11 Things Millennials Do At Home That Gen Z Finds Completely Odd

Millennials' homes are often filled with reminders of their younger years, and many of the things they do when they're at home are based on what they were raised to value and the way they were taught to manage their time. And because they were raised differently, Gen Z might find some of the things millennials do at home completely odd, particularly because they consider them outdated or unnecessary.

It's these little differences that reveal just how vast the gap between both generations is when it comes to enjoying the comfort of their home. While millennials' preferences may make Gen Z roll their eyes, they're also what makes their homes feel like homes.

Here are 11 things millennials do at home at that Gen Z finds completely odd

1. Keep a DVD collection

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

For many Gen Z adults, they didn't really grow up with having to watch movies on DVDs, and if they did, they aren't really cherishing the collection at the age they are now. Instead, they've adapted to streaming services to get their entertainment. In 2008, 90% of American households had DVD players, according to Media Play News. By 2018, that had dropped to between 58% and 69% depending on the age group.

While millennials have also adapted, they still have a special place in their heart for their old DVD collections, and they have no shame in displaying them proudly in their homes or even occasionally popping on to watch just to have that nostalgic feeling. Gen Z can't seem to wrap their heads around it. To them, a DVD collection feels wildly unnecessary when there are better, more updated options for watching something at the end of a long day.

2. Hang their framed degrees on the walls

ultramansk | Shutterstock

For many millennials, they're often proud of the fact that they were able to get a college degree and have no problem framing it up in their homes for everyone to see. It's their way of showing that all the hard work and dedication they spent years on finally paid off. It's a sign of the sacrifice, blood, sweat, and tears that went into it, and they're just quite proud of the things they were able to accomplish by getting a degree. However, Gen Zers don't quite feel the same way.

Gen Zers are just rethinking college altogether. According to the World Economic Forum, four million fewer graduates enrolled in college in 2022 than in 2012. To them, college isn't the most important thing they'll ever do in their lives because they've learned that you really don't need a college degree to be successful.

There are other career paths that Gen Z has learned they can follow without spending four years in college and spending too much of their money on a college degree that will only put them in an excruciating amount of debt. So, when they see that millennials have framed degrees in their homes, it just strikes them as a bit odd that they're still holding on to a tradition that doesn't quite serve them in the same way.

3. Store important papers in labeled folders

fizkes | Shutterstock

Many millennials didn't grow up with digital folders and just sliding things into folders on their computers. For them, everything was done by hand and through a filing system. So, it makes sense that they would continue to do that in their adulthood. For them, any important documents, like bills, taxes, or special papers that they can't lose, will go into a labeled folder.

It's just a sense of security that comes with knowing that if you need a specific paper, it'll be right there in the folder. They don't have to worry about losing it on their computer either. But for Gen Z, that might strike them as being a bit odd. For them, everything can be done on the computer. According to data, around 95% of Gen Z own some sort of device or smartphone, meaning they have everything they need at the tips of their fingers. If they need to save something, they'll just pop it into the folder on their desktop and call it a day.

4. Use coasters religiously

BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock

Putting a coaster under their drinks is practically second nature for millennials. At this point, it's just muscle memory to have them on the side for when they're drinking something or when they have someone over who's drinking something too. They just can't stand when rings appear on their tables, so they make sure to keep a plethora of them in their homes just in case. It also helps add a bit of personality and decor to their homes, aside from being useful and beneficial.

Research has shown that consumers have no problem investing in coasters if it means their furniture can be spared and will end up lasting for quite some time. But for Gen Zers, they see coasters as being an oddly formal or just unnecessary fuss. Many younger adults don't really tend to care about things like that, even if they grew up with parents who would force a coaster in their hands anytime they were taking a drink up to their room.

5. Fold plastic grocery bags to reuse later

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

Millennials are all about reusing things for later, and one of those happens to be the plastic grocery bags they get during each trip to the store. Instead of throwing them out, they'll neatly fold them and stick them underneath their kitchen sink. To them, they can be used as trash bags, picking up their dog's business when they go on walks, and to quickly put things in when they need to go out. For many millennials, it's just a habit that was most likely passed down from their parents because almost everything can be repurposed in one way or another.

Gen Zers may not exactly see it that way, though. To them, keeping plastic bags might not have the same appeal and will just create clutter in their minds. Instead, they have no problem tossing the plastic bags away or not even using them at all. Gen Zers may prioritize bringing reusable bags to the grocery store altogether. In fact, 50% of Gen Z consumers say they've adopted sustainable behaviors.

6. Leave voicemail greetings

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Millennials grew up using their voicemails and having a personalized voicemail greeting on their phones. It might be something small and not that important, but they do it anyway. Rather than having the robotic voice prompt people to leave a message, it feels more personalized if it's their voice on the other end. This is especially true for friends, family, and other loved ones who have called but missed the call.

Gen Z, on the other hand, doesn't really put that much thought into leaving voicemail greetings on their phone. In fact, they most likely don't even listen to voicemails unless it's really important. They depend more on texting anyway. According to a survey, almost 75% of Gen Z adults admitted to having a preference to talk with people over text rather than phone calls. To them, it's just something that seems way too formal.

7. Keep cookbooks on the counter

SeventyFour | Shutterstock

Millennials can be quite old-fashioned, especially when it comes to keeping cookbooks on their counter. It's not just about having the recipes handy, but also because they depend on following step-by-step instructions to cook. They're just nostalgic like that and would prefer to have the complete hands-on experience when it comes to whipping up a meal in their kitchens.

However, Gen Zers don't feel the same way. They find cookbooks to be a bit overwhelming and would rather pull up the recipe on their phone and cook that way. Many of them even find it better to wing it for certain recipes instead of following the instructions.

8. Keep a change jar

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Tossing any spare coins they have into a big glass jar or container is second nature for millennials. It's not only something they did growing up, but it's just a symbol of being able to save, even if it's a few coins here and there. It's just a habit that they can't seem to shake, and as adults, they have no shame keeping a little change jar in their home.

Gen Z, however, not only rarely carry cash, but they never have coins on them ever. Many of them rely on services like Apple Pay for purchases, so they don't often keep a change jar around. The idea of letting their coins pile up might even seem odd to some of them, and just unnecessary work that also causes clutter.

9. Use alarm clocks instead of their phones

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Many millennials would prefer to keep an actual alarm clock on the side of their beds instead of using the alarm clock function on their phones. To them, it makes it easier for them to not only get a good night's sleep if their phones aren't right beside them at night, but it also helps them actually get up.

Instead of grabbing their phone to turn off the alarm and getting sucked into checking it first thing in the morning, they just have to turn over and shut off the alarm clock, which helps them get out of bed easily. Gen Zers aren't quite the same. To them, it makes more sense to use their phone than invest in an actual alarm clock. Of course, this has its drawbacks, but they don't seem to mind too much.

10. Have an emergency sewing kit

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Having a tiny sewing kit tucked away in a drawer for emergencies at home is a non-negotiable for many millennials. Whether a button pops loose on their shirt or they have a loose thread in their pants, they can quickly take out the kit and get to sewing. It makes it easier than having to take their clothes to a third-party, like a cleaner, just to have them repaired when they can do it from the comfort of their own home.

Gen Z adults, unfortunately, don't tend to have a sewing kit in their homes or even think to use it at all. For them, they either don't possess the skills to sew or they just don't care enough to invest the time to learn. Plus, they have things like YouTube tutorials and hacks to fix mishaps that happen with their clothes without having to depend on a needle and thread.

11. Keep photo albums on the table

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

Gen Zers are more of a digital generation than millennials. For them, memorable photos are kept on their phones, and if they do print them out, they just kinda sit around on the table instead of in frames. But millennials take the time to put their photos into frames/albums and place them all around their home. It's pretty much their own personal version of a time capsule.

Being able to stop and look at different photos from various memories and fun moments means they'll never forget it. Rather than keeping all the photos on their phones or laptops, millennials prefer to have the physical copies in their hands so they can use it to decorate their living rooms and walls.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.