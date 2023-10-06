How Easily You Fall In Love, Based On Your Personality Type

Some people find love quicker than others, while others tend to be a bit guarded about letting love into their lives. It doesn't mean that person is more desirable than others, it's simply a way of saying that some individuals are more open to it, while some people may take a little bit of time because they're a bit more guarded.

No matter how you feel about love and its place in your life, there is no wrong way to fall in love — whether it's as a teenager feeling "puppy love" or later in life when you date to find a potential future mate.

Believe it or not, your Myers-Briggs personality type plays a big role in how quickly you fall in love. While there's no magic formula, your core traits are a good indicator of how easy it is for you to fall in love with someone.

Here's how easily you fall in love, based on your Myers-Briggs personality type.

1. ESFP​​

As an ESFP, you being sociable connects you with people in a deep way because you open your heart to them so widely. You’re an appreciative person, so enjoying sweet gestures from someone makes you fall in love quickly.

Relationships are your world, so a romantic one is something you can’t live without. You fall in love fast so you can move on easily as well. You have a charming aura to everyone right away, meaning there are rarely chances that you’ll feel lonely.

2. ENFP

You're oriented with excitement and passion. You love loving others because of the butterflies it brings. Being an ENFP means you will jump headfirst into it and won’t give a second thought to expressing your feelings, because you're just that type of person who never likes to miss opportunities.

Oftentimes, you don’t even mind if that person has the same feelings for you. Fear won’t hinder you from falling in love, and you’d rather satiate your heart’s longing for the enjoyment of romance.

3. INFP

You might be surprised at how high up you are on this list since you're an introvert; however, you're a walking symbolism of emotion so you're wired to feel in a blink of an eye.

Falling in love is easy and quick for you, although you will not be expressive about it. In fact, you being reserved is what sensitizes you because you know you won’t pressure yourself to act on that emotion anyway.

As an INFP, your mind is a factory of fancy imaginations, and that makes you connect deeply with people in your own covert ways. One sweet gesture from them and your mind will start to wander beyond reality. And once you fall in love, you immerse yourself in its ecstasy and the deeper your feelings go.

4. ESTP

You fall in love quickly out of your adrenaline. In a world full of deliberate patterns, you're the random "anomaly." You're very expressive, and once you want something, you will get it, no matter what it takes.

If you have a crush on someone, you will instantly consider it love — not because you naturally feel it, but because you want to feel it as soon as possible. As an ESTP, you act on your crush right away.

5. ESTJ​​

You're a person of determination because you know exactly what you want and you will chase after it, including love. That’s what makes it easy for you to fall for people.

When you're attracted to someone you will find ways to pursue that person and express what you feel for them, even if you have to make the first move and even if it seems like you're in a rush. As an ESTJ, your intentions are very vivid and, luckily, they usually fall for you, too.

6. ENTP

Your curiosity is what makes you fall in love so easily. A little hint of emotion and you’ll dive right into it.

When you’re intrigued by someone, you’ll take risks to get answers. That’s why when you're interested in a person, you quickly internalize the feelings you have for them, and seek affirmations from both internal and external forces.

It won’t take you a long time before you realize you’re falling in love because, as an ENTP, you’re innately a risk-taker. You will just assume the feeling, and then you will need to affirm it. The greater the mystery, the deeper you fall.

7. INTP

You're powered by curiosity but are more cautious. You will not assume “falling in love” right away, but because of your eagerness to learn as an INTP, that eventually confirms it.

You're more analytical when it comes to your inner investigations of what you feel because, aside from satisfying your curiosity, you also want substantial results. Meaning, you're after a commitment when you fall in love, not just satisfaction. You want to be sure of that person, even if you fell in love with them a little quickly.

8. ENTJ

You’re in the middle of this list because you have this sense of seriousness when it comes to emotions. You restrain yourself from being molded by your emotions right away. Instead, you slow down and make sure that what you feel is true and rational.

Because ENTJ types are a bit more practical than extroverts, you definitely also enjoy the risks of loving and showing it right away. It’s just that you're restricted, and it’s not just for your own sake but also for who you fancy. Commitment is important to you.

9. ENFJ​​

You're into long-term dating because you want to know more about the person first before you confirm falling in love. As an ENFJ, it takes some time. Why? Because you love so lavishly.

The quickness of your falling should depend on your counterpart. Are they worth your immense love? Are they going to reciprocate it? Your passion will either hinder you or push you in a snap. But despite their shortcomings, you will continue to pour your love out.

10. ISFJ

You're a selfless person, which is why it takes you so long to fall in love. Before you finally fall for a person, you make sure that you're already knowledgeable about their needs and desires on how they want to be loved.

You think so much about it that you're afraid to commit to them immediately because you don’t want to hurt them. ISFJs are observant, which can also cause a delay because you're also after compatibility. You want to make sure both of you share life goals.

11. ISTP

As an ISTP, you make sure there is balance in the act of falling in love. You entertain the feeling but you offer them specific credentials in order for them to enter your life because you aim for your love to be returned.

You play with them just to check if they are really deserving of space in your heart by showing them your dark side. This gives you mixed emotions... until you realize you have actually fallen for them. Nonetheless, it’s worth the confusion when it turns out they are your forever person.

12. ISTJ

You're into the whole friendship-turned-into-romantic-relationship thing. You fall in love easily, but only with someone you’ve known for a long time. There has to be consistency between you and a trust built over time.

In relationships, as an ISTJ, familiarity is also very important to you because you want to be sure of your compatibility. You may have felt it even before you admitted it, but you clam up because you value a long-term relationship. Traditional dating is a tool for you to determine if they’re the one. And often, it hurts most for you when/if you split up.

13. ISFP​​

You try hard to restrict your emotions for as long as you can. You can’t even admit to yourself you have fallen in love because you're afraid of being hurt; as an ISFP, you're someone who loves immensely and truly.

You don’t easily show off what you feel because you're a believer of soulmates, which you can only find through serendipity. If they are the one, you will know it, and that’s what you prefer to stick to. You're a person whose heart can be moved easily and that’s why you want to be guarded and unexpressive.

The only thing you believe in is that true love waits, and it will just knock on your door at the right time.

14. INTJ

INTJs are very logical, meaning your emotions can never control you. If you care, you do so secretly, but you will not allow yourself to just fall in love and go with the flow. You try to look at every tiny detail of the potentials but, of course, you're still willing to give into it if it fits your principles.

It takes you time to fall in love because of your calculations and how you will take note of the future problems and solutions once you’re in it. It’s not that you’re stone-cold; you may not fall so easily, but when you do, you find it hard to fall out of it because of the deliberate action plans you have made.

15. ESFJ

You're a conventional and realistic type of lover, which is why you're picky when it comes to love. You don’t just fall for anybody instantly, because you already know what you want, and it’s someone who can maturely share a life with you.

As an ESFJ, you firmly believe in give-and-take and cringe at one-sided love. Since you already have standards, you would rather not fall but choose who to love, and that might take time. After all, you have that ability to really love hard.

16. INFJ​​

You have the highest walls because you're so independent, one of the traits of the INFJ type. Yes, you still fall in love but you guard that heart because you know your priorities — and the main one is yourself.

You want to pursue your dreams first before you allow yourself to be intoxicated by love. And you falling for someone takes a person who is strong enough to eradicate your walls. You're not bitter and you're not too conventional, you're just a person who puts your ambitions first.

You think not twice but a billion times before you entertain your emotions. Falling in love is something you treat like a reward after your priorities have been checked off. And when that time comes, your love will flow like the strong, running streams — nonstop, all pure.

Karla Crisostomo is an English teacher, writer for Upwork, Alibaba Cloud, and Introvert, Dear, and a guest writer for Thought Catalog. Follow her on Instagram or on Facebook for more.

This article was originally published at Thought Catalog. Reprinted with permission from the author.