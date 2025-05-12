If These 7 Things Keep Showing Up In Your Dreams, It Might Not Be Random

Dreams are said to be a series of thoughts and sensations that occur to you while you’re asleep. Your body is at absolute rest when you are asleep, and you dream of things that can be entertaining, romantic, scary, bizarre, and sometimes even illogical. They are in one way or the other related to our subconscious mind.

There are many reasons behind the occurrence of different kinds of dreams and the categories they are classified. Mostly, dreams are of two kinds: ones that you remember and ones that you can’t. The dreams that you can remember are the ones that have managed to have a deep impact on your mind, and sometimes they can mean something important, too.

Psychologists, over time and after thousands of hours of research into dream interpretation, have found that particular dream signs indicate you are remembering your past life. And as bizarre as it sounds, you should have a look at the signs that could be indicating the same.

Some moments in life are captured by our memory, like photographs. They are the same images from your past life that occur in dreams and guide you on the way. The dreams of your past life act like pillars that guide you in your future life so that you don’t repeat the same mistakes all over again. To find out what these signs are, continue reading.

If these things keep showing up in your dreams, it might not be random:

1. You dream of people and places that don’t necessarily exist

People and places play the most important part of our day-to-day life. Sometimes we do forget one or the other, but just by placing two of them beside each other things start to make sense and form a picture.

When we see people who belong to our present life in our dreams, we know who they are, but somehow it’s the opposite of what we understand in our past life.

2. You behave and appear differently in your dreams

We all have experienced a certain dream when we were absolutely unable to recognize our own selves. This is an indication of your past life.

Your face remains the same, but other than that, everything else is different. Your behavior, surroundings, and even your name is different. If you do something out of character in your dream, it may be a previous life.

Research indicates that difficulty recognizing oneself in dreams, also known as dream-reality confusion, is linked to dissociative tendencies, personality traits, and mental health conditions. Dream-reality confusion can manifest as whether an event occurred in a dream or waking life.

3. You have the same pattern of dreams with no major changes in them

Your future is always changeable as it depends upon your present actions. This is the reason why dreams that speak of your future are forever changing.

This isn’t the case with the dreams of your past. Everything happens to remain the same, no matter how many times you see it. This happens because the events have already happened, and you cannot change them anymore.

So if you have recurring dreams where not one thing is different, it could be a past life memory.

4. Your current injuries and accidents are also present in your dreams

Things that matter to you now will always find their roots in the past. This is just one of the weird things that our mind does.

If you are facing a serious injury in your present life and it has been hurting you awfully, you are going to find it exactly in the same spot in the dreams related to your previous lives. So pay attention to your dreams and see if anything remains the same.

While dreams are not always a direct representation of real-life events, they can sometimes manifest imagery related to existing physical conditions, especially if there is a strong emotional connection to the injury. Some studies have linked nightmares with physical ailments, particularly those involving the central nervous system.

5. You have constant feelings of being incomplete or missing something in your dreams

Dreams directly or indirectly portray our deep-rooted desires. If you deeply desire something in your present life, you will find it missing even in your past life.

It is this constant feeling of missing something that could be the link between past and present. Therefore, if you dream about yourself and you are still in want of something you desire in your present life, you are having past life memories.

6. You're experiencing déjà vu

Almost all of us have experienced this at least once in our lives. It is like reliving a moment of your life experiences. You just know what is going to happen or what someone is going to say next.

It is a freaky feeling, but it shouldn't stay long. Also, try to embrace it instead of ignoring it, as sometimes it's a past life warning you. Déjà vu may arise from a mismatch between a feeling of familiarity and the memory record, suggesting that the brain is trying to reconcile a familiar sensation with a perceived new experience.

One study found that younger individuals report déjà vu more often than older individuals, potentially due to more vigorous neural activity and healthier fact-checking regions in the brain.

7. You feel older than your actual age

It is said that souls live forever; it’s the bodies that die. But some people feel a little more. They feel like their soul is one million years old. Their soul is ripened, dusted, and tired over time.

Their approach to things is very different from most people of their own age. This is an indication that your soul has been reincarnated.

Mykh Goldstein is a writer, artist, blogger, and former contributor to The Mind's Journal.

