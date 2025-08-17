Every generation grows up with its own set of beliefs that shape the world around them, and Gen Z is no different. Born in the digital era, this generation has had unprecedented amounts of access to information at their fingertips from an early age. While being connected in this way has led to many positive changes, like social awareness and creativity, it has also created rampant misconceptions that spread pretty quickly.

Things like misusing therapeutic terms to label others and believing that every generation before you messed up in some capacity. Each generation carries some sort of misunderstanding, but Gen Z, in particular, equates simple misunderstandings to extreme offenses. Some of these topics are more nuanced than what they give them credit for.

Here are 11 things Gen Z people seem to believe that are just not true:

1. Therapy-speak is the same as emotional intelligence

SeventyFour | Shutterstock

Other generations find it exhausting to talk to Gen Zers when they begin using therapeutic language, especially if it seems like you are upsetting them. Terms like 'setting boundaries' or 'trauma response' are thrown out when trying to ask a question. Some members of Gen Z think they are emotionally intelligent, but true emotional intelligence involves empathy for others. Ending a conversation before hearing the other person's perspective shows a lack of maturity in handling conflict.

Knowing therapeutic words does not make someone an expert on mental health. What's worse is when people try to monetize these types of podcasts without professionals who understand what is going on behind human behavior. This conclusion about therapy-speak and emotional intelligence might stem from the internet's quick-paced culture of self-diagnosis, which Gen Z is proudly embracing.

Advertisement

2. Disagreeable people are toxic

Twinsterphoto | Shutterstock

Gen Z gets a bad rap for allegedly being "too sensitive" or "too entitled", and while some have argued that it is just generational slander, others have pointed out that it might be true. What causes other generations to think that Gen Z is hard to deal with is that many believe anyone who disagrees with them is toxic.

People are allowed to have their own beliefs, but Gen Zers believe that if your opinions interfere with their right to exist, then they don't need to interact with you at all.

This is not typically how other generations communicate with each other. As someone who has spoken and raised Gen Zers, I have found that they often threaten to cut off contact, but rarely ever do so fully. Every generation experiences hypocritical moments when they vow to boycott a specific public figure or company but overlook that they follow ten others who are equally or more problematic.

Advertisement

3. Nine-to-five jobs are inherently bad

SeventyFour | Shutterstock

Working a nine-to-five job is either hated or loved, depending on which generation you ask. Baby boomers took pride in their nine-to-fives while Gen Xers and Millennials are just doing it for the paychecks or benefits. Around 60% of Gen Z say that traditional 9-to-5 jobs are soul sucking.

Gen Z's dislike for a nine-to-five is often less about the hours or the paycheck and more about feeling like they’d have to compromise their values to keep it. But sometimes, the reality turns out to be less soul-crushing than they expected.

Advertisement

4. Everything is a red flag

phM2019 | Shutterstock

When it comes to dating and relationships, Gen Z is not doing any better than other generations, but one habit that stands out is labeling almost everything as a red flag. Wanting to spend more time together or showing up late because of traffic doesn't automatically signal danger. In some cases, it's less about spotting real warning signs and more about protecting yourself from getting hurt first, which can make dating feel harder for everyone involved.

Some people want to find fault in others because it means that they don't have to look at themselves in the process. Dating for younger people has become difficult — many feel the need to self-sabotage and reject their date before they reject them. Now everyone is heartbroken, and the people change, but the circumstances don't.

Advertisement

5. Older generations ruined everything

fizkes | Shutterstock

Every generation gives and takes during their time, putting the consequences of their actions onto the next generation that comes after them. It's a pattern that we've all fallen into over the years.

Baby boomers are always blamed for the current economic and housing crisis, while Gen X is blamed for the decline of traditional institutions like churches. Millennials, on the other hand, are blamed for killing industries like retail stores for their online shopping, which is something that Gen Z is currently inheriting along with their workplace attitudes.

Younger generations have long believed that older generations have spoiled everything for them as they retire. While younger generations can mock them or say that they hate the things that they used to have back then, not all of it was that bad. There are several things that we wouldn't have today if it weren't for the generation that came before them, paving the way.

Advertisement

6. You have to monetize your hobbies

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Capitalism can make people do crazy or even desperate things for money. Gen Z, in particular, believes that they can monetize their hobbies and make a fortune off them. This is simply not true. While you can have a side hustle by sharing content about your hobbies and have it go viral, the chances of you making a lot of money from it are slim.

Not to mention the personal impact of it all, where you have to share what you love to do with hundreds of strangers on the internet. Suddenly, everyone can look you up online or possibly steal your content and make their own money off of it. It's a major risk that you take when you put yourself out there online. Some won't mind it, but others will grow to hate the hobbies that they claimed to love so much.

Advertisement

7. If you haven't 'made it' by age of twenty-five, then you've failed

MDV Edwards | Shutterstock

When we are young, we have this idea that if we are not successful by the time we're a certain age, then we are never going to be successful. This simply isn't true, and older generations are living proof of it. However, this doesn't stop Gen Z from thinking that if they are not successful by the age of twenty-five, then they have failed somehow. This mindset explains a lot about why they dislike higher education beyond just the price tag. Forty percent of Gen Z believe that college degrees aren't as effective as they were for other generations.

As they age, they begin to realize that the way others measure success is subjective and that there are more important things in life than achieving it. Around 51% of young people are putting their physical and mental health above any type of career advancement. There are just some things success can't get you, and the more you focus on it, the less time you will have among the people whom you care about.

Advertisement

8. Being online all the time is just a normal part of life

theshots.co | Shutterstock

Being constantly online is the new normal for everyone, but Gen Z has become the latest generation to get criticized for using it everywhere they go. Gen Z uses social media to express identity, gain social approval, and boost self-esteem. Unfortunately, this behavior can reinforce narcissistic traits, especially when chronic online presence becomes tied to external validation.

Gen Zers aren't the only ones who have online addictions; Millennials can be just as bad, and older generations use television the most as their screen time. Although many people spend a lot of time online, being chronically online isn't really considered normal, and strangely, it has become so common in society. We spend hours mindlessly scrolling online when we could be doing more productive things with our time.

Advertisement

9. Cancel culture holds people accountable

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Gen Z has a unique way of handling people they see as bad in society by 'canceling' them or punishing them for their bad behavior. They might boycott their products or projects as a way to show their dislike towards them. They view it as holding the person or company accountable for their actions.

While it is commendable to do this on behalf of a group of marginalized people, it can backfire tremendously. When we head down a path of jumping to conclusions before we have the facts, we can inadvertently ruin people's reputations without knowing the full story. This has caused several instances where people's lives get ruined because others were quick to believe a rumor or a lie over the truth.

Advertisement

10. Vibes matter more than facts

Pressmaster | Shutterstock

For Gen Z, their feelings matter more to them than any facts you tell them. They are highly emotionally motivated, and although that's not always negative, they tend to dismiss scientific facts if it causes emotional discomfort.

Gen Zers' obsession with vibes over facts hinders their growth and willingness to listen to others' opinions. Their ideas about mental health and their feelings may have originated from Gen X, but their ability to bring it into the public eye has exceeded that of Millennials. Now, everyone associates Gen Z with the conversation about mental health in their households, even though those two other generations were the ones who made it possible for them.

Advertisement

11. Manifesting your dream life doesn't require hard work

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Some beliefs held by Gen Z are simply incorrect, such as the idea that you can manifest your dream life without putting in hard work. It's a nice notion, being successful without having to actually work for it, but it's not grounded in reality for a lot of working-class people.

Other Gen Zers don't want to work, but due to the way our economic system is built, they have to work to live comfortably.

You can't really blame them. After years of dismissing their concerns about the economy being unaffordable, older people are only now experiencing the effects themselves. In face, warning others that society has become unaffordable is the one thing Gen Z believes in that has turned out to be entirely true.

Sylvia Ojeda is a screenplay writer and journalist who covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest stories.