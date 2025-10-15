Ask anyone who volunteers regularly, and they’ll tell you they receive more from their kind deeds than they give. Volunteering gives you the sense that you matter. It instills a sense of power in you that you can change things for the better.

Many reasons exist to add volunteering to your weekly or monthly schedule. You’ll find that when you give a lot of yourself, you reap a host of rewards. Here are seven of the best benefits you’ll gain from it.

People who volunteer regularly often notice these 7 incredible changes in themselves:

1. They form new friendships

What better way to meet new friends who share your altruism than by volunteering? This is especially true when you’re new to an area, since meeting new people can be difficult.

Research has found that when you volunteer, you’re all engaged in an activity together, facilitating relationship-building. Moreover, you already share an awesome value system, and the folks you meet are likely to embrace positive attitudes.

2. They get moving and active

Did you know that one study found that only 23 percent of Americans get the recommended amount of weekly physical exercise? Thus, volunteering breaks you free of sedentary living and gets your blood flowing. Seek out volunteering activities that involve physical exercise.

For example, highway and park cleanups get you out and walking in the fresh air. So does canvassing in support of political candidates or causes you believe in.

3. They build a stronger sense of community

Many people today do not even know their neighbors, and the disconnect shows. People today feel isolated from others, but volunteering brings them together and creates a sense of community. Volunteering allows you to support your local area directly.

For example, if you volunteer in a soup kitchen, you may get to share in their stories and see the immediate impact you make in their lives. A 2010 study explained that hearing someone else's experiences can remind you of your own life (or privilege), and build bridges of understanding across generations or cultures.

4. They see more of the world

Have you always wanted to travel, but don’t have extensive financial resources? Consider taking a mission trip. While many organizations still require you to pay your way, many church groups help in fundraising efforts to collect money for your mission. Additionally, safety in numbers is a benefit, so traveling with a group can increase your security abroad.

Regular volunteering also broadens your worldview by consistently exposing you to diverse perspectives and communities. Research indicates that sustained immersion cultivates greater empathy and understanding, shifting a personal perspective beyond immediate circumstances.

5. They improve their mental health

Approximately one out of every five adults in America suffers from a mental illness of some kind during any given year. Moreover, volunteering improves your mental health in two ways. For example, it helps you overcome feelings of powerlessness.

Often, we grow depressed about society’s problems, but volunteering teaches us the power of the human spirit in overcoming adversity. Secondly, doing something good for others makes you feel good, too. Likewise, it raises levels of oxytocin, the “cuddle hormone” in the blood, leading to decreased anxiety and stress.

6. They learn new skills

Career coaches often encourage those who are new to the workforce or who have taken a long hiatus from it to add volunteer work to their resume. Furthermore, volunteering helps you build soft skills, like time management and communication, that employers treasure. It helps you build other practical skills as well. For example, if technology intimidates you, mastering new software as part of a volunteer experience allows you to transfer that learning confidence to other platforms.

Non-profit environments can provide a safe space to practice and develop skills without the performance pressures of a formal job. A recent study found that young people who volunteer during their teenage years have better career prospects, higher earnings, and greater job satisfaction later in life.

7. They build their confidence and self-worth

You might feel nervous the first time you volunteer, and that’s okay. The best way to conquer the fear of doing something new is simply to do it. And because you’re doing it for a good cause, who will disparage you for trying? The confidence you gain through volunteering benefits other areas of your life.

People naturally gravitate toward others who exude a calm sense of self-worth. You’ll become a magnet for others, all through performing kind deeds. Even though the goal of volunteering remains helping others, you gain a host of benefits as well. Why not sign up for your next volunteering opportunity today? You’ll thank yourself later.

Kate Harveston is a writer who focuses on self-care, self-love, and mental health.

