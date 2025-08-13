By now, you likely have heard about people decrying the “Gen Z Stare,” also known as the look of dismay from a young worker’s face after being treated poorly by both their employers and customers alike. Gen Z has a bad rap for their behavior on the job, but is that bad? Really?

I’ve noticed it’s often a sign of a misunderstanding. Gen Z is a lot more casual than Gen X or baby boomers. Here are the most common phrases that can cause miscommunication errors between Gen Z and their co-workers.

These are 11 phrases Gen Z says at work that come off way worse than they think

1. ‘Excuse me, you’re going to have to wait your turn’

Maybe it’s just all the viral videos of all the people going bonkers, but lately, I’ve noticed that people really can’t stand waiting for too long. Older generations tend to have a lot more anecdotes involving them flipping out over not getting service immediately, too.

Truth be told, Gen Z workers aren’t making the rules. They’re just following them. If you need to wait, you need to wait.

2. ‘I think I’m in over my head’

It’s true. Gen Z is now the generation that’s most likely to say they are overwhelmed by stress and work responsibilities, and they may have a good reason for that. Their jobs don’t pay enough for a living wage, prices keep getting higher, and they don’t have the same opportunities their parents do.

That doesn’t mean that people are about to give them a break, though. Older managers are more likely to ascribe this to incompetence than a realistic look at how the world is.

3. ‘That's offensive’

Gen Z grew up with a lot of social rules that didn’t exist during the 1980s and 1990s, especially when it came to offensive jokes or remarks. As a generation that grew up with an awareness of things like LGBTQIA+ rights and racial microaggressions, they are more likely to seem “difficult” or “uppity” to older generations.

Truth be told, they’re neither. Gen Z individuals are often just trying to make the workplace a safer place to be themselves.

4. ‘I’m not available after 5 PM’

Here’s a trend that both Gen Z and Millennials have in common: making a clear line of time when they’re available for work. Older generations often leave the office but still stay connected via phone.

It’s become a part of old-school work culture to always be available, even on days off. Younger workers are beginning to buck the trend of constant availability. They don’t want to pick up that phone, and you know what? Good for them. Workers need to get their time back.

5. ‘Hey… what’s up?’

It’s true that most of the world has become a bit more casual. Suits aren’t always required for work, the way people behave has gotten a little more laid-back, and even major companies have stopped getting so rigid about corporate behavior.

However, if you’re in an “old school” career, you may still be expected to speak a certain way with other people. Even saying something as innocuous as “What’s up?” can come off as unprofessional to the wrong people.

6. ‘[Literally any email that doesn’t have proper grammar]’

Phrases aren’t always spoken, you know. Sometimes, the biggest mistakes that one can make are those that are written. Gen Z is reshaping the way emails are being used in the office, but certain things are still considered to be major gaffes.

The biggest offender in email writing? It’s a lack of proper grammar and spelling. Older generations see poorly written emails as a (correct) warning sign of unprofessionalism or incompetence. Although this may be fairly obvious to most people, Gen Z workers may still be unaware of the true extent of the issue.

7. ‘Please don’t call me that’

Whether it’s a matter of the wrong pronouns or a pet name like “sweetheart,” Gen Z is a generation that really focuses on treating others with respect. That’s why they tend to be very particular about how they are called. It’s disrespectful to call someone the wrong gender or give them flirty pet names.

Pronouns matter to Gen Z employees. So does ensuring that they aren’t dealing with unwanted advances or inappropriate nicknames. Older generations might find them to be difficult for this, but honestly, they’re right on this topic. People should be addressed the way they want to be addressed.

8. ‘Nobody told me!’

One of the biggest grievances about Gen Z as workers is their lack of common sense. A lot of things that “go without saying” for older generations aren’t as apparent to Gen Z. A growing number of managers have laid off Gen Z workers because they simply can’t seem to do the job without every little detail being explained to them.

Most employers want a self-starter who (ideally) already has a little work experience under their belt. They don’t want to have to micromanage everyone. This is one of the biggest reasons Gen Z has gotten a bad rep among hiring managers.

9. ‘It’s their fault!’

Although this isn't the fault of most Gen Z workers I’ve met, the generation has a bad reputation for not being team players. Much of this reputational problem comes from lagging communication skills. Simply put, Gen Z is a little more socially awkward than prior generations.

I’ve heard anecdotes about Gen Z employees placing blame on other employees for the failure of the collective. Older generations see this as a lack of personal accountability, even though they may have a point in their finger-pointing.

10. ‘That’s sus’

We all know that Gen Z and Gen Alpha have slang terms, like sus, that are already getting eyebrows raised by us elder folks. That’s normal. What isn’t normal is how often their slang ends up being spoken or mentioned in the workplace.

Communicating in slang comes across as extremely unprofessional, especially when it shows up in an email. No cap there!

11. ‘I can’t even. I need a moment’

Finally, let’s talk about the most upsetting part about the flak Gen Z employees get. They’re told to focus on their mental health, but then when they do, they get penalized for it. Most older employers don’t want to hear that their employees need a mental health day or two.

While Gen Z is actually doing what’s best for their own health, employers may wrongly think they’re being too demanding. Or worse, they may see it as a form of weakness. Yikes.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.