People Who Belong To 5 Specific Personality Types Aren't Afraid To Speak Their Mind

Having the confidence to speak your mind is an admirable trait. In fact, some Myers-Briggs personalities are very opinionated.

The most opinionated Myers-Briggs types are the personalities you can always count on to be outspoken, brutally honest, and direct. They might not always have something to say, but when they do, they want you to listen because it's important.

Sometimes, people associate having an outspoken, opinionated personality as something to be ashamed of. Rather than seeing it as admirable, there are people out there who believe these traits make you a know-it-all.

While it can make you a know-it-all if you're not careful, for these Myers-Briggs types, being outspoken makes them leaders who know how to make their voices heard and can really command the attention of a room.

If you've always wanted to learn how to speak up and show others you have an opinion that matters, these personality types are people you should emulate. So, keep reading for the Myers-Briggs personality types who aren't afraid to speak their mind.

5 Most Opinionated Myers-Briggs Types

1. ENTJ (Extraversion, Intuition, Thinking, Judging)

As an ENTJ, you're naturally outspoken and strong-willed, which means you can always be expected to speak your mind and stand up for the things that matter most to you.

Honest and intelligent, you want to know that the things you're dedicating you time to are important in the grand scheme of things, not just to yourself. You’ll often push yourself to follow through with your words to prove that you can speak and act honestly.

As an ENTJ, you're very demanding of yourself; you're always pushing yourself to set and achieve your goals, no matter how long it might take.

You’re also a natural-born leader, which means that you will often speak your mind in hopes that it will inspire others to follow your lead and do something great, too. You always try to use your honest nature for good.

2. ENTP (Extraversion, Intuition, Thinking, Perception)

Because you’re an ENTP, you're naturally outgoing and friendly. While this is a good trait to have for a few different reasons, it’s also important when you want to make sure that your voice is heard.

You definitely love speaking your mind, and even if your opinion isn’t a widely agreed upon one, you’re able to use your skill of keeping cool during a challenging discussion that’s sure to follow your opinions.

You’re also amazing at reading others, which means that while you might be willing to speak your mind whenever you get a chance, you’re not someone who will press a subject if you’re the only one stimulated by it.

That said, you also love debating with people just for the fun of it, so whether you’re at a party or meeting someone new, there’s a good chance you’ll use debating to break the ice.

3. ESTJ (Extraversion, Sensing, Thinking, Judging)

As an ESTJ, you’re outspoken and direct with others, which could be a bad personality trait for some, but for you, it works. When you speak your mind, you do it with honesty and friendliness, not to bring down others.

As an ESTJ, you’re matter-of-fact and don’t pull any punches. You’re also a great leader and you know how to command a room.

When you speak your mind, you do so from a logical place; some things just need to be said and you’re more than happy to be the one saying them. You have opinions and you don’t believe in keeping them to yourself, which is why you’re always offering people advice.

As long as you make sure you’re not being too blunt, being outspoken works for you.

4. ESTP (Extraversion, Sensing, Thinking, Perception)

Being an ESTP means you don’t really have time to beat around the bush; you’d rather say what’s on your mind right now, and with as few details as possible, to get your point across. There’s no way you’re living your life trying to stop yourself from speaking your mind.

You're a person who wants the facts right here and now, and you appreciate people who feel the same.

As an ESTP, you’re really good at solving problems, especially your own. If all you have to do to clear up a misunderstanding is to speak up and tell the other person how you feel, you’re absolutely going to do that.

You’re not necessarily the most outspoken person, but you understand the value of vocalizing what you need. Because you’re also very friendly, people tend to really listen to what you have to say.

5. INTP (Introversion, Intuition, Thinking, Perception)

As an INTP, you tend to be fairly private about your opinions, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have any. When you speak your mind, you do so sparingly.

You’re not one for small talk, but when it comes to topics that you’re really interested in (or have a very strong opinion about), you will get really talkative.

You like to make sure that the thing you’re speaking your mind about is backed by logic (because that’s just the way you roll). If someone asks your opinion on something, you won’t start a conversation until you know what you’re talking about, because you don’t want to sound ignorant.

Most of all, you can be unpredictable, which means that one day you might be quiet and the next you're speaking your mind loud and proud.

