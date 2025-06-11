Hobbies are meant to be celebrated and enjoyed, no matter how quirky they may be. But despite how abnormal or interesting they are, there are many hobbies that make people quietly judge you, even if they'd never admit it. And it's usually because they don't understand you or your interests.

With a wrinkled nose or a raised eyebrow, some people who aren't open-minded might find certain hobbies off-putting. In a world where people want to conform, stepping outside of the status quo and being your authentic self might throw people off. But people who enjoy these hobbies shouldn't be discouraged; instead, they can and should embrace their non-traditional interests.

Here are 11 hobbies that make people quietly judge you, even if they'd never admit it

1. Collecting dolls

Hedvig Wallin | Shutterstock

When most people think of doll collections, they can't help but think of some horror movie or haunted doll that bestows a curse upon people. As a result, some people who collect dolls, no matter how cute they might appear, are seen in an unfavorable light. But that's just because people prefer things they consider "normal" or know, rather than what they're not used to.

According to a study published in Nature Communications, people strongly dislike the unknown more than knowing something bad is certainly going to happen. This is because the unknown has yet to be explored or understood, which might explain why people stick close to things or people they understand.

But even if others might find doll collecting terrifying, as long as it makes someone happy, there's nothing wrong with it. Hobbies are meant to be enjoyed and bring happiness into someone's life, so long as it's not harmful to anyone.

2. Listening to ASMR

AnnaStills | Shutterstock

One of the odd hobbies that make people quietly judge you, even if they'd never admit it, is listening to ASMR. ASMR stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, and is defined as "a pleasant tingling sensation that originates on the back of the scalp and often spreads to the neck and upper spine, that occurs in some people in response to a stimulus."

While it might be popular with Gen Z, many older generations tend to be judgmental of this type of content. However, ASMR is very calming. Whether it's someone eating seafood or using slime on their microphone, ASMR is one of the most strangely relaxing things out there. As a matter of fact, it has gotten so popular that some people might even listen to ASMR to fall asleep.

But where does this obsession stem from? According to research published in PeerJ, 98% of people use ASMR to relax, 82% use it for insomnia, and 82% use it for stress. If someone likes to listen to ASMR content religiously during their spare time, it's not a bad thing. While it might be a little off-putting for some, those who get it truly benefit from it.

3. Writing fanfiction

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

It might cause a stir in Gen Z, millennials, and younger generations, but writing fanfiction is sure to elicit a raised eyebrow or two. Despite what others think, reading and writing are still beneficial, and is great for your brain.

For instance, according to Cornerstone University, while reading, people must remember plots and character details. As a result, your brain retains that information and uses it to create new memories. "That means new synapses are being created, and old ones are being strengthened. This improves your short-term and long-term memory functions," they revealed.

Of course, certain boundaries shouldn't be crossed when writing fanfiction. From writing about harmful themes or making people uncomfortable by involving them in the plots, as long as you're not overly indulging in questionable content, fanfiction can be pretty wholesome.

4. Watching competitive eating videos

New Africa | Shutterstock

Whether it's food challenges or mukbang videos, the latter of which involves a person eating a large quantity of food while engaging with their viewers, it's easy for someone to judge another person for being interested in this type of content. And while there's a huge difference between creators eating while telling true crime stories and stuffing their faces in a gluttonous way, a lot of people are obsessed with these types of videos.

According to a study published in Culture, Medicine, and Psychiatry, people who commented on mukbang videos experienced a positive impact as it prevented them from binge-eating and contributed to reduced feelings of loneliness. But for others, it promoted restrictive eating or even triggered a relapse. It's important not to use mukbang videos as an excuse to not eat healthily, as your health is much more important than your need to fit into societal expectations.

5. Playing video games

Tirachard Kurntanom | Shutterstock

Playing video games isn't a problem, regardless of how many people might roll their eyes at their kids playing Minecraft or spending hours on missions with their friends. Video games are harmless as long as there are proper boundaries in place, and have even been linked to improved mental health.

Of course, that doesn't stop people from judging this hobby, but they likely don't truly understand what constitutes a healthy versus unhealthy amount of video games. When parents see their kids playing games at 1 a.m., they might worry. But if a person is an adult and spends their summer vacation or weekends playing, it isn't necessarily problematic as long as they're still taking care of their responsibilities.

Even so, many kids and adults face criticism, as most people wrongly assume that gaming automatically equals dependency issues. But as a study published in Clinical Psychological Science found, this isn't always the case, depending on who's playing.

For instance, those who felt frustrated that their psychological needs weren't being met were at higher risk for dysregulated gaming. So, if someone is enjoying playing video games and it isn't impacting their health or life negatively, it's nothing to worry about.

6. Antiquing

Andrii Zastrozhnov | Shutterstock

Antiquing isn't just for older people who have time to kill and money to spend. Whether it's a vintage dress, piece of furniture, or something that reminds a person of their past, there's nothing wrong with collecting items to decorate a home or use a keepsake.

Unfortunately, collecting antiques is one of the hobbies that make people quietly judge you, even if they'd never admit it. And it usually has to do with a darker side of collecting: hoarding.

From collecting far too many cups to collecting more clothes that fit in their closet, hoarding becomes a problem when space is starting to become increasingly more and more limited. People need space and a clean environment to thrive mentally. And according to a study from Current Psychology, clutter is linked to procrastination, feeling overwhelmed, and lower quality of life.

Hoarding antiques, or any object for that matter, is not only the quickest way to get a side eye, but can lead you to feel overwhelmed by the amount of objects around. So, even if it's beautiful, put it down. If someone can't fit it or doesn't need it, it's better to save themselves the headache.

7. Debating strangers online

fizkes | Shutterstock

In a world that's becoming increasingly more divided, debating and expressing viewpoints respectfully is the greatest way to see eye to eye. But "debating" with random people online isn't quite as big of a flex as some may think.

If you were to tell the average person that you debate strangers online, you might get a raised eyebrow, regardless of how innocent your intentions are. It's not that there's anything wrong with debating; rather, it's the action of taking time out of your busy day to argue with a person whose opinion likely won't change.

Still, debating has its perks. According to a study published in Nurse Education in Practice, debates encourage students to reflect on their ethical beliefs, encourage communication, and teamwork. If you're learning a lot and find it fun, remember that spreading knowledge and finding common ground is a great use of time, despite the judgment of others.

8. Overusing AI

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Back in the day, writing in blogs online was incredibly popular. But now, with the implementation of AI everywhere you look, it was only a matter of time before people used it as a way to avoid doing the hard work.

And it's only become more common. Character.AI, in particular, was intriguing when it was first released, and has since become one of the first apps to truly mimic human writing in an in-depth and descriptive way.

As time has progressed, Character.AI has now morphed into late-night phone calls with chatbots. And while there's nothing wrong with having AI aid you, there's something to be said about replacing AI with a real human connection. Because, like it or not, AI doesn't replace human connection; rather, it makes humans more lonely and isolated.

According to a 2023 report from The U.S. Surgeon General, loneliness and isolation can increase the risk of premature death by 26% to 29%. So, while others can't control what they do in their spare time, be wary and careful of how you incorporate AI of any kind into your life.

9. Cosplaying

Piyato | Shutterstock

Cosplaying, a combination of "costume play," is a fun activity where people dress up in costumes and accessories to represent a character. It's a way for people to not only express themselves, but form deep connections with people in their community. Whether it's cosplaying as their favorite anime or video game character, it's just another fun way of roleplaying during free time.

That being said, it's a hobby people tend to judge, especially when people cosplay outside of events or social media. Most people don't understand just how fun cosplaying can be and, as a result, think it's a weird activity. But as cosplayers know, it's fun and entertaining in the right setting, and is a way to get a closer look into specific fandoms.

10. Taxidermy

Jesus Fornalino | Shutterstock

Taxidermy is no doubt one of the stranger hobbies that make people quietly judge you, even if they'd never admit it. From a moose head on the wall to figurines made of deceased rodents, when someone walks into your home and sees taxidermied animals on display, they may likely be freaked out.

People who are hunters are probably familiar with this hobby. They want to show off their animals, especially ones that were particularly difficult to find. Hunting takes time, and it can take weeks or months of tracking just to find something. And even then, hunters might go home empty-handed.

That being said, people who taxidermy for fun or "just because" might get a few raised eyebrows and panicked glances. While many believe you have the best intentions, others are thinking about how you might potentially kidnap them in their sleep. But if this hobby makes you happy, keep going. Just be aware that some people might be scared of you as a result.

11. Extreme couponing

fast-stock | Shutterstock

For people who were raised by frugal parents, couponing may be part of their daily routine. Of course, there's nothing wrong with this hobby, as it can save a lot of money, but people will still judge things they don't know. In a world that's becoming increasingly more expensive, there's power in being able to cut a grocery bill in half.

While it's understandable that people will use coupons to lower their bill, people who have a huge booklet of them and dump all their coupons on the counter at checkout will certainly receive judgmental glances. It's a good hobby to have, but it won't stop people from gawking, rolling their eyes, or impatiently tapping their foot in line.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.