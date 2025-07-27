As Gen Z enters the workforce, they bring a certain amount of spunk and personality that is unique and very much needed. From their bizarre yet helpful ideas to their cheerful demeanor, Gen Z can be endearing, but even so, not everyone gets their sense of humor or blunt nature.

From showing brain rot videos to older coworkers to dancing in the middle of the office, Gen Z isn't everyone's cup of tea. And while Gen X is generally cool with letting people be who they are, there are several things Gen Z bosses wish Gen Z workers would stop saying at work. Gen Xers are much more knowledgeable and understanding than some younger people would like to believe. Still, certain things shouldn't be uttered in the workplace, no matter how well-intentioned Gen Z may be.

11 things Gen X bosses wish Gen Z workers would stop saying at work

1. 'That's not my problem'

The first thing Gen X bosses wish Gen Z workers would stop saying at work is, "That's not my problem." Now, Gen Z has every right to stand up for themselves and assert their boundaries. In the corporate world, taking on extra tasks just to 'be nice' often gets Gen Z sacked with an unspeakable amount of work that they don't even get paid for.

Even so, there are other ways to go about this. While it's tempting to tell Gen Xers how it is, how Gen Z asserts their boundaries can either make for a hostile or cooperative work environment. For instance, instead of saying, "That's not my problem," it might be more helpful to say, "This is not my area of expertise; however, I can contact so and so to see if there's a way they can resolve this issue."

While this might seem like extra work, in the end, being helpful and kind is much better than giving a deadpan face and refusing to show any sort of consideration. As a study published in Frontiers in Public Health revealed, a positive work environment leads to improved performance levels compared to a negative one. So, while it might be exhausting, sometimes, playing the corporate game helps everyone a lot more.

2. 'Can we do this remotely?'

Gen Z shouldn't feel bad for wanting to work remotely. In an era of corporate meetings and terrible corporate benefits, the last thing Gen Z wants to do is get up in the morning and drive to work for unnecessary reasons. Still, for better or worse, many of the older generations are stuck in the old way of doing things, which is why a thing Gen X bosses wish Gen Z workers would stop saying at work is, "Can we do this remotely?"

Once again, it's normal to want to do things remotely; however, it isn't always helpful for everyone. Boomers are still very much part of the workforce, and suddenly switching to remote might be difficult for those who've been in person for 20-plus years. Even so, there's no denying that Gen Z's way of thinking isn't all bad.

According to a study in 2020, working from home improves work-life balance, job performance, and job satisfaction. Yet, despite this fact, doing things remotely might not work for the majority of the company, which is why it's essential to consider the feelings of others before making a drastic suggestion.

3. 'This system is outdated'

Both Gen Z and Gen X are familiar with technology. Despite the claim that older generations are a bunch of 'old people who don't know what they're doing,' Gen Xers are very much with the times. As Media Culture explained, "Generation X is a tech-savvy generation that has not only witnessed but also contributed to key developments in technology."

Still, sometimes old systems are there for a reason, which is why something Gen X bosses wish Gen Z workers would stop saying at work is, "This system is outdated." Trust and believe, Gen Xers already know when a system is outdated. Even so, it isn't only time or cost-effective to change it.

From spending time training everyone on a new system to spending money updating an existing one, if an old system works effectively, why change it? Sure, it might save just a bit of time; however, in the corporate world, bosses need to weigh the pros and cons, which is why they're apprehensive about making big changes unless it's absolutely necessary.

4. 'This could've been an email'

Gen Z is not alone in their frustration. Yes, meetings have absolutely gotten out of control. From having a meeting about minor things to extending a one-hour meeting to one and a half hours, there's possibly no greater frustration than sitting there and hearing someone drone on about things that could've been an email.

Still, another thing Gen X bosses wish Gen Z workers would stop saying at work is, "This could've been an email." Yes, it could've been an email, but just because Gen Zers think this doesn't mean they should ever say this out loud. In the corporate world, reputation is everything, and being known as the 'rude' or 'inconsiderate' co-worker might not do well in the grand scheme of things.

Like it or not, promotions largely depend on how much Gen X bosses like someone. According to Victor Lipman, MBA, who retired from the corporate world after 24-plus years of Fortune 500 company management, "A solid network of positive working relationships helps make tough management decisions a whole lot easier." So, if Gen Z wants to climb the corporate ladder, they unfortunately have to play the corporate game.

5. 'Sorry, I'm just not a morning person'

Let's be honest: 90% of the population isn't morning people. As much as people fake it until they make it, the truth is that waking up at seven in the morning only to get out at five is the most draining thing in the world. Still, even if workers are exhausted, it's essential to maintain a neutral and respectful attitude, despite their dislike for the work.

This is why something Gen X bosses wish Gen Z workers would stop saying at work is, "Sorry, I'm just not a morning person." The best thing about Gen Z is that they're there to get their paycheck and go. Sure, they might stop for a bit of gossip, but for the most part, they're counting down the hours until they can leave.

Still, when they come into the office, it's important to check a few things off their list before they sit down, one of which is simply greeting people. Believe it or not, saying "Good morning" has a big impact on the way they're perceived because, as it stands, pleasant people are almost always given favorable treatment. According to Professor Emerita of Psychological and Brain Sciences Susan Krauss Whitbourne, PhD, ABPP, "Although a person may be too nice, in the end, their lives will benefit more than the lives of the nastier and more selfish in the population."

So, while Gen Z might not be morning people, be sure to greet people and not excuse bad behavior for the sake of being grumpy in the morning.

6. 'I was only a few minutes late'

Another thing Gen X bosses wish Gen Z workers would stop saying at work is, "I was only a few minutes late." Sure, a few minutes isn't a huge deal; however, it's so important to be professional by trying to come to work on time. Whether bosses care or not, consistency is key and can tell a lot about someone.

From being seen as reliable to being responsible, showing up on time or clocking in online makes all the difference in the world. In an eight-hour workday, every minute counts as people race to get out of work on time. So, while Gen Z might not see it as a huge deal, Gen X bosses who are already stretched thin get annoyed when their employees essentially waste their time.

Not only that, but according to psychiatrist Neel Burton, M.A., M.D., "They get annoyed because your lateness betrays a lack of respect and consideration for them—and so they get more annoyed, and more quickly, if they are (or think they are) your social or hierarchical superiors." So, do Gen X bosses a favor and simply wake up ten minutes early. While it might be annoying, it's better to be slightly grumpy than to get fired for always showing up late.

7. 'That's above my pay grade'

If there's one thing Gen Z knows how to do, it's keep it real. People can say what they want about Gen Zers, but they're blunt and clear with their needs. Unfortunately for them, being blunt doesn't always land well in the corporate world, especially when it involves corporate jargon.

As a result, a thing Gen X bosses wish Gen Z workers would stop saying at work is, "That's above my pay grade." Don't get it twisted: they're absolutely right. Nowadays, Gen Zers are fortunate to earn $18 out of college, as they struggle to pay for the basic necessities of life.

So, it's no wonder that Gen Z is completely fed up with the corporate world. Sorry, but $18 isn't enough to pay for basic living, which can explain why Gen Z still works with their parents. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, one in three adults ages 18 to 34 in the U.S. is living with at least one parent. Still, Gen Z should absolutely word it differently, so that they don't accidentally set off their Gen X bosses.

8. Any Gen Z slang

Gen Zers are known to be a bit out there compared to everyone else. With their inability to take the most disastrous things seriously, they've learned to cope by making memes and using Gen Z slang. And while their easy-going spirit is very much appreciated, one thing Gen X bosses wish Gen Z workers would stop saying at work is any Gen Z slang.

It's tempting to joke around or break the ice when things are tense. And as amazing and cool as Gen X bosses are, in the end, this is a professional environment. As a result, Gen X bosses expect Gen Z to act with a bit of finesse and to avoid using brain rot references unless it's for a TikTok skit. Is this fun? No, but keeping things professional is the best way to avoid misunderstandings.

9. 'I don't do well under pressure'

Nobody in this world likes to feel stressed and under pressure. In an ideal world, they can simply do their job and go home without sweating much of anything. Unfortunately, the corporate world will always have its ups and downs, one of which involves Gen Z needing to pick up the pace or take on an insurmountable amount of workload.

And while this might be completely unfair, nothing lasts forever. Once the dust settles, most employees will go back to their regular schedule, forgetting about the chaos until another problem emerges. With this in mind, a thing Gen X bosses wish Gen Z workers would stop saying at work is, "I'm sorry, I don't do well under pressure."

Once again, pressure sucks. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, "Stress can increase these and other mental health challenges and can be harmful to our health." Even so, Gen Z needs to take it in stride and find ways to cope. Whether that's taking a five-minute break to use the bathroom or doing self-care when they get home, it's so important that Gen Z finds a way to self-regulate and focus, even if it's hard.

10. 'I'll finish this whenever I get to it'

Sometimes, people don't finish all their work on time, and it's okay. It's unfortunate, but many bosses pile work on their employees, not understanding that the workload exceeds the eight hours they're given in a day. Still, a thing Gen X bosses wish Gen Z workers would stop saying at work is, "I'll finish this whenever I get to it."

Believe it or not, Gen X bosses are very understanding. Often seen as boomers, many people don't realize just how different and relaxed Gen Xers' bosses are until they're actually working one-on-one with them. Yet, despite their chill nature, Gen Xers need to be organized.

Whether someone needs more hours to work on something doesn't particularly concern them. What does concern them is when they'll be finished. This is why giving a specific time frame is so important. For instance, instead of saying, "I'll finish this whenever I get to it," try saying, "I'll do my best to finish this tomorrow before I leave." That way, their Gen X bosses know when they can expect that important document or email.

11. 'I'm feeling a bit overwhelmed right now. Can we take a pause?'

Finally, the last thing Gen X bosses wish Gen Z workers would stop saying at work is, "I'm feeling a bit overwhelmed right now. Can we take a break?" Now, it's important to meet Gen Z halfway. Of course, corporate life can be quite draining at times, and it's perfectly okay to acknowledge this.

Still, don't mention this to a boss; rather, mention it during a therapy session or over a glass of wine as they rant to their best friend about it. As much as it might suck to hear, Gen X bosses don't particularly care if they're overwhelmed. Sorry, but most Gen Xers have been raised to be tough cookies, so they're already used to the feeling of being overwhelmed.

This is probably why they get a bit annoyed when Gen Z complains. While they understand their feelings, in the end, life is hard, and it's important to take it in stride rather than taking a break. After all, time is of the essence in the corporate world, and as a result, it waits for nobody.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.