved ones. Whether it's from the gas station, for tolls, or change from picking up a coffee, they'll always have change floating around their car.

Even though it may feel more convenient to use things like Apple Pay for Gen Z, that could be exactly the reason older generations with financial literacy skills prefer not to use them. Using physical cash is often a budgeting tactic — if you only have a certain amount of money on hand, you're less likely to overspend and fall victim to financial peer pressure in public.

7. Garage door openers

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

Garage door openers clipped to a visor is one of the things Gen Z instantly notices when they get in a baby boomer's car. It's not surprising, as baby boomers are more likely to be homeowners than their Gen Z counterparts, so of course they have a garage door opener handy.

Even if it seems subtle, it's these small differences and conveniences of everyday life that greatly differ between Gen Z and their boomer counterparts. They have the financial security — a huge experience — that Gen Zers yearn for, but it's the small things, like a garage door opener, that are most noticeable in passing casual moments.

8. Custom license plates

4045 | Shutterstock

Baby boomers make up 40% of the adults who have purchased a vanity plate for their car, so it's not surprising that it's one of the things Gen Z instantly notices when they get in a baby boomers car. According to a Civic Science study, this percentage is largely linked to income, where people with higher incomes are more likely to purchase a custom vanity plate for their car than the average person.

In some cases, Gen Zers may not even have the financial means to purchase a car at all — grappling with registration fees, maintenance cost, and driver's education expenses. So, it's not surprising that vanity plates and random extras are not even on their radars.

9. Napkins

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

Alongside other single-use condiment containers and salt packets, stacks of napkins in the center console is one of the things Gen Z instantly notices when they get in a baby boomer's car. While baby boomers tend to eat outside of their homes — at restaurants and fast food places — much less than their Gen Z counterparts, they are loyal customers when they do go.

So, if that means tipping well, becoming "a regular," and adopting the freedom of taking a few extra "freebies" when they do, so be it! They're going to be the first person ready when someone spills in their car or needs to blow their nose.

10. Bumper stickers

Jasen Wright | Shutterstock

While baby boomers tend to be the least willing to indulge road rage in their car — an experience generally linked to the prevalence of bumper stickers on someone's car, according to a study from the Colorado State University — they do occasionally indulge in a personalized sticker. Their cars, like any other age demographic, can feel personal, like a part of their identity. So, of course they're going to decorate and fill it with things that speak to them.

While these bumper stickers might look different from the ones chosen by their Gen Z counterparts — anything from "Don't Tread On Me" to "Proud Grandparent of An Honor Student" — they're still one of the first things Gen Z instantly notices when they get in a baby boomer's car.

11. An old GPS system

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Baby boomers are much more likely to use a windshield mounted GPS system or controller than their Gen Z counterparts, which is why it's one of the first things they notice when they get in a boomer's car.

In fact, according to a PLOS Digital Health study, these GPS systems are actually foundational to baby boomers' driving mobility and well-being later in life, giving them the tools, convenience, and comfort with navigation that cell phone alternatives may not offer.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.