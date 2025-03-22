Displays of wealth are inherently rooted in personal and collective generational values, which is why it’s not surprising that baby boomers and Gen Zers tend to have wildly different opinions regarding what counts as status symbols. Baby boomers tend to value individualism, competition, professional success, and traditional family values, according to Johns Hopkins University, while Gen Zers hyperfocus on self-expression, identity, activism, flexibility, and inclusivity.

It’s these same collective values that fuel their feelings about status symbols, and there many things boomers think are luxuries that Gen Z wouldn’t want if you paid them — and vice versa.

Here are 11 things boomers think are luxuries that Gen Z wouldn’t want if you paid them

1. Fine china

For many baby boomers, being gifted fine china was a rite of passage. Whether it was a staple on their wedding registries or a gift from their grandparents, fine china became a status symbol, not just of sheer wealth, but of affluence and connection. Now, fine china has become one of the things boomers think are luxuries that Gen Z wouldn’t want if you paid them.

Gen Z would prefer to steer clear of it completely, turning down inherited fine china collections that their boomer family members cherished and spent decades maintaining.

“More and more younger people don’t see the need to use their space for things that are ceremonial,” personal organizer Cecilia Jones suggests.

Instead, Gen Z embodies their values of self-expression, identity, and flexibility through their living spaces, making them comfortable and functional for experiences, personal passions, hobbies, and even remote work — not something meant to impress others.

2. Landline phones

For many of the baby boomers who still have landline phones in their homes, it’s not necessarily a matter of financial preference or functionality, but a nostalgic reminder of their own childhood or early parenting days.

As Nina Brahm stated, landline phones were a defining pillar of her experiences growing up — something that seemed like a luxury as technology shifted, voicemails were created, and it was possible to speak to someone without being overheard or interrupted by a family member. Of course, it’s connection and the family values baby boomers cherish that fuels this luxury and keeps many of them holding onto landlines, rather than making the dreaded switch to smartphones.

Younger generations who mostly grew up alongside technology, social media, and smartphones cherish their iPhones and devices in a similar fashion to connect with people and stay connected, but landlines are still one of the things boomers think are luxuries that Gen Z wouldn’t want if you paid them.

3. Staying loyal to one company

According to a 2011 workplace study on generational differences, baby boomers often prefer traditional work hierarchies and traditional communication styles, having entered the workforce in a time when “hustle culture” and undying loyalty to one company wasn’t controversial, but a rite of passage.

This loyalty to a company is what fueled many baby boomers toward burnout and overachieving. They see it as a luxury to have a stable job, even if it’s not necessarily comfortable or flexible, and loyalty is a luxury.

However, many Gen Z workers expect things like a livable wage, a flexible work schedule, and the potential for career growth as the bare minimum, challenging the rigid workplace structures that work in favor of employers, rather than employees.

Many of the generational tensions and resentments between baby boomers and Gen Zers come to a head in the workplace, considering older generations tend to place greater value and emphasis on their careers and professional lives compared to Gen Z who values personal experience and well-being.

4. Country club memberships

Gen Zers and millennials aren’t distancing themselves from traditional country clubs over financial concerns, despite what discourse around their exclusive price tag seems to suggest, but rather their traditional atmosphere, full of rigid dress codes and void of diversity that directly oppose their fundamental values of inclusivity and community.

As Kelsey Lawrence reports for CityLab, it’s actually the “stuffy and formal” vibe of country clubs, along with their tumultuous history of exclusivity and discrimination, that turns Gen Zers away from participating.

Of course, they’re also radically expensive, with the average club costing thousands of dollars every month, on top of a hefty initiation fee.

However, for many baby boomers, country club memberships are still a luxury they’re willing to invest in. Whether they’re golf clubs — a sport that baby boomers continue to dominate over younger cohorts — or simply lifestyle and community centers, they’re viewed in a more positively prestigious and exclusive way.

5. Cable TV

Nearly 40% of baby boomers still use cable TV daily, according to a survey from Statista, compared to just 17% of Gen Zers who prefer to rely on streaming services and social media for entertainment. For baby boomers that place value in stability in their daily lives, relying on cable TV at home is commonly a familiar habit, not necessarily a financially conscious endeavor or defiant choice.

Considering they’re the only age demographic using cable TV in significant numbers, according to eMarketer studies, baby boomers clearly value and prefer this traditional mode of entertainment. In some boomer households, the sheer luxury of having cable television as kids may fuel a nostalgic and sentimental bond, for others, it may be simple comfort and convenience.

6. Diamond engagement rings

While research shows that Gen Z couples tend to be more cost conscious when it comes to engagements, weddings, and general finances, their transition away from traditional diamond rings isn’t simply a financial choice. Natural diamonds and traditional engagement rings are one of the things boomers think are luxuries that Gen Z wouldn’t want if you paid them.

From ethical concerns over sourcing diamonds to unconventional ideas about marriage and engagement norms, Gen Z would much rather opt for a nontraditional stone or lab-grown diamond, while baby boomers take pride in positioning traditional rings and real jewelry as status symbols in their lives.

Of course, like many of these generational status symbols and luxuries, they’re painted with broad strokes. The true evolution of engagement rings and diamond jewelry is an eclectic one, where couples born in different decades were pressured to purchase and invest in many different styles of engagement rings — whether they were baby boomers or not.

7. Leather recliners

Baby boomers largely embrace traditional “recliner chairs” for their sheer comfort and functionality. While some manufacturers have recently started to compensate for aesthetic shifts by steering away from the traditional big and bulky recliners, many baby boomers prefer the familiarity of the standard furnishing.

While it may seem unlikely, these recliners are one of the things boomers think are luxuries that Gen Z wouldn’t want if you paid them. Not only do they seem like a distraction to the collective eclectic and self-expressive spaces Gen Zers are adamant about cultivating, they’re wildly expensive for people in younger generations who get most of their home furnishings second-hand.

8. Real fur coats

Authentic fur coats are unsurprisingly one of the things boomers think are luxuries that Gen Z wouldn’t want if you paid them. For Gen Zers, who are the most environmentally conscious and sustainable generation, the sheer ethical dilemma of producing real fur coats is enough to drive them away, but for many baby boomers, they’re still a symbol of wealth and prestige.

While younger generations vehemently oppose fur garment production and demonize people consuming within the industry, for many baby boomers, fur coats were a staple of luxury growing up in the 60s and 70s — a status symbol they were privy to enjoying on professional women and family members at special events.

It’s possible that for the baby boomers still upholding this luxury in their daily lives, it’s a nostalgic reminder of their childhood or a special family member — not a simply consumerist choice or decision, as it may be for younger generations.

9. Expensive weddings

Many people in younger generations like Gen Z are less attached to traditional expectations of marriage and starting a family in early adulthood, as supported by data from the US Census Bureau that suggests weddings before the age of 30 are on a steady decline compared to several decades ago. Preferring to spend their money on travel, experiences, and present moment luxuries like eating out or entertainment, even Gen Zers who are getting married are opting for “microweddings” over extravagant investments.

However, baby boomers tend to prefer large-scale weddings that can serve as gathering grounds for extended family, friends, and neighbors — not a surprising realization, considering their collective values of family are prioritized in many of these other luxuries.

Of course, compared to Gen Zers who don’t feel hopeful about making long-term investments like weddings or purchasing a home, baby boomers were able to fund pricey weddings within their means. While they were still considered to be “luxuries,” boomer couples planned for the expense — similar to how they would for a new car or a home — rather than indulging in credit card debt or a smaller event.

10. Fine jewelry

From diamond tennis bracelets to fancy earrings, there’s a clear disconnect between baby boomers and their younger counterparts over the true “luxury” of fine jewelry. For Gen Z, who can’t fathom saving up to purchase a home or afford basic necessities, being burdened with caring for a $8K necklace isn’t realistic, but for baby boomers who may have inherited the pieces or had the financial stability to purchase one, it’s a much more favorable experience.

It’s clear that baby boomers are the largest investors of tangible luxuries like fine jewelry, china, or diamonds, as the market’s been forced to change as a result of a younger demographic of consumers entering the industry. It’s simply one of the things boomers think are luxuries that Gen Z wouldn’t want to be burdened with taking care of, even if you paid them.

11. New designer clothing

Designer clothes — things like fur coats, luxury dress-wear, and name-brand pieces — are one of the things boomers think are luxuries that Gen Z wouldn’t want if you paid them. Regardless of their exclusive pricing, Gen Zers commitment to sustainability, rejecting fast fashion and challenging the ethical nature of many designer brands, largely steers them away from this industry.

While baby boomers invest in the pieces and designer clothes that characterized the wealthy and affluent people from their own childhood, Gen Zers prefer to shop second-hand or thrift clothing if they’re going to invest in designer pieces at all.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.