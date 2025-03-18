Given Gen Z’s general upheaval of the traditional social norms and expectations that characterized baby boomers' reality for decades, it’s not surprising that there is a good deal of resentment between people of the two opposing generations. Whether at work or within families, the tension makes it hard for boomers and Gen Zers to compromise. However, they may have more in common than they realize, despite reflecting and prioritizing their values in different ways.

While there’s a lot of negativity harbored between baby boomers and Gen Z, there’s no ignoring that there are some areas of commonality they do share. Often overlooked in negative discourse or stereotypes online, the values boomers swear by that Gen Z is quietly bringing back serve as a reminder of the shared experiences and priorities they have the opportunity to connect through.

Here are 11 values boomers swear by that Gen Z is quietly bringing back

1. Embracing faith or spiritual practices

Rido | Shutterstock.com

According to the American Survey Center, Gen Zers are much more likely than baby boomers to label themselves as “atheist” or “agnostic,” and are even generally even more reluctant to engage in organized religion and religious practices. However, in recent years, they’ve turned towards faith and spiritual practices — reimagining rigid religious practices as concepts like manifestation, journaling, and community events.

Through deconstructions of organized religion and adoption of spirituality-focused habits and values, many Gen Zers are finding ways to prioritize faith in their routines, even if it’s through niche daily practices like meditation, yoga, or manifestation.

2. Adopting an intentional work ethic

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

While baby boomers were largely motivated by a traditional “hustle culture” characterized by long hours, a loyalty to the workplace, and making excuses for battling burnout, Gen Zers are largely opposed to traditional “work ethic” norms — at least in jobs and endeavors they’re not passionate about.

According to workplace trend reports, surprising contradictions in the popular narrative that Gen Z is completely overturning boomer values around hard work reveal that it’s actually one of the values boomers swear by that Gen Z is quietly bringing back. In their personal lives, working in jobs that give them purpose and pursuing creative endeavors, Gen Z is willing to occasionally overwork themselves or set their emotional needs to the side to excel.

3. Investing in hobbies

Maria Galutva | Shutterstock.com

From crocheting to scrapbooking, many Gen Zers are adopting traditionally “old-school” hobbies. Considering younger generations place a strong emphasis on wellness and mindfulness, according to a McKinsey & Company survey, it’s not surprising that being intentional with their alone time and investing into these traditional hobbies is one of the values boomers swear by that Gen Z is quietly bringing back.

While baby boomers may not explicitly verbalize “mindfulness” in their daily routines, the hobbies that they tend to invest time into give them a chance to slow down and connect with themselves — two habits that Gen Z largely prioritizes in their own lives.

4. Building community

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

Research from the OKR Institute suggests that one of the biggest values baby boomers prioritize in their lives is collaboration with others — whether it be working as a team at work, maintaining a consistent social life, or prioritizing making connections.

Considering Gen Zers are experiencing a loss of “third spaces” and community-oriented environments in their lives, it’s not surprising that this is one of the values boomers swear by that Gen Z is quietly bringing back.

Despite typically looking wildly different between the two generations, community building still lies at the heart of these two age demographics’ lives — with Gen Zers investing in digital communities and bringing back traditionally old-school events like speed dating, library trips, and book clubs to make friends and build connections.

5. Individualism and self-expression

Mix and Match Studio | Shutterstock.com

While Gen Z displays of individualism — like challenging corporate officewear and decorating their homes — may look different from older generations choices, there’s not denying that a commitment to self-expression and displays of personal values are some of the values boomers swear by that Gen Z is quietly bringing back in their daily routines.

According to Medigap’s research, baby boomers, who grew up in a time of constant social change — think: women’s rights movements, fights for civil liberties, and sociopolitical uncertainty — learned to value self-expression from a young age. In adulthood, their collective attitudes towards traditional social norms or their general identities are fueled by those experiences — in the same way Gen Zers are learning to overcome stereotypes and build their identities in alignment with their own values.

Just because they have a different way of expressing this shared value doesn’t mean Gen Zers and baby boomers don’t share common individualistic values.

6. Creativity

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock.com

According to culture expert Lawrence R. Samuel, baby boomers have always expressed and prioritized creativity in their lives, from literally pursuing creative endeavors to expressing their own individuality. Especially as they age, adopting creative outlets and prioritizing creative endeavors is much more than an emotional respite for baby boomers, as it also tends to help cultivate better cognitive and physical wellness, according to a study published in Frontiers in Psychology.

Another study from Adobe suggests that Gen Zers share boomers’ creative values — arguing that they may be “the most creative” generation yet, inspired by digital and technological advancements and a change-maker attitude that urges them to push the boundaries of traditional artistic and creative expression.

Again, like many of the other values boomers swear by that Gen Z is quietly bringing back, younger generations tend to prioritize these values in different ways from their boomer counterparts, but the internal drive and motivation often stems from similar places, regardless of age.

7. Finding purpose

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock.com

While Gen Zers might be more committed to finding purpose in their professional lives and general routines, according to a Deloitte survey, other studies, like one from the Workplace Peace Institute, argue that baby boomers are similarly driven by finding meaning in society and contributing to larger societal and personal causes.

For baby boomers, their commitment to finding purpose is displayed in a number of unique ways. According to the Association of Fundraising Professionals, many tend to be engaged in nonprofits and frequent donors to larger causes and projects.

On the other hand, Gen Zers, their prioritization of finding purpose may fall within social advocacy — for issues like climate change, that they’re collectively concerned and invested in, according to the Pew Research Center — or in making intentional career decisions.

8. Knowledge on global issues

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

In addition to being equally interested in traveling — with 51% of Gen Zers and 43% of baby boomers expected to visit new domestic and international destinations this year, according to a survey from Eurostat — both of these age demographics share an interest in staying knowledgeable about global issues and topics.

While baby boomers and Gen Zers may vary in terms of the knowledge and information they seek, and more importantly, how they find it, this commitment to staying educated and informed on their own terms is still one of the values boomers swear by that Gen Z is quietly bringing back.

9. Utilizing technology

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock.com

Despite stereotypes and stigmas that work to suggest that baby boomers are tech adverse, they’re often similarly engaged on social media and on their devices. According to a survey from the Pew Research Center, 64% of baby boomers are active online. Out of those that are regularly using technology devices, they’re also open to getting their news, connecting with friends, and knocking out their daily responsibilities like mobile banking and searching for information online.

Perhaps more deeply ingrained in Gen Zer’s upbringing, careers, and identities for than the majority of baby boomers, it’s clear that staying connected online and using technology is a value they regularly uphold in their daily routines.

While they use social media, their technological devices, and the internet for different purposes, it’s clear that staying connected online is still one of the values many boomers prioritize that Gen Z is bringing back in their own unique and eccentric ways.

10. Making a difference

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock.com

Outside of finding purpose in their individual lives and routines, making a difference on a broader scale is one of the values boomers swear by that Gen Z is quietly bringing back in their own unique ways.

While baby boomers commit to fundraising efforts, redefining stereotypes on aging, and volunteering their time, Gen Zers make a difference with their social activism — including online initiatives and social media engagement — by building community, and even pushing back on rigid traditional social norms.

11. Professionalism

Artie Medvedev | Shutterstock.com

Ironically enough, considering debates and challenges over professionalism are some of the points of contention between generations, a commitment to professionalism is one of the values boomers swear by that Gen Z is quietly bringing back.

While baby boomers prioritize professionalism in many of the stereotypical ways, like dressing in traditionally "appropriate" ways for work, committing to etiquette like handshakes, and communicating in-person, Gen Zers take a different approach.

The way they value professionalism is by deconstructing what it stands for — acknowledging the areas where traditionalist professional stereotypes are exclusive and unjust and reworking it to fit their priorities. Whether it’s challenging attire in the workplace or encouraging less use of corporate lingo in their companies, Gen Z is equally committed to professionalism — just in a different way from baby boomers.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.