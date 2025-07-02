It's no secret that everyone's brain works differently. What one person may find stimulating and interesting may not be the same for another individual, who might look at the same thing as being boring and irrelevant. For brilliant individuals, their minds work at not only a faster rate than the average mind, but they also find joy in the littlest, most mundane things because it allows them to challenge their own perspectives. But there are little things brilliant people love that average minds find completely annoying, leaving them puzzled and frustrated, or even just plain annoyed.

To anyone who isn't aware of how brilliant people think, they might seem indecisive and even irritating when they choose to focus on something that may just seem like a waste of time. In reality, nothing is ever a waste of time to them because they take every challenge and inconvenience as a way to further gain more knowledge and experience. However, being able to understand the differences between brilliant minds and average ones can not only help people communicate better, but help those that feel alienated around brilliant individuals.

Here are 11 little things brilliant people love that average minds find completely annoying

1. Arguing both sides of a debate to see which one is valid

Brilliant people are never ones to shy away from a good argument. It might seem frustrating to the average mind because they don't see every disagreement or differing opinion as something to argue about, but for their counterparts, it's less about trying to start conflict and more about wanting to see both sides of any topic. It helps them come to a conclusion that feels right for them, instead of agreeing to disagree or simply going along with what everyone else is saying.

"Conflict and arguments are often seen as negative and things to be avoided. Many people see conflict as reflective of a 'crack' in a relationship or a sign that a relationship is in trouble. Yet research suggests that the process of conflict and arguing facilitates talk and awareness of another's perspective," explained professor of communication studies Jennifer A. Samp.

Playing both sides and finding ways to argue each point has nothing to do with winning for them, but about seeking answers and coming to a better conclusion. At the end of the day, it might annoy those that don't quite understand where they're coming from, but can lead to a breakthrough that challenges a brilliant mind's perception about something.

2. Sitting in silence

One of the little things brilliant people love that average minds find completely annoying is sitting in complete silence. In fact, intelligent individuals truly appreciate those quiet moments even if they're sitting in a room full of people. It doesn't mean they have nothing to say or that they're disinterested in the people that are around them, but that sometimes they need those moments of silence to think and come back to themselves.

"Even when we're by ourselves, silence can be ominous; we can't escape our automatic thoughts, particularly the ones that spotlight fears and insecurities; this can cause rumination. Unstructured moments of silence can also make us aware of aspects of ourselves and of life that the structure of noise drowns out. Silence can wake us up to truth — truths that we may not want to acknowledge," pointed out therapist Michele DeMarco.

To the average mind, it might seem a bit odd that they need quiet, but the truth is, regardless of your intelligence, everyone can benefit from seeking that reprieve to recharge. It allows your brain to just be there with your thoughts without leaning on distractions and mindless chatter with other people.

3. Buying and reading physical books

For many brilliant individuals, nothing beats the classic pastime of buying a physical copy of a book to read it, instead of relying on e-books or audiobooks. It's more about the experience of sitting down and turning the pages of a book. It allows you to really get into the story when you have the physical copy in front of you.

You can highlight certain parts, write in the margins, and even dog-ear pages that you want to come back to later. It's all part of the experience. According to a 2022 survey from Pew Research Center, the number of Americans who have read physical books in that past year still outpaces the share using other forms, but 30% now say they have read an e-book in that time frame.

Many average minds might not find the same enjoyment. They prefer the quick accessibility of reading on their phones or tablets because it allows them to read in any environment. While there may be benefits to reading digitally, there's just something timeless about going to an actual bookstore and spending hours looking for the perfect read.

4. Welcoming constructive criticism

Brilliant people are never afraid to receive a bit of constructive criticism. In fact, they tend to welcome it without complaint. To them, being told what they're missing or doing wrong means they can learn from it and use it as a way to grow. Being critiqued doesn't ever feel like an attack as it allows for them to refine their knowledge and become more informed.

"None of us escapes feedback or criticism from others. We all face it at work, in our relationships, amongst our friends, and within our families. Learning how to deal with it productively will help you be a more thoughtful, resilient person," insisted mental health expert Carla Shuman.

For the average mind, however, being given constructive criticism can feel as if they're being nitpicked. They might not welcome it in the same way that brilliant minds do, and might even find it annoying and unnecessary. To be fair, criticism can feel discouraging, even if the person offering it has zero ill intent, but it can only make you stronger by taking it into consideration.

5. Questioning every little thing

Brilliant minds are never satisfied unless they have a space to question things. It doesn't come from a place of trying to be rebellious or not believing someone when they're saying something, but rather, it comes from a place of curiosity. They really aren't trying to be difficult, they just want to understand certain ideas and conclusions for their own betterment.

"Ask questions of yourself constantly. Ask yourself these questions: Why? Why not? Why not me? Why not now? You can learn more by looking for an answer than finding it. Questions are more important than answers because they help you to be more engaged with the world around you," explained creative thinking expert Rod Judkins.

To the average mind, it might seem annoying when a brilliant individual is questioning everything because, to them, it might not be that deep. They're perfectly fine with taking something at face value because it might seem exhausting to try and find out more information. However, brilliant minds just can't be at peace if they don't have their questions answered.

6. Trying to remember dreams to analyze later

Brilliant individuals know that, for the most part, dreams can mean something about our waking lives. If they've had an intense dream, they'll instantly wake up and write it down just so they can analyze it later. To them, their curious minds are not resting until they've made sense of what their subconscious may be trying to tell them.

"As life presents you with the good, the bad, and the unresolved, consider reflecting on your next dream and asking, 'What was the feeling of my dream?' No expert knows the feeling of a dream like the dreamer. Maybe you were anxious. Maybe you were thrilled. It's your glimpse into the night shift that is busy as you sleep!" exclaimed psychologist Suzanne B. Phillips.

Whether it might have something to do with their goals, dreams, or even what they should be doing in life, brilliant people know that analyzing dreams is the same as decoding a secret code that can bring clarity to whatever they're struggling with. But, for average minds, they may not see dreams as being that important.

Sure, they may try to remember their dreams in the morning, but they won't really go the extra step of looking up what it may mean and seeing how it connects to their waking lives.

7. Rewatching media to spot details missed before

Rewatching media multiple times is one of the little things brilliant people love that average minds find completely annoying. They have no problem watching a movie or TV show over and over again because it not only brings them comfort, but they can use the rewatch to spot details they might have missed on their first watch.

It allows them to watch with fresh eyes, but they're also familiar with the material so they can devote their time to paying attention to other ideas. They truly enjoy diving deep into analyzing art because it fulfills them and their curious brains.

For average minds, it might not be as interesting for them to revisit movies and shows they've previously watched. It can seem tedious and even downright frustrating to try and spot details they may have missed. To them, they've already watched it, so why would they want to watch it again?

8. Guessing the plot twist before it happens

Brilliant minds love being able to pick up on small details and hints of a plot twist that's happening in a show, movie, or book they're consuming. They enjoy figuring out what the hidden agenda is from the main characters due to the foreshadowing that is given to them.

Because they're incredibly curious and enjoy thinking a few steps ahead of everyone else, it doesn't really take much of their mental abilities to guess the plot twist in the first place. It's a habit that gives them a thrill and doesn't really ruin the overall experience of enjoying entertainment.

To average minds, on the other hand, they find the whole analysis of a plot twist to be exhausting and even ruins the fun of consuming media in the first place. They'd rather turn their brains off, metaphorically speaking, and sit back to enjoy the moment.

9. Asking people what they really think

For brilliant minds, they have a habit of asking people what they really think about certain topics and scenarios instead of being comfortable accepting their surface-level answers. It's because they're actually curious about what another person's real insight is all about. They're fascinated by the way other people think and the beliefs they hold.

As one of the little things brilliant people love that average minds find completely annoying, going beyond small talk and surface level conversations actually has some benefits. Research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that despite people being reluctant to engage in meaningful conversation, it actually makes people happier to do so.

So, if someone is giving a vague answer, intellectuals might prod and poke to get the actual, full-length answer because a surface-level response is just not satisfactory enough.

But average minds may not feel the same way. To them, it can feel annoying to poke at someone during a casual conversation because it might not matter in the moment. They may enjoy deep chats, but they also don't mind idle chatter either.

10. Googling the background of an artist on their favorite playlist

Again, because brilliant individuals are just naturally curious, they just need to know the background of their favorite artist on their equally favorite playlist they listen to everyday. When they're listening to a song that catches their attention, they simply want to know everything about that artist, not because it will make the song more enjoyable, but because it might help them understand more about what the song means.

It's more a habit than anything else. To average individuals, it just seems a bit excessive and unnecessary to do extensive research on an artist just because they like the song. They'd rather sit back and listen to the music because it's fun.

11. Being fascinated by things they don't particularly like

Brilliant individuals have the ability to find curiosity even in things they may not like for themselves. It's not that they're forcing themselves to pretend to enjoy something, but because they find enjoyment in exploring things that others love just to see why it resonates as much as it does. Even if they wouldn't necessarily choose it for themselves, it's still fun to dig deeper into the facts and background of something.

Average minds are the complete opposite, and may even find it annoying and pointless to research something they don't even like or have any interest in incorporating into their daily lives. They'd rather spend their time looking into things that are of interest to them than exploring things they dislike or find boring.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.