Regardless of the outcomes and success of someone's hard work, people generally associate moral value with a hardworking mentality, according to social psychologist Dr. Azim Shariff. So, regardless of a person's achievements, it's their work ethic and mentality around hard work that truly sets them apart and deems them worthy of respect in environments like the workplace.

That's part of the reason why a lazy person's habits, behaviors, and language are so apparent to people who value hard work — they can easily unpack and differentiate between their mentality and that of a person who holds themselves to high standards and practices self-discipline. Many of the things hardworking people notice instantly when they talk to a lazy person are more emblematic of their mentality and perspective on work than their actual tangible accomplishments.

Here are 11 things hardworking people notice instantly when they talk to a lazy person

1. They have all the excuses

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Typically used as a mechanism for avoiding discomfort, anxiety, and fear, people who make excuses regularly not only shield themselves from personal growth and new opportunities, they tend to sabotage the trust and reliability of their relationships. When they make excuses constantly, they're falling short on taking accountability, whether it's missing a deadline at work or showing up late to a commitment with a friend.

It's also one of the things hardworking people notice instantly when they talk to a lazy person. Rather than taking responsibility for their lacking motivation or self-discipline, they try to shield themselves from being negatively perceived by making excuses.

Of course, at the end of the day, these excuses aren't doing anything for their public perception; in fact, people who own up to their mistakes and make a plan to be better are typically perceived in a more positive fashion than someone who makes an excuse.

2. They constantly complain

fizkes | Shutterstock

Rather than making a change or taking action, lazy people complain to cope with their discomfort. Like psychotherapist William Berry explains, constantly complaining, rather than doing something with your anger or frustration, is one of the habits that isolates people, driving them away from relationships and connections by sparking resentment and negativity.

It's one of the first things hardworking people notice instantly when they talk to a lazy person, because the negativity feels contagious.

3. They're flaky

Anatoliy Karlyuk | Shutterstock

Flaky people are also generally lazy, as they'd prefer to simply cancel plans and show up late to commitments than put in the work of being reliable and disciplined. Especially when they lie or make excuses, being flaky can harm their relationships and isolate people from making real connections, like a study from Michigan State University suggests.

It's one of the things hardworking people notice instantly when they talk to a lazy person, because even when they've had a long day, are tired, or are juggling multiple things, they'll make the time to be reliable and show up to their commitments.

4. They're not receptive to feedback

fizkes | Shutterstock

Feedback is incredibly important, not just in workplace settings, like a study from the journal Breathe suggests, but also in personal relationships where healthy communication can promote healthier conflict-resolution and growth.

When a person is lazy — unwilling to put in the action and effort to fix a problem, express their concerns, or grow personally — they tend to be unreceptive to feedback in all aspects of their life. They'd prefer to make excuses, shift blame toward others, and avoid confrontation altogether, rather than own up to their mistakes and digest feedback as an opportunity for growth.

5. They never take initiative

Gorgev | Shutterstock

Whether it's in the workplace or in their personal relationships, lazy people struggle to take initiative and be leaders. From accepting feedback, to leading a project, and even expressing their emotions in an argument at home, they'd prefer other people present them with opportunities to excel, rather than seek them out.

Of course, never speaking your mind or leading the way — in all aspects of life — can contribute to the chronic feeling of being misunderstood. If you're too lazy to take initiative and are only ever waiting for things to fall in your lap, you can feel isolated from mutual understanding and communication with others.

It's one of the things hardworking people notice instantly when they talk to a lazy person, because they're personally empowered by taking on leadership roles and taking action on their goals, while lazy people feign a kind of entitlement toward success.

6. They brag about goals before achieving them

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Like psychology professor Marwa Azab explains, bragging about goals and flaunting achievements before actually realizing them can sabotage a person's motivation and progress. Outside of consequences to their own productivity, this bragging behavior can also encourage other people to perceive you as more self-involved and attention-seeking.

It's one of the things hardworking people notice instantly when they talk to a lazy person because, personally, they craft goals and work toward success that's internally gratifying and fulfilling. On the other hand, lazy people frame their goals in the context of external validation, seeking praise and attention from others before actually achieving anything.

7. They're always in their comfort zone

fizkes | Shutterstock

According to counselor Dr. Ran D. Anbar, people who step outside of their comfort zones are generally more self-assured, productive, and mentally grounded than their peers who constantly seek security. They're not only more open to learning opportunities, they set themselves up for success by leaning into the discomfort of trying new things and meeting new people.

However, lazy people, who frame their habits and routines around comfort, generally avoid these habits and behaviors to feign a misguided sense of control over their lives. They'd prefer to avoid fear, anxiety, and potential embarrassment by remaining stagnant, even if it harms their social connections, personal growth, and professional success.

8. Their words and actions don't align

La Famiglia | Shutterstock

Meaning what you say is one thing, but actions are what really prove to people that you're being genuine and intentional. If you promise your boss you'll be productive and approve deadlines, only to miss them down the road, you're reinforcing a kind of unreliability and inconsistency that harms your success and relationships.

It's one of the things hardworking people notice instantly when they talk to a lazy person — they're full of empty promises, and their words and actions don't seem to ever align.

9. They're not curious

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Whether it's a work meeting for a new project or meeting a new friend, lazy people tend to lack curiosity. They don't care to ask thoughtful questions, truly listen, or put in the effort of seeking out the things they don't know, but instead use phrases like "I don't know" or "I don't care" to justify their passive attitude.

Hardworking people may not have the time or energy to always indulge their curious complexities, but they will make the effort when it counts — whether it's in their personal relationships, during a healthy moment of solitude, or in the workplace.

10. They lack urgency

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

According to psychiatrist Neel Burton, some people who experience regular laziness are afraid of what true success and achievement looks like, so their lack of urgency and self-discipline is truly just a self-sabotaging means to avoid it.

Hardworking people focus on self-discipline, meeting deadlines, prioritizing their time and tasks, and sometimes getting outside of their comfort zone for the sake of personal growth and productivity, while lazy people simply stay stagnant and idle. They're more afraid of the "what ifs" than they are of hard work, so they struggle to genuinely achieve their goals.

11. They rely on 'luck'

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Many lazy people expect things to fall into their laps — whether it's their soulmate, the perfect job, or their dream lifestyle — rather than actually doing the work of achieving and seeking what they want. It's one of the things that differentiate hardworking people from their lazy counterparts — work ethic, resilience, and self-discipline to craft healthy routines, rituals, habits, and behaviors.

Of course, luck does play a role in helping many people achieve happiness and success, but it's not the end-all-be-all cure to achievement. You have to work for what you want, even if it's uncomfortable, anxiety-inducing, and difficult at times.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.