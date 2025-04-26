People With High IQs Usually Have These 11 Things In Their Home

Many people express themselves through their personal appearance and clothing — they're fundamental to our identities. Whether it's aesthetics or functionality, it serves a purpose. And for many people, their homes also reflect their internal passions and values.

Your living space is a collage of your life — the clothes you wear to work, the furniture that houses deep conversations with a partner, and all of the hobbies, meals, and habits that take place there. Many things people with high IQs usually have in their home are materials for their hobbies, spaces for reflection, and even certain gadgets and tools that assist them in protecting their emotional and psychological well-being.

Here are 11 things people with high IQs usually have in their home

1. Clutter or little messes

Leaving clutter and occasional messiness in their homes are two fundamental traits of people with high IQs, according to research from Psychological Science. It's not just creativity and curiosity that sidetracks them from being able to clean up either — highly intelligent people actually tend to work best in a cluttered space full of inspiration, motivation, and passion.

Of course, living in a dirty or crowded environment can sometimes stifle creativity and spark more stress than peace. But for high IQ people, they're not worried about a little mess; in fact, it's much less likely to cause them anxiety when they're working from a cluttered desk or relaxing in a room in their home.

2. Shelves full of books

While many of us might picture the most intelligent people's homes as a library of textbooks and informative novels, the truth is that people with high IQs generally read for pleasure, not to acquire tangible knowledge or expertise.

According to a study from Scientific American, literary fiction and reading for fun is one of the ways intelligent people build their emotional intelligence, practicing skills like self-reflection and even empathy.

You can never truly judge a book by its cover, so the next time you walk into someone's house and there are bookshelves and novels everywhere, consider it a joy. You may very well have a more balanced and healthy relationship because of it.

3. Artwork on the walls

According to social psychologist Alexander Danvers, PhD, living in a space cluttered with sentimental photos and artwork can spark creativity and boost a person's emotional and physical well-being. It's not just engaging in creative hobbies, but also filling a space with artwork and creative stimulants that's common for people with high IQs in their homes.

"Using art to help understand who you are more deeply may both eliminate the need to suppress your emotions and help you reinterpret your experiences and integrate them into your understanding of who you really are," Danvers said.

"This may be the most beneficial way that art can affect our emotional lives. It both helps us express ourselves and helps us turn difficult experiences into a part of our own stories."

4. Creative projects and supplies

According to a study from the Journal of Intelligence, people with high IQs also tend to be more creative, indulging in creative pursuits and endeavors to feed their internal curiosity and passions. Their creativity — whether it's tangible or intangible, like paintings and drawings or meditation — tends to overflow into their living spaces.

A painter has brushes, canvases, and a work project in every corner of their home. A person who enjoys yoga and meditation in their free time may have a space for movement, a yoga mat, or incense scattered around.

It's evident when you're in the home of a creative person, not just because of the clutter, but because they leave traces of their projects, hobbies, and personal interests around for everyone to enjoy.

5. Puzzles

People with high IQs usually have some kind of puzzle floating around in their home, whether it's in a box or sprawled out halfway complete on their dining room table. And it's not just because they enjoy putting together a picture piece by piece.

Doing jigsaw puzzles on a regular basis isn't just a fun hobby, it's a protective practice against cognitive decline, according to a study from the Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience. From problem-solving, to emotional regulation, self-reflection, and visuospatial recognition, there are a number of benefits to keeping puzzles around at home.

6. Plants and flowers

Having indoor plants, flowers, and greenery in your home can bring a sense of peace and calmness to a chaotic routine, according to a study conducted by Rutgers University, which is exactly why people with a high IQ tend to make space for them in their homes. Whether it's a hanging plant, a bouquet of flowers, or a seedling, nurturing and taking care of plants is a staple part of a high IQ person's routine.

Unsurprisingly, people who regularly nurture and make space for plants in their homes report better mental and psychological health outcomes than those who don't. So, it's not just about the visual appeal of bringing nature inside, but a cycle of nurturing and caregiving that feeds into a person's mood and intelligence.

7. Musical instruments

According to a 2024 study on music therapy, listening to and making music feeds into emotional intelligence through behaviors like self-reflection, coping with stress, engaging in social bonding, building community, and regulating emotions.

People with high IQs usually have musical instruments of some kind in their home — or, at the very least, something that promotes music in their day-to-day routine, like noise-cancelling headphones or a radio in their workstation.

8. Journals for reflection

Licensed clinical psychologist Jacquelyn Johnson suggests that journaling is one of the most practical ways to build emotional intelligence, better regulation skills, and reflective tendencies in your daily life, which is why a person with a high IQ always has a journal lying around their home.

Whether they're actively unpacking trauma or simply "brain dumping" on the page to cope with stress or anxiety, people with a high IQ continue to practice their emotional intelligence and intuitive nature through journaling, usually on a daily basis.

9. Board games

A study published in the International Journal of Game-Based Learning suggests that people who regularly play board games typically have a higher IQ. From building reasoning, to practicing conflict resolution and problem solving skills, and even engaging in tense conversations with close friends over a game of Ticket to Ride, people with high IQs are protecting their intelligence even in their free-time.

So, the next time you stumble upon a closet packed full with board games looking for the bathroom in a friend's house, remind yourself that it's a predictor of their intelligence and a practice that builds a number of essential skills.

10. Cozy conversation nooks

According to a study from the Lancet Healthy Longevity, people battling social isolation or poor social connections are at a higher risk for cognitive decline, which is why people with high IQs generally prioritize their social lives and interactions to the same degree as their solitude.

Of course, most people generally appreciate and benefit from meaningful social interactions — characterized by shared understanding, an exchange of values, or vulnerability — more than superficial small talk, which is why people with high IQs usually have a comfortable and safe space for conversation in their home.

Whether it's a cozy nook with comfortable furniture or an open-concept living space that promotes more conversation and social interaction, it's important for people with high emotional and tangible intelligence to have a space that allows them to easily interact and bond with the people in their lives.

11. Herbal teas

According to a 2019 study, habitually drinking tea is associated with better brain cognition and health, especially in aging demographics. So, if a person has a stash of herbal teas or a kettle on their stove, chances are they also have a high IQ, or at least engage in hobbies, habits, and routines that promote and stimulate their brains.

Studies have shown that caffeine generally promotes productivity, but in some cases it can also boost mood, cognitive performance, and general alertness. For people with a high IQ, drinking tea isn't just a soothing ritual before bed or a habit of familiarity; rather, it's a tool to concentrate and focus when they're sleepy or in need of an extra boost of energy.

