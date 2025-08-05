There's nothing worse than dealing with a friend or coworker who's entirely lazy. From excuses like "I'm sick" to pity stories, lazy people will almost always find an excuse for their subpar behavior. But intelligent people know there are some effective things they can say when they know someone is lazy, but won't call them out for it.

Intelligent people know that it's important to pick their battles. So sure, they could call someone out and embarrass them in front of their friends or co-workers, but nine times out of ten, it wouldn't be worth the drama. That being said, just because intelligent people like to keep the peace, it doesn't mean they won't say anything at all. While they prefer to keep things professional and neutral, sometimes a gentle nudge is all people need.

These are 11 things intelligent people say when they know someone's lazy but won't call them out

1. ‘Let me know if you need help getting started’

The first thing intelligent people say when they know someone's lazy but won't call them out is, "Let me know if you need any help getting started." From the outside, this might sound like a helpful phrase a friend or coworker might say to encourage everyone around them. However, when breaking this phrase down, it's often the exact opposite. Most intelligent people know this, but they'll never be able to change a lazy person. Even so, this doesn't mean they can't bring attention to the issue and subtly encourage them without being positive.

According to research, positive emotions are associated with higher quality work relationships, improved physical health, and better work performance. Now, will this always work? Of course not. But drawing attention to the issue and subtly letting them know to get started is the best, most professional way to push someone, without offending them in the process.

2. ‘I’ve noticed a change in your energy lately. Is everything okay?

As resilient as some people are, everyone has their off days. Maybe they aren't feeling as motivated as they once were, or perhaps they're dealing with illness or personal matters. Either way, these bursts of low energy never last long, as most people are relatively consistent.

That being said, a thing intelligent people say when they know someone's lazy but won't call them out is, "I've noticed a change in your energy lately. Is everything okay?" Sorry, but lazy people can't fake it. If they're unmotivated, everyone around them will notice because they'll consistently disappoint.

Still, it's important to draw attention to those issues and figure out solutions by listening. As psychologist Sherrie Bourg Carter, Psy.D., said, "Equally important, active listening helps us better understand other positions, provides a path to finding common ground; builds trust, rapport, and connections in our communication with others; and increases our chance of being heard ourselves."

3. ‘The deadlines are tight right now. We should find a way to stay on track’

Sure, it's nice to keep peace and stay in one's own lane. However, when someone has a million things to do and that one person is holding them back, a thing intelligent people say when they know someone's lazy but won't call them out is, "The deadlines are tight right now. We should find a way to stay on track."

They aren't directly calling someone out for their lazy behavior, yet, there's much to be said about this phrase. For one, this phrase brings focus without being overly rude or aggressive. Even better, it can help people refocus by reminding them where their priorities should lie. However, the biggest strength in this phrase is figuring out a way to organize oneself.

This is good, as having an organization leads to better health and happiness, psychotherapist and psychoanalyst F. Diane Barth, L.C.S.W. So. At the same time, it might be tempting to throw off the gloves, always try a nice but firm reminder first. While it might be scary, intelligent people are always looking for ways to bring the best results, even if it slightly offends their lazy coworker or friend.

4. 'Do you think this approach is working well?’

Everyone has a way of getting their stuff done. Whether it's cramming last minute or having a detailed schedule written out, each individual has a method that works best for them. That being said, a thing intelligent people say when they know someone's lazy but won't call them out is, "Do you think this approach is working well?"

It's unfortunate, but most lazy people lack a systematic approach to solving problems. Rather than making the most of their time by staying organized, lazy people go with the flow and work when they feel like it. And while this might feel like the most productive way to go about things, it isn't.

According to animal behavior scientist Jennifer Verdolin, Ph.D., unorganized people, clutter, and mess can impact their ability to focus. This is why intelligent people point out a lazy person's approach. If they can find ways to agree upon their approach and work together, not only will it move things along more quickly, but hopefully it'll resolve the issue entirely.

5. ‘Just checking in. Where are you with things?’

Everyone has that one friend or coworker who takes forever to do something. From planning a party to finishing a document, lazy people struggle to get things done on time. This is why a thing intelligent people say when they know someone's lazy but won't call them out is, "Just checking in. Where are you with things?"

From the outside, this might sound like a neutral phrase that someone might utter in passing. However, from a lazy person's perspective, they're trying to accomplish two things: pushing a lazy person and assessing just how long it's going to take for them to finish.

And while a lazy person might grow annoyed, there's no denying that their laziness is a hazard that can quickly turn a positive workplace into a toxic one. According to sales manager Marco Oliverio, "Lazy employees can majorly impact a company's bottom line, affecting productivity, morale, and ultimately, the company's success." So, while it might be annoying, getting on top of a lazy person and adding pressure makes everyone's life easier, leading to better outcomes.

6. ‘No pressure right now, but make sure you remember to do this by this date’

Another thing intelligent people say when they know someone's lazy but won't call them out is, "No pressure right now, but make sure you remember to do this by this date." Once again, sending a friendly reminder is one of the best ways to redirect a lazy person.

Whether it's a coworker who can't seem to finish their work or a friend who can't seem to keep their promises, reminding them of the deadline is another gentle nudge intelligent people use. That being said, lazy people will almost always ignore their 'gentle reminder' in favor of doing things their way. According to psychotherapist Nancy Colier, LCSW, Rev., "As we all know, we can't control anyone else's behavior, and we can't make another person want to or be able to change."

However, it doesn't stop an intelligent person from trying. Once again, they can't force someone to finish their work on time, but they can hold lazy people responsible. And while a lazy person might not follow through, at the very least, an intelligent person will be able to look their boss in the eyes and solely blame the lazy person because "I've reminded them multiple times to get it done."

7. ‘I’ve noticed you haven’t finished yet. How can we get back on track?’

It's all too easy to point fingers at a lazy person and boil down their lack of effort to 'simply being incapable.' But many people forget that some lazy people are lazy because they're completely burned out. As most people know, life hasn't been the easiest as of late, with people getting paid minimum wage and expected to work 40-plus hours a week.

So, while there's never an excuse for laziness, understanding where they're coming from can help resolve the issue. This is why a thing intelligent people say when they know someone's lazy but won't call them out is, "I've noticed you haven't finished yet. How can we get back on track?"

Sometimes, lazy people need help as well. According to psychiatrist Ying Wang, M.D., "Fatigue from burnout can feel like laziness, but it's your body's way of telling you to slow down." So, before people brush them off, figure out what's going on first. If it's truly just that they're lazy, then so be it. But if they feel overwhelmed and unsupported, at the very least, intelligent people use this knowledge to come to a compromise.

8. ‘Just looping back, any updates?’

If there's one thing about a lazy person, it's that they'll wait until the last possible second to finish whatever it is they're getting done. From documents to plans, a lazy person is never consistent, driving those around them completely insane. This is why something intelligent people say when they know someone is lying but won't call them out is, "Just looping back, any updates?"

The best way to encourage a lazy person is to push them. Sure, it might sound cruel, but some lazy people will never learn without being pushed to be more productive. And while intelligent people might not have the power to control their actions, at the very least, they can make them feel awkward enough to get started.

As Lindsey Godwin, Ph.D., said, "The good news is that you don’t have to dread awkward moments — they can actually be opportunities for growth, connection, and even humor."

So, if someone isn't sure what to say, take a page out of an intelligent person's book and find ways to push them without calling them lazy outright. Not only will it force them to get started, but it'll also allow people to stand up for themselves without being 'problematic' in the process.

9. ‘Please update me when you make progress’

Sometimes, being a little bit shady is necessary from time to time. And sure, intelligent people might like to keep it classy and throw subtle shade; however, a thing intelligent people say when they know someone's lazy but won't call them out is, "Please update me when you make progress."

There's no greater annoyance than someone wasting an intelligent person's time. Most bright people are overly busy managing others and crossing off a million things off their checklist. So, while they'd love nothing more than to keep peace, if they're met with excuses, a firm jab might do the trick.

After all, people can only be kind for so long. After being disregarded and let down, intelligent people have no other choice but to throw shade without directly telling them, "You're being completely useless right now."

10. ‘Let’s make sure we aren’t dragging our feet here’

Another thing intelligent people say when they know someone's lazy but won't call them out is, "Let's make sure we aren't dragging our feet here." When an intelligent person is truly fed up, nothing is stopping them from pointing out unhelpful behavior.

Sure, they might not directly call them out, but this subtle jab is basically saying, "Stop being lazy," without directly telling them that they're being lazy. Now, on the outside, this phrase might not seem that helpful, as some people believe that keeping the peace is what matters most.

However, if intelligent people have exhausted all other options, the next best step is to inform the lazy person that their performance is subpar and is holding everyone else back.

11. ‘Things have been pretty quiet on your end’

Finally, the last thing intelligent people say when they know someone's lazy but won't call them out is, "Things have been pretty quiet on your end." There's no greater annoyance than waiting to hear from someone, only to have them ghost you by refusing to respond to emails or text messages.

And sure, they might be busy; however, intelligent people are also in high demand, which is why they especially hate people who aren't reliable. That being said, intelligent people will almost always find a way to keep things classy, and while they might bring attention to a certain issue, they'll always leave room for understanding rather than assuming the worst.

However, if someone continues to be lazy even after trying all other options, then all gloves are off, as intelligent people quickly revert to sassy remarks and subtle jabs. Like it or not, sometimes being the worst version of oneself is the only way to encourage a lazy person to keep up with everything.

