Many people fall into crushing unhappiness and stress at work because of their own shortcomings, such as failing to set boundaries, advocate for themselves, and structure their work-life balance in ways that work for them rather than simply for their employer. A 2023 Gallup report shows that the majority of American workers are unhappy in their current roles, frustrated with their leadership, resentful of their compensation structure, and grappling with anxiety and stress over their workload.

Brilliant people know there are things they simply must demand at work, even if most employees would never ask for them. Doing so gives them the confidence and support they need to thrive both at work and at home.

Here are 11 unique things brilliant people demand at work that most employees would never ask for

1. Consistent constructive feedback

While constructive criticism and feedback in an office are controversial and difficult practices to commit to fully, according to experts from Champlain College, the best workers know how to prioritize them in their routine. They seek out growth from leaders and peers and find ways to embrace their thoughts, unraveling the discomfort and stigma often associated with getting feedback at work.

These communication practices are incredibly important in the workplace. When used correctly, feedback can alleviate stress and anxiety among workers, help set better boundaries and even give everyone a chance to grow.

2. Documentation

While many young workers and new professionals may be unaware of how organizational structures operate, often in the best interests of the company, rather than the worker, demanding appropriate documentation is one of the unique things brilliant people demand at work that most employees would never ask for — or even consider a priority.

Whether navigating an HR issue in the office or documenting harassment they’re experiencing with a client, the best workers know how to make traditional processes and procedures work in their best interests. They follow up to get things in writing, communicate their bosses' promises about compensation, and ensure their priorities are recorded clearly rather than simply spoken in passing.

3. A focus on physical well-being

As organizational and institutional shifts occur, it’s unsurprising that many workers are advocating for a greater focus on their well-being and work-life balance with their employers. Whether it’s more time off, access to gym memberships, mental health resources, or a collective acknowledgment of stress levels and relievers, it’s important that workers feel supported and humanized in the workplace.

A study published Public Health Reports suggests that physically and emotionally supported workers tend to do better, more productive, and more efficient work. So, this isn't just one of the unique things brilliant people demand at work that most employees would never ask for; it’s also something all employers could learn from in prioritizing for employee productivity and well-being.

4. A strong workplace culture

While workplace culture usually trickles down from leaders, brilliant employees also play a role in embodying and cultivating values that help them feel more productive, comfortable, and happy at work. According to a Deloitte study, younger generations of workers who seek purpose and value in their work are advocating for a strong workplace culture that aligns with what they see as their mission.

While this looks wildly different in every workplace, it’s important for the most brilliant workers to feel empowered working towards shared goals rather than overworking themselves or “grinding” every day to meet vague corporate standards.

5. Professional growth opportunities

Employees who are given growth opportunities and incentives to learn within a company and improve their productivity, engagement, and general satisfaction. While some young workers are more concerned with descending the corporate ladder, it’s still crucial for them to have a chance to grow their skills, expand their portfolios, and find purpose in their current roles.

While growth opportunities look different for every age demographic of workers across industries, leaders can prioritize them — whether through promotions, conferences, or one-on-one feedback to support their employees in being the best they can be.

Feeling supported isn’t just about having adequate compensation and time off. It’s also about helping them to feel more humanized in the workplace by giving them opportunities to advocate for themselves, grow personal skills, and learn what they enjoy and are good at.

6. Work-life balance

According to a Randstand study, work-life balance is one of the most critical motivators for workers, and it is sometimes more influential in their career decisions and choices than pay and compensation. But despite being important for most workers, many aren’t sure how to properly advocate for more personal time and better workplace boundaries.

This is one of the unique things brilliant people demand at work that most employees would never ask for. Not only do they willingly take their time off and empower others to do the same, but they also craft a balance of work productivity and personal time that encourages them to set strict boundaries that protect their physical and emotional well-being.

7. Childcare support

Considering many people are forced to sacrifice their careers for childcare, especially amid rising costs, it’s not surprising that childcare assistance is one of the unique things brilliant people demand at work that most employees would never ask for.

Whether it’s on-site childcare programs or childcare stipends, the best workers understand that it’s impossible to disregard a team’s family responsibilities while pressuring them to do their best work. Not only does assistance with childcare — one of the biggest financial and emotional strains on parents working full-time — help relieve stress and promote better productivity, but it can also help companies build a better workplace culture that attracts better talent and expertise.

8. Flexibility in their work schedule

Especially now that many workers are fully aware of the feasibility of remote and hybrid working options, it’s unsurprising that many are more committed and concerned with advocating for flexibility in their day jobs. According to a LiveCareer survey, nearly 50% of workers consider “having to go back to an in-person” workplace a more anxiety-inducing thought than getting divorced. So, it’s a priority.

It’s also one of the unique things brilliant people demand at work that most employees would never ask for, especially those who’ve already worked and become comfortable in their in-person routines.

However, many of the brilliant people in the workplace advocating for this flexibility are aware of the resounding benefits it can offer — not just for comfortability and productivity amongst teams but also, from an inclusive lens, for allowing more people to work full-time without physical strain, transportation burdens, or time constraints.

9. Comprehensive healthcare perks

Whether it’s coverage for preventative care, affordable healthcare options, or well-being-focused perks like a gym membership, perks outside of compensation or a competitive salary are some of the unique things brilliant people demand at work that most employees would never ask for.

According to a Gallup survey, one in six workers stay in “unwanted jobs’ for healthcare. It’s clear that it’s not only a necessity in many people’s daily lives but something they’re willing to advocate for and pursue when making career decisions.

If there’s an opportunity to advocate for better workplace perks, they’re willing to do so, even if it means challenging traditional workplace expectations and social norms.

10. Appropriate compensation

According to a Salary.com survey, nearly 70% of workers are apprehensive about salary negotiations when starting a new job and advocate for raises and bonuses when appropriate. Despite working hard, meeting and exceeding goals, and remaining loyal to a company, many employees would prefer to tolerate poor pay to avoid sabotaging their job security with requests for more.

However, open and consistent compensation discussions are one of the things brilliant people demand at work that most employees would never ask for — in fact, many are willing to leave their jobs in the face of a stubborn or stagnant compensation structure.

11. Education assistance

An InStride survey on education in the workplace found that nearly 80% of workers are interested in going back to school or enrolling in an education program while working. Still, only around 40% of employers offer tuition assistance for their teams. Of course, the same programs and educational opportunities that motivate employees can help motivate teams — giving leaders the chance to practice and build new skills without having to take on debt.

This advocacy — for educational support, growth opportunities, and financial assistance — motivates workers to commit to and remain loyal to their employees, so it’s a mutually beneficial decision for everyone involved.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.