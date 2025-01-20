When highly intelligent people seek interests, hobbies, and activities that can provide them with amusement and joy, they often don't turn toward things that maybe others would, like anything entertainment-based. Instead, they might turn toward more challenging tasks that fuel their minds, compared to watching the latest reality TV show or participating in social media trends.

Because these individuals crave that mental stimulation and engagement, they'll seek out specific activities only highly intelligent people find enjoyable. These activities either challenge their intellect or allow them to express creativity in meaningful ways. Keeping their mind sharp and consistently evolving means having to engage in certain pastimes that less intelligent people may not even consider doing.

Here are 11 specific activities only highly intelligent people find enjoyable

1. Reading challenging literature

Whether it's books about philosophy, a memoir, or nonfiction books about social issues that are either happening in the world right now or have happened in the past, highly intelligent people are constantly searching for ways to stay engaged and educated. In fact, reading during your downtime is something that is encouraged for everyone to do.

A 2016 study published in Social Science & Medicine found that reading books can reduce mortality by up to 20%. According to the researchers, "Any level of book reading gave a significantly stronger survival advantage," particularly for adults 65 and older who "redirect leisure time" from watching TV to reading books.

The study also found that reading alone isn't enough — it's reading books that make the difference. Books contributed to a "survival advantage that was significantly greater than that observed for reading newspapers or magazines," the authors of the study noted.

2. Solving complex problems and puzzles

A game of chess, checkers, puzzles, and online programs or challenges are activities only highly intelligent people find enjoyable and quite fulfilling. They thrive on mental stimulation, and it's actually been proven that participating in these mentally demanding activities can have quite an impact on certain cognitive functions.

Puzzles can estimate certain parts of the brain, according to Marcel Danesi, PhD, a professor of semiotics and anthropology at Victoria College at the University of Toronto.

In an interview with Reader's Digest, Danesi admitted, "Puzzles that deal with the faculty of language — like riddles and acrostics — are likely to stimulate the language areas of the brain. Those that deal with some aspect of logical thinking — such as placing symbols in a particular way in a grid — are likely to stimulate logic-processing areas."

3. Having deep conversations

Sometimes highly intelligent people tend to unwind by engaging in meaningful and thought-provoking conversations with those closest to them. While it may be normal to want to unwind by turning off your brain and spending time with friends doing something meaningless, that's not the case for a person with a rather high IQ.

"Connecting with others in meaningful ways tends to make people happier, and yet people also seem reluctant to engage in deeper and more meaningful conversation," Nicholas Epley, PhD, a professor of behavioral science at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business said, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.

"Human beings are deeply social and tend to reciprocate in conversation," Epley continued. "If you share something meaningful and important, you are likely to get something meaningful and important exchanged in return, leading to a considerably better conversation."

4. Learning new languages

Because highly intelligent people need to stimulate their minds, being able to learn a new language can be quite an appealing activity for them as it both challenges the mind and encourages strategic thinking. Language learning involves having to spend time going over things like grammar and syntax which, similar to puzzles, allows for a different function of the brain to be exercised.

Researchers across different studies have found that studying a language can even unlock a person's creative abilities. This could be the result of the thought processes involved in language learning. This includes translation, language switching, and disciplined study of learning another language in the first place.

5. Traveling and exploring different cultures

Traveling and exploring different cultures allows for quite an enjoyable time, whether it's getting to experience places full of art, history, architecture, languages, and traditions, or being exposed to a completely different perspective than the ones that we encounter every day.

Out of all the activities only highly intelligent people find enjoyable, being able to travel the world and experience these different customs can help them expand their worldviews and perceptions.

Rather than being able to visit the classic tourist attractions, highly intelligent people find fun and enjoyment in being able to walk amongst the locals and experience the country from people who have lived there for their entire lives.

By doing this, they're broadening their intellect and understanding of not only how the world works, but also how people outside of themselves interact with each other.

6. Outdoor activities

Reading a book and completing puzzles is one thing, but highly intelligent people also enjoy being able to get outside and do more strenuous activities, like hiking, rock climbing, or even something as simple as looking at nature and interacting with it. These individuals can often become restless if they're forced to stay cooped up inside for too long, and by going outside, they're allowing their minds to feel rejuvenated.

"There is mounting evidence, from dozens and dozens of researchers, that nature has benefits for both physical and psychological human well­-being," says Lisa Nisbet, PhD, a psychologist at Trent University in Ontario, Canada, to the American Psychological Association.

"You can boost your mood just by walking in nature, even in urban nature," Nisbet advised. "And the sense of connection you have with the natural world seems to contribute to happiness even when you're not physically immersed in nature."

7. Collecting

Collecting rare books, art, antiques, or any other collectible item is something that highly intelligent people might do as a hobby. It's a way for them to be able to engage and brush up on their history while also being able to have a keen eye for knowledge and aesthetic value.

Being able to collect rare items goes well beyond just having more possessions, but rather a deep love and appreciation for the various cultures that we're surrounded by. Each item represents a part of history and the world that highly intelligent individuals thrive off of being able to experience.

8. Creative arts

While highly intelligent individuals tend to use the more logical and practical parts of their brains during everyday activities and tasks, they can also enjoy simpler passions, including painting, sculpting, ceramics, making music, and even photography. The process of creating art, whatever that may look like, can be just as engaging as reading an educational and philosophical book.

"Anything that engages your creative mind — the ability to make connections between unrelated things and imagine new ways to communicate — is good for you," a professor at Drexel University and a researcher in art therapy, Girija Kaimal, told NPR.

9. Conducting experiments or completing DIY projects

For highly intelligent people, being able to conduct experiments, whether it's something extremely complex or relating to a problem that has been weighing heavily on their minds, can be quite therapeutic and enjoyable. Because highly intelligent people are just naturally curious, they often thrive on being able to tackle new ideas that satisfy their intellectual curiosity.

One study from BMC Public Health found that people who engaged in arts and crafts, such as music, painting, drawing, textile crafts, and creative writing experienced lower levels of mental distress. They also experienced higher levels of mental functioning and life satisfaction. A 2018 study suggests that crafting is calming, may promote successful aging, and even has long-term social and cultural benefits.

10. Listening to thought-provoking podcasts

It seems like podcasts have definitely taken off in the last several years, especially following the pandemic. Just like being able to read and learn new languages, listening to podcasts is an activity highly intelligent people find enjoyable. They also tend to be interested in an interesting TED Talk or putting on a good documentary that fuels their minds and quells their curiosity.

According to Carolyn Rubenstein, PhD, a psychologist and wellness expert who focuses on anxiety and fear, mindful listening can actually be really healthy. "It can create a sense of feeling engaged, connected, or energized," she revealed. "Or if you're in an icky, sad mood, these podcast hosts can help you feel a sense of belonging and comfort. That's totally normal."

11. Engaging in mindful meditation and reflection

Highly intelligent people often feel as if their brains are constantly moving a million miles per second, which can be quite exhausting. Being able to appreciate introspection and mindfulness can be a great way for these individuals to gain clarity and peace, while also improving their focus and tapping into their inner thoughts.

Researchers, according to the American Psychological Association, have theorized that mindfulness meditation promotes metacognitive awareness, decreases rumination via disengagement from perseverative cognitive activities, and enhances attentional capacities through gains in working memory.

Being able to take a break from the hustle and stress of everyday life is just as important for highly intelligent people as it is for everyone else.

