21 Best Items & Tools To Start Your Own Garden

Life is pretty tough right now, and as millions are stuck at home — seeing a loss of income, and trying to stay healthy and sane amid isolation — there are many good reasons to consider learning how to garden.

For those who have the space, gardening has great health benefits. Gardening lowers blood pressure, relieves stress and boosts happiness, all of which we welcome with open arms amid the pandemic and panic.

A garden can give us fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs right at our fingertips, especially since shelves may be scarce at the local grocery store.

It’s also a healthy form of sunlight and exercise, without breaking social distancing rules, and is a great way to save money and avoid going stir crazy.

Considering all that, there are very few reasons to not start a garden, and it all has to do with not having the proper gardening tools! But these products are a good start.

1. Verve Culture Thai Garden Shears

These Thai garden shears are sharp enough for everything from gardening to kitchen prep. With stainless steel blades and Pradu wood handles, each is packaged in a printed cloth drawstring bag and is ideal for home gardeners.

2. Simplay3 Easy Haul Flat Bed Cart

This cart can haul over 200 pounds with ease! Its easy tilt design allows for motion balance on all different kinds of terrain, and the quick release handle makes for convenient storage.

3. Bamboozle Composter

Why throw out your organic waste when you can compost it and save it from a landfull? The Bamboozle Composter turns waste from your garden into compost to enrich the soil. Plus, it's made from biodegradable materials and durable bamboo fiber.

4. AeroGarden Bee Pollinator

If you lack space outside but can manage to grow a garden indoors, your plants will need to be pollinated by hand. For best yields and fruit size, pollinate with the AeroGarden, a specially designed tool with bristles that vibrate and distribute pollen.

5. SKYDEER Working Gloves

These gardening gloves are naturally soft, comfortable and flexible. The abrasion resistance is perfect for outdoor work, and the material lets your hands breathe and work freely.

6. Plastic Waterproof Plant Tags

When you're growing a variety of different plants, you need to be able to tell the difference. These tags are easy to write on and aren't affected by weather, allowing you to add a pop of color while you wait for your plants to bloom.

7. Nisaku Hori-Hori Weeding & Digging Knife

Not all knives are for the kitchen. This concave blade is actually made for digging, slicing, and serrating in the garden. It has markers engraved on the blade so you plant at precisely the correct depth.

8. EPAuto Heavy Duty Chemical Resistant Bottles with Sprayer

Having a garden means your plants need to be watered. But you can also use a sprayer. And this one holds up against harsh chemicals and solvents used in maintenance.

9. Bully Tools 12-Gauge Loop Hoe

Whether you're moving soil, weeding, or digging, this gardening hoe is made of high strength triple wall fiberglass that resists breakage. The extra thick steel heads also allow you to easily work tough soil.

10. Hydrofarm 6' Natural Bamboo Stakes

Hydrofarm bamboo stakes play an important role in the early development and growth of young plants and trees. And using these stakes can be the difference between a straight tree or one that grows crooked.

11. Maxicrop Liquid Seaweed Extract

Liquid seaweed extract helps initiate cell growth, and vigorous root and stem growth. This product acts as an activator of enzyme systems, leading to mineral-rich soil for your plants.

12. Rocky Mountain Goods Soaker Hose

If you're set on having a larger garden, a simple sprayer won't do the trick. Instead, a good soaker hose that is made to last is essential for watering plants, and keeping them healthy and growing.

13. QueenBird Copper Mesh

This mesh is useful to stuff into openings and stop pests, bugs, mice, insects, and other unwanted animals. In addition to gardening, it's great for household fixes like sealing weep holes, cracked tubes, vents, and other places where rodents and pests enter.

14. Miracle-Gro Shake 'N Feed All Purpose Plant Food

Your plants can't survive on water alone. But this plant food full of essential nutrients help feed and nourish above and below the soil. It contains vital micronutrients to grow stronger plants.

15. Sandusky Lee CW3418 Muscle Carts Steel Utility Garden Wagon

When your plants finally grow and are harvested, you need some way to carry them inside to make delicious dishes. This crate wagon can transport up to 400 pounds of harvested food, supplies and equipment. Plus, the steel mesh has a powder-coated finish for durability and corrosion resistance.

16. Truper 5-Pound Cutter Mattock

Another essential gardening tool, this cutter mattock has a 36-inch double injected fiberglass handle with rubber grip, designed for improving control. Now you can cut through stubborn soil, dirt, and roots without causing damage.

17. GARTOL Garden Bypass Pruning Shears

These shears can adjust the cutting ability to meet the pruning of different plants. It can trim fine branches and flowers, or thick tree branches and hedges. Plus, it includes a pair of gloves to protect your hands.

18. YARDGARD Hardware Cloth

Create your own DIY fence around your plants with this hardware cloth. This quality fencing product is galvanized and has a double zinc coating for maximum rust resistance, so your garden will stand tall for a long time.

19. Fox & Fern 12" Plant Pot Fits Plant Stand

Whether planting your garden outdoors or indoors, these pots are durable and are much lighter than concrete. It also comes with the option to include a drainage plug.

20. 60 Gallon Rain Barrel

Rather than use water from your own home, a rain barrel is designed to collect water from storms and then store it for future use. Your garden will stay hydrated using this re-purposed barrel that comes with a hard top, wide mouth, removable lid, a screen, a plastic threaded spigot, and two overflow valves.

21. Rodale's Basic Organic Gardening: A Beginner's Guide to Starting a Healthy Garden

Rodale's Basic Organic Gardening by Deborah L. Martin is the perfect book for gardening beginners. The book includes skills and techniques, and information on other topics like soil, compost, seeds, pest control, and weeds.

