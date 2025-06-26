The generation wars seem to be in full swing these days, with more and more people noticing the stark differences between each age group. As a millennial, I’m often typecast as idealistic, trusting, hipster-y, and oddly depressed yet anxious. Gen Z has its own stereotypes. Known for being the first generation to truly grow up exclusively surrounded by tech, the newest wave of young adults is famous for being individualistic, quirky, depressed, and maybe a bit socially awkward.

For many of their parents, the awkwardness that comes with Gen Z life can give their mainly Gen X parents a shock. And while Gen Z may be proud of themselves, these behaviors, in particular, sometimes make their moms and dads groan with embarrassment.

These are 11 things that make Gen Z feel proud but seriously embarrass their parents

1. Their clothing choices

Don’t get me wrong. Gen X was famous for having its unique blend of rebellion, but Gen Z often takes it to a new level. Gen Z is the first generation to make cosplaying a fairly common activity among adults.

Among Gen Z, going to work in a traditional dress code outfit like a suit is kind of seen as a mark of shame. This generation likes casual, smart, and comfortable work clothes. They’re a proud generation when it comes to personal style and comfort. Most older adults find that a bit embarrassing.

2. Watching cartoons

Most boomers and Gen X parents are not exactly fans of cartoons. It was seen as “kids’ stuff” for decades. While adult animation is on the rise, most older adults still get embarrassed if they get caught watching cartoons made for younger folks.

Gen Z is not like that. Known for being kids at heart, TV executives are now pouring money into catering to Gen Z nostalgia over cartoons. Gen Z is open about loving entertainment that’s also suitable for kids, and that’s awesome!

3. Being anime fans

While this technically falls under the cartooning category, anime is a bit different than regular cartooning. It’s Japanese animation, and this entertainment genre is often designed with adults in mind.

Many older adults (meaning millennials and over) tend to view anime as a hobby for people who are socially awkward or inept. Gen Z? They are often proud fans of anime, fandoms included!

4. Talking openly about mental illness

Gen X and baby boomers both grew up in times when talking about mental illness was extremely stigmatized. It just wasn’t done. Those who spoke out often ended up alienating themselves from the people around them.

Gen Z is a generation that has become famous for being aware of mental illness. This is a generation that is proud to be open and accepting of illnesses, with many young adults acting as activists.

5. Being LGBTQIA+

To no one’s surprise, many (but not all) folks from older generations still do not find being LGBTQIA+ to be okay. Or rather, it was something that people were aware of but just didn’t discuss in “polite society.”

Today’s young adults are not like that. They are out, proud, and they are often excellent allies to people who need representation. Part of this is because this is a generation that increasingly identifies as LGBTQIA+.

Almost one in every three Gen Z women identifies as such, and for men, it’s roughly one in 10. So, being inclusive just makes sense!

6. Not putting their career first

If you want to see most older generations go bonkers, tell them that you do not want to put your career first. For many boomers and Gen X people, hearing their kids say that is maddening. A career was a person’s identity and status symbol, and dang it, you had to do what the boss says!

Gen Z is notorious for not putting up with toxic workplaces and refusing to bow to career demands that eat up their work-life balance. Honestly? Good for them!

7. Being childfree by choice

As a millennial, I can tell you that many millennials and older generations hold a deep stigma against people who are childfree by choice. It wasn’t just taboo, either. Depending on who you were around, saying you were childfree could cause serious problems in your social life.

Gen Z is more accepting of childfree people, primarily because this generation has more people opting out of having kids. Some members of this generation proudly state their childfree status because they view it as a way to protest the current environmental crisis we’re dealing with.

8. Avoiding marriage

Even as recently as one generation ago, not being married by 40 was seen as a type of failure by most people. Among parents, having adult children who aren’t married and settling down by a certain age can be embarrassing, if only because of the judgment of others.

Partly due to the childfree status of Gen Z and partly due to the general disaster known as modern dating, Gen Z often wears singledom as a badge of honor. Honestly? Who can blame them? Being single can be fun.

9. Skipping college

Most older generations still view college as the basic ticket to the middle class. It was a must-have for most millennials who wanted to get their foot in the door. Gen X and baby boomers who had advanced degrees also got to live a cushy life.

Nowadays, a degree can still hold clout, but many Gen Z students are proud to skip college. Their personal track to success tends to involve skipping education and starting their own companies.

10. Avoiding risky behavior

Gen Z is a generation famous for avoiding a lot of “fun" risky behavior like contact sports, drinking, and partying. Most of their parents would not have been pleased if they were known as the person who chickened out of partying at that age.

Truth be told? Gen Z seems perfectly fine with it, and they might have the right idea. They never have to deal with bad consequences if they don’t go out of their way to do things that could harm them later on.

11. Seeking followers on social media

Of course, we may as well talk about the elephant in the room: social media. Most older people find the idea of boasting about online fans or friends to be cringeworthy or even baffling.

Gen Z often views having a large social media following as a major bragging right, primarily because it means they can monetize with some success. It may not always make sense to older generations, but you might want to trust Gen Z on this one.

