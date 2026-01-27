When life starts feeling a little too routine, picking up a new, easy-to-start hobby can be exactly the refresh you need. A study of over 93,000 people across 16 countries found that having a hobby was linked to fewer depression symptoms, better overall health, more happiness, and higher life satisfaction. Whether you're looking for something creative, active, social, or just plain fun, the right hobby can add energy and excitement back into your everyday life.

Advertisement

The beauty of hobbies is that they're entirely yours. They give you something to look forward to, help you develop new skills, and introduce you to interesting people along the way. Some hobbies might even surprise you by turning into side projects or income streams down the road. But mostly, they're about carving out time to do something you genuinely enjoy and permitting yourself to explore what makes you feel more alive.

Here are 100 easy-to-start hobbies worth trying this year if you need a little change in life:

Creative Hobbies:

1. Theater

Channel your inner thespian by joining a local drama group or participating in classes online. Who knows, you could be Hollywood’s next big thing!

Advertisement

2. Digital art

Hone in on your graphic design skills by downloading a vector or digital art software that will allow you to sketch, draw, and color from your laptop or tablet.

3. Card-making

Get ready for birthdays and holidays months in advance by making DIY homemade cards. Treat them like mini scrapbooks by including photos and stickers, with foil or ribbons to add more pizazz.

4. Sewing

There are plenty of online tutorials to teach you how to hem, embroider, crochet, and cross-stitch to your heart’s content. You could have a whole new closet or furnishings in no time.

5. Learn an instrument

Inherited an old violin that’s growing dust in your basement? Always wanted to be the next Mozart on a piano? Get yourself your instrument of choice (or find a digital version online) and start practicing.

Advertisement

6. Woodworking

All you need is a toolbox and wood supplies from your local hardware store, and you can craft any project you want. Whether it’s flower boxes, benches, or a whole new house, building woodwork from scratch is therapeutic and satisfying.

7. Photography

Have your friends pose like models, or capture nature with your phone or a more professional camera. You can play around with angles, lenses, and lighting, or even download editing software to perfect your shots.

8. Writing

Whether it’s your own memoir, detective fiction, self-help books, poetry, or a screenplay, there’s a writer in all of us, you just need to find your niche. Try journaling or short stories to get you started, and then let the pen do the work.

9. Creating comic strips

Take a literal page out of Stan Lee's playbook by making your very own comics. They can be about your own life, or perhaps you're inspired to continue to expand your very own Marvel Universe.

Advertisement

10. Cartography

There are plenty of apps and websites online to help you create a fantasy map of your own. Maybe you even want to try to recreate a map of Westeros or Middle-earth.

11. Candle-making

All you need is some wax and a bit of patience to make unique candles and put them around your home. You can even add scent to it to fill your home with relaxing aromas.

12. 3D printing

Though you'll need a 3D printer for this, consider it a fun investment as you create anything your heart desires. Whether it's characters from your favorite shows or even a cool and useful gadget, you'll soon be making all sorts of things for yourself, and maybe your friends.

Advertisement

Cheap Hobbies:

Cliff Booth / Pexels

13. Cooking

We all need to eat, so you might as well make it fun by trying out new recipes, toying around with different ingredients, and finding your culinary prowess. If you’re a takeout or restaurant fanatic, this could even save you money in the long run.

14. Yoga

The only equipment you need in yoga is yourself (and a mat or soft surface). Try out free videos online or play around with poses that work for you. You’ll relax your mind and open up your muscles without spending a cent.

Advertisement

15. Learning a new language

There are loads of free language apps that will help you expand your vocabulary and practice your language skills from your phone. Try out Duolingo or other similar services.

16. Visiting landmarks

Lots of museums and galleries have special offers for locals. But smaller, lesser-known landmarks tend to be cheapest if you’re looking for a deal.

17. Watching the news

Keeping up to date on current affairs is not only enjoyable, but it also makes you a better-educated, well-informed citizen. Download free news apps, pick up local newspapers, or read online publications to find out what’s going on around the world.

18. Attending free local events

This is a great way to socialize on a budget and occupy your free time. Check out local newspapers, Facebook groups, or community websites to find neighborhood BBQs, outdoor cinemas, or workshops happening around you soon. Can’t find any? Why not organize one yourself?

Advertisement

19. Scrapbooking

Scrapbooking barely costs a cent if you already have printed photos. You can write fun captions and keep track of all your best memories in one place.

20. Finding new music

Delve into Spotify playlists, text friends for recommendations, or look around local record stores for inspiration.

Fun Hobbies:

cottonbro studio / Pexels

Advertisement

21. Reading

A good book can transport you into a whole new adventure with just a couple of words on a page. Download ebooks or shop print novels to explore different genres and plots. Isn’t your thing? Try an audiobook instead.

22. Becoming a film buff

Instead of watching the same cheesy rom-com over and over, why not research foreign films, cult classics, arthouse cinema, or indie masterpieces to become an expert in cinematography?

23. Bingo

Bingo isn’t just for grandparents, you know. Most local communities have bingo events that are hilarious to drag your friends along to or make new pals while you’re there.

24. Weight lifting

Start with canned goods at home and slowly work your way up to heavier weights. This is a great hobby to tone muscles and keep you strong.

Advertisement

25. Couponing

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? Use coupon apps or stick to the old-fashioned way by cutting deals from local newspapers. You can save serious bucks and still keep up a shopping obsession.

26. Starting a podcast

If you have fun stories from your past adventures, a set of skills you want to share, a true crime story you’ve been investigating, or want to interview others, you could make a great podcast host.

Record yourself at home and post it to an audio platform. You can spend time researching topics for future episodes and promoting your show online.

27. Archery

Channel your inner Katniss Everdeen by practicing your bow and arrow skills. You could even set up your own target practice in your yard.

Advertisement

28. DJing

Mix your own beats from your laptop, mash up your favorite tracks, and invite your friends over to your own club night.

29. Magic

Become a magician from the comfort of home, whether you decide to master card tricks or become an escape artist. Just be sure to never give away the secrets of a magician.

30. Calligraphy

Learning how to write in script was no fun in school, but this practice can be totally meditative. Once you've become an expert, you can even use your creativity to start your own online shop.

31. People-watching

Take a trip to the park, the grocery store, or any nearby location in your town or city, and look around. Make it even more fun by making up funny scenarios for each person you see.

Advertisement

Money-Making Hobbies:

cottonbro studio / Pexels

32. Investing in stocks

Familiarizing yourself with stock market trends can be fascinating and lucrative. Do your research before you throw money away, and observe your investments carefully so you can maximize your profits.

Advertisement

33. Furniture flipping

Tour local yard sales and thrift shops to find hidden gems, and then resell them online, to antique dealers, or in a yard sale of your own. And don’t just limit yourself to home decor — you can also sell preloved clothing or books.

34. Nail art

Practice manicures, acrylics, and unique designs on yourself to perfect this skill. Then advertise your services to family, friends, or others in your area who will pay you for your time.

35. Starting a YouTube channel

Many of the world’s most successful entertainers have made a name for themselves on YouTube, so why can’t you? You could make your own cooking channel, post makeup tutorials, or just vlog your daily life. If it takes off, ad revenue could be paying your bills in no time.

36. Dog walking/pet sitting

Do you secretly only go to your friend’s house to hang out with their pets? Why not make a quick buck by offering your services when they travel or are too busy to take their pets out for a walk?

Advertisement

37. Restoring cars

If you have any mechanical skills, you can easily offer a helping hand to fix up cars and save people from paying for expensive professional help.

38. Poker

This can rake in serious profits if you’ve got a good poker face and an even better hand. But high wins also mean high losses, so only risk what you can afford.

39. Teaching a skill

If you can play an instrument, speak a second language, or are an expert in a sport, you can help someone else master the same skill by offering tutoring at an hourly rate.

Hobbies For Couples:

Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

Advertisement

40. Tennis

Go head-to-head with your partner, or form a doubles team to go up against friends.

41. Ballroom dancing

Learn to move in harmony with each other, both literally and figuratively, by practicing your dance floor coordination.

42. Wine tasting

This probably isn’t a hobby you can do daily, unless that’s your thing! But it can be a fun treat from time to time. Tour vineyards or just stock up on a different wine each week to sample new favorites.

43. Star-gazing

If you have any knowledge of astronomy, this can be an informative practice. If not, it’s just a great way to be romantic with one another.

44. Art collecting

If you live with your partner, you can vamp up your interiors and have a new hobby all it one. Research art history, find your favorite styles, and choose pieces that tell the story of your relationship or the places you’ve visited.

Advertisement

45. Bicycling

Get exercise and explore your area together by renting bikes or buying your own. You could even get a tandem bike for extra bonding.

46. Fostering pets

Buying a pet together might be too much of a commitment, but signing up for a fostering program from your local animal shelter is not. You can devote your time to a furry friend for a little while, but ultimately still have the house to yourself once they’re gone.

47. Pottery

If there’s anything Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore taught us in "Ghost," it’s that pottery is a hobby for two.

Cool Hobbies:

Los Muertos Crew / Pexels

Advertisement

48. Trying to beat a world record

How many people can say they have a world record? Not many. If you have a niche skill or unique party trick, why not check out what the world record is for it and see if you can beat it?

49. Rapping

If you like poetry and music, why not combine the two and come up with your own raps? Write them down or freestyle it over the mic.

50. Hip-hop dancing

Bust a move by coming up with dance routines or finding tutorials online so you can tear up the dance floor next time you’re out with friends.

51. Juggling

You can easily practice this with the contents of your fruit bowl if you don’t have any balls nearby.

52. Tarot card reading

If you can get your hands on a deck of Tarot cards and are willing to research how to read Tarot cards, you can become the mystic of your friend group and find predictions for yourself and others.

Advertisement

53. Stand-up comedy

Who doesn’t like to make others laugh? Practice alone in your room or with an audience of friends and family to see if you can take your humor to a real stage.

54. Ghost hunting

Know of a haunted house? Willing to try your luck with an Ouija board? If you’re brave enough (and bored enough), you could try practicing making contact with the other side.

55. Training your pet

You might not have any fun party tricks to show off, but that doesn’t mean your pet shouldn’t. You could even enter them in competitions if you practice enough.

56. Lock-picking

While you definitely shouldn't go breaking into houses, lock picking is a really fun hobby to try. Set a timer and see if you can beat the lock!

Advertisement

57. Beatboxing

Use your mouth to create some funky beats, and maybe even add your own dance or rap to it. Then, once you feel confident enough, surprise your friends with your new skills.

Family Fun Hobbies:

cottonbro studio / Pexels

Advertisement

58. Board games

Have a game night with Monopoly, Scrabble, or any game of your choice to bond and spend quality time with the whole family. Start your own board game league by charting wins on all of your favorite board games to keep things extra competitive.

59. Genealogy

Research your family tree and delve into the lives of your ancestors by searching censuses, talking to older members of the family, or by using an online ancestry service.

60. Baking

Getting the kids involved makes the finished product so much more satisfying. Just make sure they stick around for the clean-up.

62. Cake decorating

Younger children may not be able to bake, whisk, knead, or fold quite yet, but they can certainly give icing cakes a try. Get sprinkles, piping bags and icing to make colorful baked goods. Be prepared for a mess, though.

Advertisement

63. Having a yard sale

Clear clutter and spend time together by hosting your very own yard sale. Your kids could be budding entrepreneurs, so it’s never too early to teach money-making skills.

63. Flying a kite

Kites are surprisingly easy to make if you have the right tutorial, but you could always save time by buying one and skipping to the fun part: running in the wind with your family, towing a kite behind you.

64. Collecting leaves

No matter the season, you and the family can enjoy beautiful leaves all year round. Collect unique fallen leaves while you’re out on family walks and press them at home to preserve them.

65. Painting

There’s only one way to find out if you’ve got a young Picasso on your hands. Whether you have a teen who can paint a masterpiece or a toddler whose tiny feet need to be immortalized on canvas, painting is fun for all ages.

Advertisement

Indoor Hobbies:

Ksenia Chernaya / Pexels

66. Gaming

Use your game console, phone apps, or online platforms to play fun games on your own or with friends.

67. Origami

This Japanese art form only requires paper and patience. Play around by folding your own designs or following a tutorial online.

Advertisement

68. Upcycling clothes

Find new purposes for your old clothes by cropping them, sewing fabrics together to make a new piece, or using fabric paint to make new patterns. Get creative with this, and you could give yourself a style makeover for free.

69. Jewelry-making

Repurpose your old chains by adding new charms, or make cute bracelets from yarn and beads.

70. Quizzes

Brush up on your general knowledge and showcase your skills at local quiz events.

71. Knitting

Get yourself some yarn and follow along with online tutorials to knit yourself a scarf for the winter months.

72. Whittling

All you need is a carving knife and wood to craft out unique designs and intricate wood sculptures.

Advertisement

73. Web design

Practice building sites and crafting unique templates through online software. You could even offer your service to local businesses to help them build an online presence.

74. Interior design

Build mood boards, take a class, browse interior stores online, and practice new styles in your own home.

75. LEGO building

Become a Brickmaster from the comfort of home. All you'll need is a few tubs of different colored LEGO, and you're free to create whatever you desire! Or, you can simply purchase a specific LEGO set.

Outdoor Hobbies:

cottonbro studio / Pexels

Advertisement

76. Camping

Get in touch with nature by spending a night or two in a tent, cooking over an open fire, and braving the elements. Whether it’s in your backyard or halfway up a mountain, camping is the best way to experience the great outdoors.

77. Gardening

Have fresh herbs, produce, or blooming flowers in your yard by planting, weeding, and nourishing soil.

78. Hiking

Explore local trails or go without a map and find new ones. If you live in a city, you can still have a hike of your own to discover new neighborhoods and streets you’ve never visited before.

Advertisement

79. Rollerblading

Biking is boring and overdone. Learn a new skill by practicing your rollerblading skills. Don’t forget the helmet and knee pads!

80. Bird watching

Research bird breeds that are native to your area and learn how to spot them. You can hang out for hours with a pair of binoculars and photograph birds you’ve never seen before.

81. Parkour

Ever seen those videos of people jumping across buildings or against walls? Looks pretty fun, right? Start small and work your way up to the big leagues as you become more confident.

82. Geocaching

Join a geocaching site and add more adventure to your hikes by using your GPS to find geocaching locations nearby.

Advertisement

83. Foraging

Test your knowledge of the plants and flora all around your neighborhood. You never know, you could find berries or plants that are perfectly edible, and you can incorporate them into your cooking.

Hobbies to put on your resume:

RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Advertisement

84. Volunteering

Volunteering your time to a charity, shelter, or youth group is not only a great way to give back to your community, but it looks impressive to prospective employers or schools, and shows that you're compassionate and caring about work that doesn’t necessarily benefit you directly.

85. Coding or software design

Many online classes, apps, and videos will teach you how to code, design an app, or make your own digital software. Since the tech industry is one of the fastest-growing career paths, employers will be blown away by this skill.

86. Blogging

Maintaining your own blog, particularly if it’s related to your career area, shows that you're passionate about staying informed and driven to inform others. It’s far more impressive than ordinary writing skills because it demonstrates digital prowess and the ability to engage with an audience.

87. Traveling

Certain career paths will value a candidate who can immerse themselves in different cultures, speak several languages, and communicate effectively with people from diverse backgrounds. This is a particularly helpful hobby for those looking to get a job in tourism or hospitality.

Advertisement

88. Debating

Public speaking and persuasive reasoning are impressive skills in most industries. Join a debate team to practice for boardroom politics.

89. Joining a sports team

Not only does this demonstrate how fit and active you are, but sports teams speak to your ability to work well with others, perform under pressure, and showcase your commitment. Bonus points if you’re a team captain or have won any major competitions.

90. Starting a book club

This shows off your initiative in gathering people with common interests and leading informative discussions. It’s also a fun way to challenge yourself to read more. If you’re putting this on a resume, it helps to include the kinds of books you read so employers can ask you about them.

91. Chess

Any jobs that require strategy or serious logic would benefit from the mind of an expert chess player. This game boosts brain capacity and your ability to think critically.

Advertisement

Hobbies to do at home:

Natalie Bond / Pexels

92. Tie-dying

Breathe life back into your old clothes by giving them a whole new burst of color. Follow this guide to perfectly dye fabrics.

93. Pickling

Preserving fresh foods through pickling, canning, or fermenting is an awesome way to keep yourself stocked when certain foods go out of season.

Advertisement

94. Cheesemaking

There are plenty of videos and even in-person classes to master the art of cheesemaking. You can even serve the perfect charcuterie board to all your loved ones once you've become a cheesemonger.

95. Meditating

Meditating can be done almost anywhere, but it’s best to do it at home, where you're in control of the silence around you. Use your spare time to calm your mind and find focus. The more you practice, the easier it becomes to immerse yourself in your meditation.

96. Soap-making

Many online tutorials and recipes will show you the ropes of artisan soap-making. You can use fruit purees, tea leaves, and perfumes to develop your own scented bars for use at home or as an addition to gift baskets.

97. Brewing

Brew your own craft beers at home to save money and develop uniquely flavored brews.

98. Singing

Following karaoke videos or just singing to yourself is a fun way to let loose and warm up your vocal cords. It's best to do this at home if you weren’t blessed with the voice of an angel.

99. Eco-bricking

Reduce plastic waste by making your own eco-brick projects. You can stuff bottles and plastic containers with other non-biodegradable material until they become sturdy bricks that you can stack together to build structures.

100. Feng shui

Study the art of feng shui through research or classes and then apply what you've learned to your own home for a harmonious living space and a relaxed aura.

Alice Kelly is a former Deputy News and Entertainment Editor for YourTango. Based in Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest.