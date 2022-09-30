People With The Most Empathetic Personality Type Share 10 Specific Traits

ESFJs are one of the most empathetic people of the 16 Myers-Briggs personality types.

Those with the ESFJ personality are known as providers and, as such, are also called the "Caregiver." They are also referred to as the “Consul” due to their undying interest in the welfare of those they care about and their passion for diplomacy.

But there is so much more to ESFJs that make them uniquely special.

ESFJ Meaning

ESFJ, or the Consul personality type, stands for Extroverted, Sensing, Feeling, and Judging. These characteristics are part of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and personality test, which is broken down into 16 different personality types.

The test groups people into 16 personality types based on the ways you interact with others, how you see the world, your process for taking and using information, and what you think of yourself.

ESFJs are known to be empathetic. They encourage others to help them be successful. Their first instinct is to view people in a positive light until proven otherwise. They are also organized, outgoing, nurturing, and a bit traditional in their moral code.

But, like all personality types, ESFJs have both good and bad traits.

Positive & Negative ESFJ Personality Traits

1. Loyal

ESFJs are loyal to a fault. They are the stabilizers in family and friend groups, ensuring that everyone is treated fairly and included.

ESFJs don’t want to rock the boat, preferring to keep things on an even keel. When they tell you they will do something, you can rely on them.

2. Outgoing

Outgoing and extroverted, ESFJs are always open to meeting new people. The term “no new friends” would never apply to them.

ESFJs are good at figuring out where they fit into social circles and can read the room, slipping seamlessly into conversations.

3. Responsible

If there is an obligation to be met, you can count on ESFJ. Due to their strong sense of duty, they pride themselves on meeting expectations and delivering on promises.

The downside is that ESFJs can be pushed into things they are not passionate about to please others.

4. Leader

ESFJs have strong managerial skills and excel in routine tasks. When leading people, they always consider the circumstances of those around them.

They care deeply about and rarely make decisions based on what one side believes. They are structured and organized, and are well suited to manage.

5. Sensitive

People with ESFJ personality type like to live harmoniously. They try to ensure that no one has hurt feelings and are team players.

As natural empaths, ESFJs are highly attuned to what other people feel without being told, and love to create situations where everyone wins.

6. Socially conscious

Status is very important to ESFJs. They can become preoccupied with their social status and ability to influence.

Because this has a huge influence on the decisions they make, their potential can become limited.

7. Rigid

Because they are always so aware of what society thinks of them, ESFJs can be rigid, preferring to limit risk in their actions. They know what is socially acceptable and are critical of anything that deviates from the norm.

Advertisement Need someone to talk to? Get support from a licensed therapist at BetterHelp. Sign up today and get 15% off!

8. Stiff

ESFJs have a desire to exhibit “acceptable” behavior. Their need to be on the right side of public perception makes it difficult for them to think outside the box or pivot when things change.

ESFJs have an underlying fear of appearing to be “different.”

9. Self-sacrificing

By focusing their attention on other people, ESFJs believe they can increase their own value. At times, their attentiveness can be inauthentic and undesirable, causing others to avoid them.

ESFJs can also neglect their own needs in favor of trying to make others like them.

10. Needy

The reliance on the opinions of others creates a need for ESFJs to constantly seek positive reinforcement.

They have a need to be recognized for all their achievements and need assurance that they are valued. When their efforts are ignored, they press people for compliments.

ESFJ Compatibility & Relationships

Romantic relationships are especially important to ESFJs. They want to receive the loyalty, reliability and attention that they give their partner.

Every stage of a relationship is vital to ESFJs. They like to set expectations early on, ensuring them and their mate receives respect, support and commitment from one another.

The way a significant other treats ESFJs has a big impact on their self-esteem and mood. They need to know that you are just as invested in them as they are in you.

Best Career For ESFJ Personality

ESFJs excel in careers where they can help others. If a job is not people-oriented, it is likely not a good fit for those with ESFJ personality type. Interaction with people is a prerequisite to determine if a career is right for an ESFJ.

Careers in social work, the medical field, teaching and ideal for ESFJs as they can receive the intrinsic award they desire. In authoritative and leadership roles, they take a supportive and friendly approach.

Tips For Relating To An ESFJ Personality Type

1. Offer them consistent feedback.

If you have an ESFJ in your life that you want to get to know, be sure to provide them with ongoing feedback about how you see them. Because social status is important to them, they will appreciate your attempts to help them better themselves.

2. Give positive reinforcement.

ESFJs need to be appreciated. When you see them doing things for others or reaching personal goals, be sure to recognize their achievements. It goes a long way with their confidence.

3. Include them in your plans.

Being a part of social circles is vital to how ESFJs see themselves. So, it's important to include them in gatherings and events where they can meet and interact with other people.

Famous People With ESFJ Personalities

A commonality among famous individuals with the ESFJ personality is that they have a sense of pride in their work and how it is perceived by the public. If you dig deeper, you will likely find them involved in philanthropic work as well, which is one of the biggest ESFJ strengths.

Jennifer Lopez

Khloe Kardashian

LeBron James

Shakira

Julia Roberts

Bill Clinton

Taylor Swift

Joe Biden

Danny Glover

Chris Evans

Is ESFJ a rare personality?

ESFJ is the second most common personality type of all the Myers-Briggs types, with ISFJ being the most common. ESFJ personalities make up 12% of the general population, 8% of men, and 17% of women.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle, entertainment and news, and self-focused content, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.