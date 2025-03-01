Just like any other collective belief or cultural norm, status symbols change and evolve over time, characterizing financial comfort and stability in ways that make sense for newer generations of people navigating adulthood with their own unique struggles. Considering Gen Z is struggling financially compared to how their older counterparts were doing at the same age, with nearly 60% admitting they don’t even have an emergency savings fund, it’s not surprising that traditional markers of wealth and influence — like designer handbags and luxury cars — have been traded out for more practical status symbols.

While there are certainly things Gen Z thinks are status symbols that mean nothing to older generations and vice versa, they all encapsulate a feeling of status, wealth, and affluence that serves as both a motivating agent and a cultural sign of the times.

Here are 11 things Gen Z thinks are status symbols that mean nothing to older generations

1. Shopping at premium grocery stores

According to a Lifesum study, Gen Z have collectively shifted their spending habits on everyday essentials like groceries, prioritizing nutrition-forward choices. Whether it’s investing in vitamins or organic premium groceries, they’re more likely to cultivate experiences around food.

As a moment of peace away from their chaotic schedules, grocery shopping and cooking can provide respite from the stresses of everyday life — something they’re able to control by looking out for their health and wellness with intentional grocery purchases.

While it might be a shift from the luxury-forward status symbols like fashion and jewelry valued by older generations who were less stressed by the costs of daily necessities at the same age, high-end groceries and organic products are some of the things Gen Z thinks are status symbols that mean nothing to older generations.

2. Thrifted or second-hand luxury items

Rather than spending money on luxury brands or investing in new designer items, the newest Gen Z status symbol is thrifted and a second-hand luxury goods. From finding old-school fur coats at thrift stores to early 2000s designer handbags, Gen Z is investing in longevity and sustainability with their luxury pieces by buying them second-hand.

With a greater collective commitment to sustainability and addressing climate concerns than older generations, it’s not surprising that even symbols of wealth and affluence for Gen Z have evolved to account for their consumerist values.

3. Vacations

Rather than placing an emphasis on luxury items and spending, there’s been a collective shift in younger generations prioritizing experiences like traveling. According to a Bankrate survey, many Gen Zers are even willing to take on debt to invest in a vacation, less motivated by saving for unattainable larger expenses like purchasing a home or buying a new car.

Another survey conducted by IPX 1031 found that nearly 65% of Gen Zers can’t afford to purchase a home and have no plans to do so in the next decade. With many struggling to afford basic necessities, coupled with rising costs of utilities and rent, it’s not surprising that they’re more focused on saving for experiences that provide some rest and relaxation to make up for their burdensome daily schedules.

4. Apple iPhones

While it might be one of the things Gen Z thinks are status symbols that mean nothing to older generations, having an Apple product or iPhone has largely become a symbol of wealth and prestige for younger generations today. Although Samsung and Android products that often have the same, if not better, efficiency and cost benefits, Gen Z still views Apple products as a symbol of quality and status.

According to a Piper Sandler report, 87% of Gen Zers with cell phones own an iPhone — an interesting example of a product that’s a status symbol despite being widely owned and adopted.

For many younger people, owning a cell phone is synonymous with owning an iPhone, making it a societal practice that many people aren’t willing to sacrifice, despite occasionally going into debt to continue owning one.

5. Disposable income

Even without families of their own as they begin navigating adulthood for the first time, many Gen Zers view financial comfort — rather than lavishness and luxury — as a status symbol. Whether it’s spending without checking their bank account or having a portion of their income that’s entirely set aside for their savings or personal spending, Gen Z is seeking tranquility, comfort, and experience, despite living amid an ultra-consumerist world.

According to a Zillow investigation of the U.S. Census Bureau’s data, more than 60% of Gen Zers are currently “rent-burdened,” forced to spend more than the recommended 30% of their income on rent amid rising costs in popular cities where they reside. Another survey suggests that the majority of Gen Zers also don’t have an emergency savings account, contributing to their financial anxiety and money stress on a daily basis.

6. High-end beauty products and tools

While it’s certainly one of the things Gen Z thinks are status symbols that mean nothing to older generations, there are many high-end beauty and wellness products that have become a staple in online consumerist culture as a display of wealth and financial freedom. For example, Gen Z’s latest social media fad is a $500 Dyson hair dryer that’s taken users on TikTok by storm — largely because of the absurd price tag.

In a game of “Can you afford it?” on many social media platforms, beauty influencers and wellness advocates play a huge role in crafting Gen Z’s status symbols — creating an aura of exclusivity around their favorite products and prestigious brands.

Similar to the widespread popularity of Stanley water bottles for Gen Alpha and younger generations, often the status symbols that unveil themselves from social media are more about the price tag and aesthetic than efficiency or longevity.

7. Cosmetic procedures and Botox

According to a 2022 survey from the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstruction Surgery, many surgeons reported a 75% increase in requests for cosmetic work from patients under 30-years-old.

While beauty standards have certainly shifted for younger generations from the introduction of social media and constant accessibility to celebrities with the freedom to indulge in cosmetic work like Botox and filler, it’s not surprising that these procedures have become a symbol of status for those that can afford them.

Like many other status symbols from older generations, cosmetic work is quickly becoming a regular expense for many people — with clinics popping up on every corner to meet customer demands. For Gen Zers who’ve largely been committed to combating social stigma, it’s not surprising that they’ve adopted this practice as a means of self-care and wellness — transforming it into a sign of wealth and financial freedom.

8. Workout classes

For Gen Zers experiencing the highest rates of loneliness amongst all generations, it’s not surprising that the status symbols and wealth markers they’ve largely adopted and put on a pedestal are rooted in community, social interaction, and belonging. While workout classes like hot yoga and Pilates were largely popularized by social media influencers, the true nature behind the “luxury” of these classes is the group-centric interaction.

Of course, along with basic necessities and rising housing costs, many Gen Zers can’t afford the extra expense of workout classes, which often range between $50 and $400 per month. Like many other status symbols, such as traveling or buying expensive groceries, many Gen Zers are willing to go into debt to make their present selves more comfortable — with nearly 40% of Gen Z people taking on debt to splurge on their physical fitness.

9. Having a curated living space

Considering they’re highly individualistic and focused on self-expression, many Gen Zers find ways to integrate their beliefs, values, and experiences into every aspect of their lives. From their interior design at home to their expectations in the workplace, they’re not afraid to experiment and push the boundaries of societal norms to ensure their lives reflect their identities.

However, for many Gen Zers already struggling to afford rent or still living with their parents, they don’t have the luxury of curating a living space that serves as a reflection of themselves and their needs.

While it might’ve been more affordable and accessible for older generations to curate their spaces and invest in interior design at the same age, Gen Z is far too burdened with other expenses to healthily curate their spaces — unless they’re going into debt for the sake of comfort at home.

10. Accessible medical care

Many people in younger generations like Gen Z are completely avoiding medical care due to the high cost, according to a study commissioned by Assurance IQ, even with healthcare benefits from their employers. Without access to affordable preventative care, they’re forced to look out for their health in other ways — fueling their spending on nutritional groceries, splurges on wellness and workout classes, and supplemental items like vitamins.

While it might have been less cost-burdening for older generations at the same age to go to the doctor or seek out preventative medical treatment, many Gen Zers are struggling to afford healthcare on top of their other fiscal responsibilities — making it a luxury expense that only the financially stable and comfortable can afford.

11. Community activities and social events

Despite being largely motivated by experiences in the present moment over larger long-term investments and saving, Gen Zers have struggled to find community without sacrificing their bank accounts. With the deterioration of “third places” — community gathering places that are financially accessible without restriction — typical spaces harboring social connection, like a coffee shop or public park, have become unaffordable.

While many Gen Zers have been able to maintain their relationships through social media and meet new people online, not having the financial freedom to spend time in a third place or seek community in-person because of financial constraints can be inherently isolating.

While it’s surely one of the things Gen Z thinks are status symbols that mean nothing to older generations who were able to find community without spending tons of money, these third places have become a marker of wealth for people financially stable enough to grab dinner with friends or work from a coffee shop every day.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.