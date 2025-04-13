4 High-Quality Hobbies For People Who Need Down Time But Hate Feeling Unproductive

Experts say high-quality hobbies vs. low-quality leisure can make a huge difference on mental health and wellness.

Written on Apr 13, 2025

woman who hates feeling unproductive engaged in the high-quality hobby of painting spoialabrothers | Shutterstock
Advertisement

We have perhaps never been in more desperate need of leisure and relaxation than we are nowadays. Between political stress, economic chaos, ever-lengthening working hours, and ever-widening wealth gaps, plus the backbreaking duties of marital, household, and parental duties… Well, honestly, I'm exhausted just typing all of that stuff. 

Jokes aside, absolutely everyone is feeling stretched thin these days, and the answer is more leisure time. But all too often, our leisure time ends up stressing us out even more. That's in part because our goal-oriented tendencies are actually an inherent part of human nature wired right into our DNA, so when we come away from our leisure with something to show for it, it has all the more impact. And experts like Katina Bajaj say high-quality leisure allows us to engage in "wakeful rest" that leaves us feeling energized instead of flat. 

Here are 4 examples of high-quality leisure that will leave you feeling accomplished and rejuvenated:

1. Creative pursuits and projects

Creative pursuits like knitting are high-quality hobby for people hate feeling unproductive Jupiterimages | Canva Pro

Painting. Writing. Making videos. Writing a song. Knitting a sweater. The possibilities are endless, and the form doesn't really matter. 

But a creative hobby has been shown to have very real cognitive and emotional benefits, both because they engage your brain and because you have something tangible to show for your leisure time — as opposed to mindlessly scrolling on your phone and realizing you've just lost four hours without even realizing it!

A study from 2010 even found that having a creative hobby can help prevent dementia later in life.

RELATED: Introverted Woman Shares 6 ‘Cozy Hobbies’ You Can Try While Alone

Advertisement

2. Active hobbies

Active hobbies like hiking are for people who hate feeling unproductive Astarot | Canva Pro

This encompasses everything from hiking to sports to volunteering, basically any activity that gets you out in the world and moving around, whether you do it solo, with a partner, or on a team. 

Studies have shown that these kinds of activities foster a sense of empowerment in individuals and social cohesion when done in group settings, which is more than you can say for vegging out in front of Netflix! 

RELATED: Brain Doctor Reveals That People Who Have This One Specific Hobby Tend To Live Longer Than Everyone Else

Advertisement
More for You:
Taylor Swift's Former Classmate Explains Why 'People Hated Her' In High School
How To Spot A REAL Narcissist (And Not Just A Bad Person)
Boss Uses ‘Wobbly Chair Test’ In Every Interview And Avoids Hiring Job Candidates That Fail
People Born On These 6 Days Of Any Month Are Destined For Financial Success

3. Learning new skills

Cooking class learning new skill high quality hobby people hate feeling unproductive ANTONI SHKRABA | Canva Pro

This could take the form of attending a class or workshop or signing up for an online course. Baking, a foreign language, crafts — one friend of mine signed up for an online astrology course. Whatever strikes your fancy

Studies have repeatedly shown that "project-based" leisure has significantly more benefits than simply lazing about or even going on vacation. Even better, those benefits last a lot longer than other forms of leisure. 

RELATED: Psychology Says If You Can Master These 12 Skills, Your Life Will Go From Bad To Good

Advertisement

4. Social interaction

social interaction like book club is high quality hobby for people who hate feeling unproductive alynst | Canva Pro

For you joiners out there, this is any kind of activity that requires group participation, from attending a religious service to joining a book club or, like me and a friend of mine, a standing monthly date at the giant farmer's market in our city (weather permitting, of course). 

Much like shared active hobbies, leisure done with others helps scratch our evolutionary itch for community, which is another thing that mindlessly scrolling on our phones can't provide.

As Bajaj put it, high-quality leisure activities "allow our brains and our bodies to engage in what we call wakeful rest … essentially allowing our brains and our cognition to mentally repair." 

So swap out at least some of that scrolling or binge-watching time with something relaxing but productive, and your brain will actually thank you!

RELATED: Woman Says There Are Four Categories Of Hobbies And Everyone Needs At Least One Hobby In Each To Feel Fulfilled

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.

Advertisement
Loading...