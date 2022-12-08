People With The Most Fearless Personality Type Share 12 Specific Traits

The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator is one of the most fascinating ways to look at a person.

With 16 different outcomes, all of which are based on how a person thinks, works, communicates, and lives life, every single person out there falls into one of the Myers-Briggs types.

Though each personality type has its own perks and pitfalls, one of the more intriguing personality types is the ISTP.

ISTP Meaning

ISTP stands for Introverted, Sensing, Thinking and Perceiving. This personality type is often referred to as “the Virtuoso” or "the Craftsman" of the Myers-Briggs world.

Truthfully, most people have a hard time reading them. Because people with the ISTP personality are known for being brilliant but distant people who often shock others with their actions.

However, ISTPs are also practical, independent, adventurous, creative, and their logical thinking process means they are focused on fixing things. They pay close attention to the details and easily adapt to the world around them.

Additionally, ISTP personalities have strong mechanical skills, are confident in themselves, and are level-headed, especially in emergency situations.

But just like every other personality type, ISTPs have their own weaknesses. They tend to be cynical, apathetic, easily bored, commitment-phobic, and don't exactly care for the emotions of other people.

Though they have a fearless, adventurous spirit, their risk-taking behavior can push the boundaries of others. ISTPs also come off as cold and insensitive, and even ignore their own feelings to the point of overwhelm.

Positive & Negative ISTP Personality Traits

1. Relaxed

You would think that ISTPs would be neurotic people, but they’re really not. They’re pretty relaxed in their day-to-day life and have a tendency to help other people calm down with their infectiously chill demeanor.

2. Calculated

“Grey area” things do not make ISTPs happy. Rather, they love concrete, data-oriented facts when it comes to decision-making and working. This is why they tend to be very good with science-based jobs like programming, or actually physically being a mechanic.

3. Logical

ISTPs are very logical and analytical. They need to understand the rationale behind something before they get excited to do it and, as a result, will often ask people why things are the way they are. Soon after, they’ll typically ask how things are done.

4. Observant

Being observant is one of the best personality traits ISTPs have. They are the people who are able to deal with tedious tasks easily and make amazing coworkers for this reason.

5. Selfish

Social settings are not places where ISTPs work well. Because they avoid conflict, they often allow social problems to grow until they blow up. They also tend to put themselves first, which can make others feel like ISTPs are mean.

In many cases, ISTPs tend to end up hurting people unintentionally, simply because they don’t have the social skills to handle situations well.

6. Procrastinator

ISTPs are known for procrastination and getting easily distracted, especially during work. They forget appointments, leave dirty dishes in the sink, and even forget about paying their bills on time.

7. Chaotic

People with this personality type tend to be very unstructured. If ISTPs are given a lot of rules, they’ll check out and leave the moment they can. They're really just not a “by the books” person.

8. Loner

ISTPs are not the people who you will find at a party. They are very much locked in their own little worlds and will guard themselves from letting others in pretty heavily.

They might only have one or two real friends, and even then, their idea of hanging out will be very quiet. A deep fear of rejection is often what causes a lot of their issues. At times, ISTPs may even sabotage their relationships out of fear of getting too close.

9. Moody

Moodiness and broodiness tend to make ISTPs somewhat difficult to connect with. This personality type is prone to impulsive behavior, depression, and mood swings if they don’t work on controlling themselves.

10. Stubborn

If there’s one thing ISTPs hate more than possibly getting close to people, it’s change. They have set routines and rules they prefer to follow, many of which may seem strange to outsiders.

God help the person who tries to change an ISTP — they won’t succeed. ISTPs are very stubborn!

11. Calm

One of the best traits ISTPs have is their ability to work well in emergencies. Their level-headed approach usually helps reduce problems immensely. They may even end up making a career out of it in certain situations.

12. Creative

The reason why ISTPs are called the “the Mechanic” of the Myers-Briggs types is because they really do thrive on creating, getting into projects, and putting together things. ISTPs are not afraid of getting their hands dirty while they work.

ISTP Compatibility & Relationships

Truth be told, ISTPs don't do well in committed relationships. While a lot of other personality types need commitment, this type doesn’t. In fact, they have a hard time actually staying in a relationship at all.

ISTPs are known for being most likely to cheat on spouses or get divorced. Relationships really aren’t their thing, but if they do find a connection, they put all their effort into maintaining that bond.

In relationships, ISTPs are reserved, independent and adventurous, but keep their emotions and feelings to themselves. They don't like feeling restrained or controlled, and always use logic to come up with practical solutions to problems, which can cause issues if their partner is looking for empathy.

To show their partner love, ISTPs prefer to perform or complete tasks; essentially, their love language is acts of service. Rather than expressing themselves, they prefer to be action-oriented.

So while ISTPs are great problem-solvers who are quite loyal once committed, getting them to this point takes a lot of work for a potential mate.

ISTPs are most compatible with the ISTJ, ESTJ, ENTJ, ESTP, and ISFJ types, as well as fellow ISTPs.

Best Career For ISTP Personality

ISTPs are incredible problem-solvers who are able to pivot to determine the best way to fix an issue. They are extremely adaptable in this sense, and prefer a hands-on approach, as they are mechanical by nature and enjoy using the tools available to them.

Along with their adaptability and practicality, ISTPs prefer a career that allows flexibility. They desire the freedom to come up with their own solutions and don't enjoy having too much structure or restriction.

ISTPs are also incredibly introverted and, as such, do best when working alone. However, they still work well on a team, offering their insight and troubleshooting abilities, though they are usually just observers who offer their opinion when it will fast-track progress.

The ISTP would do well in careers like science, architecture, finance, business, farming, law enforcement, or emergency services. Ideal careers include mechanic, physician, financial manager, systems analyst, police officer, firefighter, or biologist.

Tips For Relating To An ISTP Personality Type

1. Be a good listener.

Because ISTPs aren't open about their emotions and prefer to shove them deep down, it's important to lend an ear when they do find something they are passionate about to discuss. Just know that their topic of conversation will never be focused on anything insignificant.

At first, ISTP may be quiet or soft-voiced when talking, but it's all the more reason to give them the floor while they open up to you.

2. Find a common interest.

Though ISTPs are laid-back and adaptable, they may have trouble forming connections with people who don't share the same hobbies or interests. Often, they have a small group of friends who all enjoy the same thing.

When trying to relate to an ISTP, try to find common ground. Because ISTPs are open to new adventures, you may end up finding a new hobby or activity you can do together!

3. Do a hands-on activity with them.

Despite how logical they are, ISTPs have a taste for adventure and want to explore the world around them. Rather than going on a shopping trip or having a low-key night at home, give them something to be curious about.

Take them on a rock climbing hike or to play an interactive game outdoors. As long as they are enticed and are doing an activity with some kind of risk, they are sure to have a great time.

Famous People With ISTP Personalities

Madonna

Angelina Jolie

Clint Eastwood

Oprah Winfrey

Eminem

Steve Jobs

Kourtney Kardashian

Snoop Dogg

Scarlett Johansson

Michael Jordan

