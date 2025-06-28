11 Kinda Weird Things Everyday People Can Do To Immediately Attract Abundance

There are some kinda odd things literally anyone can do to attract more abundance. If you're anything like me, you believe in the ability to manifest all that you want out of life. You believe that through the Law of Attraction, you can dictate what comes into your life and what you keep at bay. Having an abundant mindset over one of scarcity can bring all of your wildest dreams to life and help you to focus on the silver lining in every situation.

Attracting unlimited abundance begins with small actions that may feel a little unusual, but have the power to create a significant energetic shift in your life. You don't have to take a wrecking ball to your entire life and restart to bring in abundant vibes. You just need to do small, intentional things that shake your reality hard enough to open the good fortune that awaits you. They might seem weird at first, but these tiny shifts can immediately attract abundance to you.

Here are 11 kinda weird things that people can do to immediately attract abundance

1. Talk to your money

Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels via Canva

As crazy as it sounds, talking to your money as if the two of you are the best of friends can shift your mindset from scarcity to abundance in the blink of an eye. From a scientific perspective, everything on the planet carries energy. Everything has its own vibration that can change depending on circumstances. So, having regular positive dialogue with your money can create abundant energy that causes it to grow.

Say things like, "Thank you for being here and taking care of me." Or tell it how good a job it's doing of supporting you. Whether it's dollar bills or a bank statement, show gratitude for the financial resources you have because some people have to go without. Money responds to the attention you give it, whether it's negative or positive.

Advertisement

2. Clean out your junk drawer

Johnrob from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Cleanliness is next to godliness, they say. But it's even more than that. Clearing out one drawer full of things that you kept just in case you need them, but in reality are useless, is an energetic reset. Mentally, clutter in your home can create stress and anxiety that no one needs. But throwing out things that truly serve you in no way lets the universe know that you are ready to receive new things.

When you get rid of stagnant things, you create space for new energy and exciting opportunities that otherwise would have passed you by. You can start small, by clearing a single drawer full of this and that. Be willing to let go of things that are no longer of use. Rid yourself of the scarcity mindset that tells you to hang onto things because it's the best you will ever have. Out with the old, in with the new.

Advertisement

3. Wear your good clothes just because

Elnur via Canva

We tend to reserve our best clothes for special outings where we can look good for other people. They sit in the back of our closets waiting for their moment, and sometimes, 'some day' never comes. But what if you decided the most important person to dress up for is yourself? You suddenly feel an abundance of self-esteem and self-worth. You no longer have to save that outfit for others, because you know that when the time is right, you will have beautiful things to wear.

Wearing clothing that you have already decided is special trains your brain to feel abundant and important now, instead of once in a blue moon when you attend an extravagant event. You start to become a person who already has enough, not someone who doesn't have it, but could when the right moment comes up.

Advertisement

4. Dance like no one else is watching, because they're not

FatCamera via Canva

At least twice a week, you can find me at home alone, dancing to my favorite rap or R&B songs. I blast whatever I want as loud as I want and dance recklessly because what happens in the house stays in the house. Right after I finish, I feel a euphoric rush of adrenaline that shapes the rest of my day positively. That little dance creates an energy of abundance that tells me how the rest of my day will go.

Dancing like you don't have a care in the world for three to five minutes will shift your energy fast. Dancing increases dopamine levels, removes emotional blocks, and raises your frequency, bringing in abundance immediately. As your cortisol and stress levels decrease, your vibration and serotonin increase, and all that you desire will start to manifest because you have become so much more attractive.

Advertisement

5. Tip as generously as you can

Africa Images via Canva

Tipping is a sore subject for some. While many believe you should tip people who provide you services, others, not so much. But for tippers, the practice sends a signal to the universe that you have it to give, that you are in a state of abundance, and it sends more. Instead of feeling as if you need to hold onto all of your coins, you tip generously, not only creating positive vibes and gratitude for others, but also immediately surrounding yourself in an energy of overflow.

Even if it's just an extra dollar at your local coffee shop or a $5 bill to your lawn care professional, giving what you can tells your subconscious that there is more where that came from. That small act of kindness activates powerful feelings of financial confidence, which, in turn, draws in more. It triggers abundance and repels scarcity.

Advertisement

6. Say 'thank you' into the air

studioroman via Canva

This is one of my favorites because not a day goes by that I don't whisper or shout a "thank you" into the air in hopes that my gratitude will reach The Most High. Gratitude has been proven to be an abundance magnet. Writing it down is great and has its place, but saying it to the sky, the trees, or the four walls in a room will change the energy right away, and you will feel it happen.

When you appreciate out loud, it sends a clear message that you can see the good things happening in your life and are thankful for them. It's so true that what you give attention to grows. So, accentuate the positive and eliminate the negative thoughts in your mind, and watch your life turn around at the speed of light.

Advertisement

7. Write a thank you note to the universe

Africa Images via Canva

It's been said that if you want to be or do something, behave as if it has already happened, and the universe will align to make it so. So, writing a short letter to the universe thanking it for the $5000 it just delivered while your pockets have nothing but lint in them might seem delusional, but it's totally possible that the next time you look, you won't be disappointed.

You can also do this in the form of a receipt, where you document that transaction as "unexpected blessings" or "paid in full." Carry them around in your wallet and watch your wealth start to grow. Doing these tricks trains your brain into believing that abundance is on its way and creates a shift in attraction.

Advertisement

8. Touch your wallet and make it a money magnet

pixelshot via Canva

Physically interacting with your wallet or other money-related items while speaking affirmations creates an invisible but tangible link between what you believe and your physical body. You are speaking abundance into existence. You are telling your money to compound over and over again.

This practice disrupts any fear you feel over your financial future with a spirit of playfulness while remaining intentional. Like I said earlier, every single thing we encounter in life has its own unique field of energy. As silly as it sounds, I would rather keep my wallet in a giving energy over one of lack and strife.

Advertisement

9. Let yourself want something without explaining why

Aleksander Nakic from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Abundance doesn't respond to guilt. It responds to higher ways of being. Whether you want a new home, a luxurious vacation, or a fancy car, if you practice saying exactly what you want without feeling the need to justify it, abundance will run your way. Defending what you want sends out a message that, whether or not you deserve it, is questionable. There is no way that prosperity will find you that way.

It is okay to want things without explaining to others or yourself why you should have them. Mixed signals won't work if you want to attract abundance. The universe needs you to say what you mean and mean what you say. Confusing messages will only serve to bring chaos and scarcity.

Advertisement

10. Fake it 'til you make it

Pesky Monkey from Getty Images Signature via Canva

If you want to be a rich person, why not get into character now so that when it happens, you are ready? Treat your home as if it were your dream house. Flutter about from room to room. Perhaps even give yourself a tour. Act as if your Keurig makes coffee from your favorite Parisian cafe. Put a pinky in the air as you sip slowly and get your day started.

This all sounds comical, I know. But, weird little actions like these are like laying down breadcrumbs for abundant energy to follow until it arrives at your doorstep. You are proactively giving your mind the visualization and emotion it needs to turn fantasy into reality. If you act like you already have it, you really will have it.

Advertisement

11. Talk to your future self in the mirror

dodotone via Canva

The importance of positive self-talk cannot be overstated. What you say to yourself has a definitive impact on how your life turns out. You might not be where you want to be now, but imagining who you will be in the future and having a conversation in the mirror can do wonders to shift the trajectory of your life and attract abundance immediately.

You might say, "You've been through a lot, but you've overcome it now and life is better than ever." Or you might tell your older self, "I am so excited that I will become you. I am so proud of you." Whatever version of yourself you are becoming in front of the mirror, use words that uplift, encourage, and empower. Imagine a mentor telling you that you will go on to be great in the midst of a storm. You can't help but to realize an abundant life.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.