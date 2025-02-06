The way we choose to fill, decorate, and curate our homes can make all the difference in many aspects of our lives, from feeling comfortable with alone time to bolstering family time, and promoting an important sense of belonging as our most personal spaces reflect our core identity. Of course, across generations and demographics, there are certain ways in which home decor preferences shift, as younger adults in Gen Z begin reimagining trends and experimenting with interior design.

A recent survey of 2,000 homeowners split evenly by generation (500 Gen Z, 500 millennials, 500 Gen X and 500 baby boomers) found that there are certain things Gen Z hates about the homes of people in older generations. The study, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Realty ONE Group found some interesting distinctions in what is now preferred when it comes to home design.

Here are 11 things Gen Z hates about the homes of people in older generations

1. Beach-style bathrooms

Pushba / Shutterstock

According to the research conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Realty ONE group, there are some key generational differences between the way Gen Zers approach decorating their homes compared to older demographics like millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers. While animal print styles and mid-century modern flair are coming back for Gen Z, beach-themed and nautical styles — one of the more popular styling aesthetics for older generation’s homes — are on their way out.

While nearly 23% of Gen Z respondents are still committed to similar nautical themes in their spaces, the trend cycle has revamped the aesthetic — calling it “fisherman’s vibe,” both in home decor and personal clothing.

Bringing their own eclectic and bold-colored flair to traditional styles, one thing is for certain: the things Gen Z hates about the homes of people in older generations aren’t completely gone, just reimagined in innovated and slightly different ways.

2. Popcorn ceilings

Photovs from Getty Images via Canva

While there are many things Gen Z hates about the homes of people in older generations, there’s one interior design choice that’s particularly unsettling and annoying for this generation: popcorn ceilings. According to Matthew Coates, the architect behind Coates Design Architects + Interiors, popcorn ceilings directly oppose the simple and minimalist style Gen Zers tend to value in their living spaces.

Not only do they not fit the aesthetic of many Gen Zer’s spaces, Coates argues they’re also hard to clean and maintain, even offering up health concerns in certain situations that Gen Z is largely committed to deterring in every aspect of their lives.

3. Telephone nooks

Chad Robertson Media / Shutterstock.com

In the modern digital age, does anyone have a landline anymore? While vintage-focused Gen Z may be open to the aesthetic of a telephone nook in their phone, utilizing the niche space for decorations and a curated style, the majority of Gen Zers have never even used a wired phone.

Like hardwood floors and other traditional finishes, the majority of Gen Zers don’t appreciate the home decor elements that baby boomers and older Gen Xers appreciated. In fact, only 8% of them, according to Realty ONE Group’s research, appreciate a telephone nook.

4. Fully carpeted homes

VGstockstudio / Shutterstock

While nearly 40% of baby boomers said that fully carpeted homes weren’t their “best choice” for a variety of reasons, many Gen Zers are completely against the maintenance it takes to care for them in their own spaces.

Despite loving other traditional decor elements like wallpaper, stained glass windows, fun hardwood floors, and eccentric rugs, many Gen Zers would prefer to leave fully carpeted homes in the past — both for aesthetic and maintenance reasons.

5. Farm-house chic decorations

Dnipro Assets, MAYA LAB | Shutterstock.com

With only 28% of Gen Zers adopting a “farmhouse chic” decor in their own spaces — with muted pastel colors, hardwood, and rustic flair — it’s clear that this aesthetic is slowly decreasing in popularity among younger generations, despite being a foundation in many older generation’s homes.

With such a commitment to personality, unique touches, and bold eccentricity in their spaces (and in their general lives), Gen Z views this aesthetic as far too simplistic and outdated for their own homes.

6. ‘Luxe’ furnishings

Ollyy / Shutterstock

Despite being open to mid-century modern style, many Gen Zer’s have a general distaste for “modern luxury” in their own spaces. Whether it’s a glittery mirror, stark white furnishings, or crushed velvet couches, many younger generations can’t help but turn away from “try hard” luxury pieces in their spaces.

Instead, many opt for indie designers for their home furnishings, focusing on vintage, second-hand, and unique pieces, rather than a misguided luxury vibe that doesn’t necessarily fit their space or identity.

While this is partially motivated by the trend cycle — as we’ve seen with an increasingly popularity of thrifting in middle and upper class communities — this tendency to steer away from a sterile and clean aesthetic is more apparent than ever.

7. Neutral colors and interiors

Curtis Adams from Pexels via Canva

While Gen X moms and baby boomer families are set on the grey and white aesthetic in their homes — favoring simplicity, sometimes to the point of becoming sterile — Gen Zer’s have taken a radically different approach to filling their spaces.

From bold colors, to unique art, and fun furnishings, younger generations are more committed to crafting a space that’s a reflection of their energy and identity than trying to fit a certain rigid aesthetic.

Especially considering the accessibility of the technology and the tendency for Gen Zers to spend more time at home than their older counterparts, it’s important that they have a space that acts as a reflection of themselves, helping them to feel comfortable and safe when they’re not out in the world.

8. Plastic decor

Marianna_ Zh / Shutterstock

Considering they’re one of the most environmentally conscious generations, with a focus on sustainability, it’s not surprising that one of the things Gen Z hates about the homes of people in older generations is rooted in their sustainability-focused mindsets.

From paper products, to plastic decor items, and general overconsumption with home decor, older generations may be less conscious about filling their home with intentional products. While every generation has their own consumer mindsets and spending habits, Gen Z is more likely to seek out unique pieces and secondhand items to decorate their homes — finding a thrill in the chase of the perfect couch, piece of artwork, or wallpaper.

9. Root cellars

cpjanes from Getty Images via Canva

Not only have root cellars plagued the childhoods of many Gen Zers who were sent to their family basements to grab canned goods and bulk paper products, but they’re largely impractical for younger generations renting much smaller spaces.

Not only are they less likely to be living in (or at least, decorating) a home, they don’t have the time to be canning food like older generations did or the money to be spend on bulk groceries to the same extent their parents might have.

It’s both social and financial differences that make root cellars one of the things Gen Z hates about the homes of people in older generations, but also an innately personal one. Many recall the fear and anxiety associated with venturing into them and would prefer to leave that in the past.

10. Cluttered spaces

Boogich from Getty Images via Canva

While Gen Z is more likely in recent years to adopt intentional clutter, like knick-knacks, vintage items, and random pieces of sentimental house decor, they have a collective distaste for unnecessary clutter in the homes of people in older generations.

Whether it’s their parents of their grandparents, the tendency to hoard for the sake of “keeping stuff” not only feels anxiety-inducing to an already anxious generation, it’s not sustainable.

11. Outdated technology

BrAt82 / Shutterstock

Whether it’s a barely functional personal computer or slow Wifi connection, many Gen Zers can’t function in the homes of people in older generations. While the tendency for older generations to have outdated technology at home is widely a generalization, it’s much more common for Gen Z to make it a priority given their hybrid work structures, online learning trends, and the prevalence of social media in their daily lives.

Even when it comes to something as simple as a needing a phone charger at their grandparents house, having outdated technology can make it difficult for Gen Z to feel comfortable in other people’s spaces.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.