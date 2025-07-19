Home decor is an ever-changing landscape, and different generations prefer different styles and levels of technological advancement when it comes to making their space feel like home. Because of their vastly different preferences and values, there are several things baby boomers still have in their homes that Gen Z would never buy.

For boomers, the items they use to fill their homes carry sentimental value and memories from a different place in time that Gen Z would never understand. Despite stereotypes, over half of all consumers across generations say their preferred decor style is minimalist, though Gen Z leads in this trend. Their small living spaces tend to have a multifunctional atmosphere to make up for what they lack in size. Boomers might find it strange, but Gen Z sees many of their decor choices as outdated and inefficient.

Here are 11 things baby boomers still have in their homes that Gen Z would never buy

1. Cable boxes

Gen Z will never understand why boomers loved struggling so much when watching television. Boomers were the generation that had antique televisions with antennas directly installed into them. This made watching television more of a project that they occasionally fixed when things went wrong, like losing signal.

The younger the generation, the easier it became to simply push a button on a streaming device and watch whatever you want. This is making it harder for cable companies to find willing buyers. In 2021, 56% of cable and satellite subscriptions dropped among U.S. households, with the main reason being that they can access the same content online.

2. Clocks on the wall

Gen Z's home decor priorities starkly differ from the boomer generation. Wellhouse & Co. highlights how digital natives favor sustainable, tech-integrated interiors over traditional items. This means Gen Z does not need items like wall clocks, as they already have clocks on their smartphones and don't need a reason to spend money on an analog clock in their home.

For boomers, analog wall clocks were not just decorative but also served as a way to tell time for big events and scheduling purposes. We're talking about a generation that didn't carry smartphones around to let them know when it was time for something. The closest they had were grandfather clocks that chimed every hour. As children, they needed to be ready to go and were chastised if they ever questioned their parents' authority.

3. Matching furniture sets

One thing that you'll find in many baby boomer homes is matching furniture sets that they have invested in and collected over time. Boomers treat their furniture sets like precious heirlooms that need to be taken care of. For them, it represents tradition, order, and a sense of completeness. Many were taught that buying an entire matching set was a sign of good taste and financial stability.

However, it takes time and money to have nightstands that are identical to your wardrobe dresser, so many younger people opt out of them. Instead, they thrift and save by buying furniture pieces that look good but are also affordable. Gen Z might have mismatched loveseats, but they got them at a great price. Their generation values creativity, and what is more creative than having different colors everywhere.

4. Painted or decorated walls

Flora imprinted wallpaper is the staple of any boomer home because many grew up in an era where interior design was tied to self-expression through patterns, textures, and bold colors. A well-decorated wall was a sign of taste that was passed down through generations and often inspired by the popular trends of the '70s. Boomers have the funds to settle for the long haul and invest back into their homes but Gen Z is more mobile due to money constraints.

There are, of course, things that Gen Z hates about the decor in older generations' homes, but this is more of a money issue. Younger generations really can't afford to customize the small spaces they do have because they do not own them. They also risk being kicked out by the landlord or owing them money back if they don't fix it when they move out.

5. Doilies and table runners

Boomers were notorious for keeping their dining room tables decorated with doilies and table runners. So much occurs at your dinner table, like precious family moments and memorable meals. Having it decorated in a way that makes it feel homely will have everyone in the household feeling at ease. For boomers, it was both a formality and attuned to the mid-century home aesthetic.

Gen Z has never seen or even thought about purchasing these small decor items for their tables. While they may place paper towels or some flowers at the center, they will never use table runners to add an extra flair. To them, it feels unnecessary and overly ornate. Interior design trends are leaning more towards clean lines and multipurpose furniture.

6. Window curtains

Baby boomers prioritize comfort, tradition, and cohesive sets like matching drapes and curtains. Boomers prefer their privacy, and a huge part of that is having curtains on their windows. It's not just about blocking the sunlight on hot days, but it's also about making the room look nicer. Similar to table runners, it adds an extra layer to the decor around it.

To Gen Z, it's all about learning different tricks to make people feel at home when visiting. Bringing light into a room can help switch up the vibes, making it more comfortable for people who spend time there. Curtains to them can feel bulky and can make their mental health issues worse by dimming the room.

7. Framed family photos

Family photos are a sentimental tradition in many baby boomer homes. Whether they're in a family album or framed on the wall, they are proud displays of their family history. These tangible reminders of loved ones that have since passed represent permanence and the importance of legacy. Several generations use printed photos as a conversation starter, a study by Chatbooks and HP found that around 84% agreed that it sparks telling stories and memories for them.

Gen Z tends to live a more digital lifestyle, where their memories are stored in cloud albums or their social media pages. Some are lucky even to have physical copies of their family photos growing up. Instead, they place art on their walls that reflects things that they stand by. This could be because they believe in or simple pop cultural entertainment that they are fans of.

8. Fresh flowers or potpourri

Boomers buy fresh flowers because they bring a sense of elegance and natural beauty to their home. This generation is known for their green thumbs, like gardening, so having fresh flowers around is an easy way to bring the beauty of the outdoors into their homes. Similarly, potpourri is also a great alternative that older people use to make their homes smell great. These fragrant mixes of dried petals and spices offer a decorative accent to their rooms.

Gen Z might see it as a waste of money, attempting to care for something that they know will wilt in a couple of days, but they do serve other purposes. What Gen Z needs to realize is that buying yourself flowers will boost your confidence and make your home smell nice. The scented candles and the diffusers they use might mimic it, but there is nothing better than smelling a fresh bouquet of flowers.

9. Old recipe books

Tucked away in kitchen drawers and proudly displayed on bookshelves lie old recipe books that baby boomers got from their parents. These worn, splattered volumes are handed down through generations, filled with handwritten notes about classic family dishes made from scratch. Boomers see these sentimental recipes as a way of keeping family traditions alive.

Gen Z approaches cooking very differently. Rather than flipping through pages, they simply turn to TikTok, YouTube, or other food blogs for the recipes that they are looking for. Gen Z should start using old cookbooks, even if their families don't have one, as a study from Pennsylvania State University found that 41% of participants who used cookbooks were able to cook two more meals per week compared to non-cookbook users.

10. Decorative towels that no one is allowed to use

Having decorative towels in your house that no one is allowed to use is a standard in boomer homes. These towels are embroidered with beautiful designs and are normally just for show. Similar to small pillows on a bed, these towels serve no purpose other than to create an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere in the bathroom or kitchen.

To Gen Z, this concept feels like a prank. Functionality tends to take priority over form for this generation, and the idea of having towels that just sit there seems not only unnecessary but a bit absurd. For them, if a towel can't dry your hands, it doesn't belong in the bathroom.

11. Physical calendars

Physical calendars that you hang up on the wall are still a common sight in many baby boomer homes. They feature scenic landscapes and inspirational quotes. For boomers, writing down appointments or birthdays with a pen feels reliable and personal. These calendars were a habit long before smartphones took over.

Nowadays, calendars come in all shapes and sizes. Advent calendars have become more popular as they give small item rewards for every day you count down. Gen Z would rather use their smartphones as a way to keep track of events. Digital calendars are installed on cellphones, making it easier to follow things and keep track of their to-do lists.

