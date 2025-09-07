6 Hobbies That Make You Happier & Smarter At The Same Time

In a world that’s full of bad news and doom scrolling, we could all use some hobbies that help us become happier and smarter while also providing the fun and enjoyment. So much of our time is devoted to doing what’s necessary that it’s easy to lose sight of the things that we simply like to do that make life feel worthwhile and fulfilling. Cultivating hobbies that both bring you a sense of contentment and help further develop your skills and intelligence is a great way to spend your time.

Advertisement

A TikToker named Nat, who goes by the username @noteswnat, said that she shares content related to “hobbies, human behavior, and feeling good again.” In one post, she listed some hobbies that will indeed make you happier and smarter. “Research shows that creative activities [restructure] your brain within weeks,” she stated. She shared even more options in a follow-up post. Whether you’re looking for something new to try out or just want to reconnect with your existing creative side, there’s something out there you can do to feel both happier and smarter.

Here are 6 hobbies that make you happier and smarter at the same time:

1. Painting or drawing

cottonbro studio | Pexels

Advertisement

Who doesn’t love a beautiful piece of art? The great thing about taking on painting or drawing as a hobby is that you don’t actually have to be good at it, though! It’s perfectly acceptable to go completely abstract or depict whatever simple shapes are in your repertoire. No one has to see your art — it can be something that’s just for you. Of course, if you want to share your artwork, you absolutely can, no matter what level you’re at. And the great thing about painting or drawing is that you not only have tangible evidence of something you worked hard on, but it will also reduce your anxiety.

Licensed mental health counselor and registered art therapist Kelly Lynch said, “The creative process promotes new perspectives that lie beyond the structure of language. Art uses metaphor, symbolism, and dynamic thoughts to represent the human experience in a way language cannot. This is particularly important for people who feel out of touch with their emotions or sense of self.”

Additionally, in research published in the journal Art Therapy, scientists discovered that participants who did a 45-minute art therapy exercise had lower levels of cortisol, commonly known as the stress hormone. So, taking the time to paint or draw can really reduce your anxiety and stress levels and help you better understand your emotions.

Advertisement

2. Learning to play an instrument

Have you ever sat down at a piano or picked up a guitar and played a few notes only to hear something that sounded like a screech? You’re not alone. Playing an instrument well takes hours of practice and a devotion to learning. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until you actually play an instrument well to consider it your hobby. The very act of learning to play one is a hobby itself, and it comes with some major benefits.

A study published in Frontiers in Neuroscience concluded that playing a musical instrument actually increases your brain’s neuroplasticity. “These findings suggest that learning to play musical instruments strongly influences the organization of gray matter in multiple brain networks related to sensory processing (particularly auditory, vision and somatosensory regions) and higher-order cognitive function,” researchers noted.

Adding to the happiness, playing an instrument also releases endorphins and dopamine in your system, according to the Merit School of Music. It can even reduce your neural pathways’ ability to process mental or physical pain. Before you know it, you’ll be a Mozart-in-training with a much more positive outlook.

3. Gardening

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

Advertisement

Gardening has gotten a rebrand in recent years. It used to kind of be that thing that your mom, or maybe even your grandma, did. Now, gardening is much more age-inclusive and is truly for anyone and everyone. Whether you want to plant produce, herbs, flowers, or greenery, and whether you want to do it inside or outside, gardening is a fun activity that actually makes you happier.

Philosopher and writer Susanna Newsonen, MAPP, pointed out that being in nature always serves to make you feel better. Taking care of plants and helping them stay alive also boosts your mood and confidence. Perhaps most interesting of all, Newsonen said that research has shown that certain bacteria found in soil actually release serotonin in your brain when you touch them. Anything that boosts your serotonin is automatically going to make you feel happier, so gardening is a huge win.

4. Improv theatre

Improv is, admittedly, an idea you don’t find too often on these lists of good hobbies you could try out. It’s just not a commonly suggested hobby like reading, for example. But even improv has its benefits! Think about how much better prepared you’ll be to respond to situations that would send others into a state of shock. With improv, you learn how to think on your feet and react as you go, so you’re ready for pretty much anything life can throw at you.

Educator and author Clay Drinko, PhD, explained that there are quite a few advantages to participating in improv. Unsurprisingly, it provides a major boost for your creativity, leading you to more divergent thinking. It can also decrease social anxiety with time, although it might feel like it’s causing it to soar at first. Research has also found that people who participate in improv are less stressed before facing a big task. It may not be for everyone, but if you want to give it a try, it could really help you.

Advertisement

5. Creative writing

lil artsy | Pexels

If you enjoy getting lost in words and thinking of alternate worlds and scenarios, creative writing could be for you. Someone has to write the next great bestselling novel, and there’s no reason it can’t be you! Creative writing requires you to majorly flex your creative muscles (as the name suggests) and to come up with lots of new ideas. If that feels intimidating, there are plenty of prompts you can find online that will help you get started.

Advertisement

According to the University of Greater Manchester in the U.K., creative writing can help you focus better and stay on topic. It’s also a way to work through difficult emotions and make you feel better about yourself, whether you choose to share your writing and receive praise or you prefer to keep it private. Writing on paper even helps to boost your memory.

While we are talking about hobbies here, creative writing is also a very fulfilling career. The University of Greater Manchester called it “one of the highest-growing occupations, with an annual growth rate of 16%.” If you try your hand at it and really excel, there’s no reason you can’t try to make it your profession.

6. Cooking

Cooking is a great way to utilize your creativity. As Nat said, you can work without a recipe and experiment with your own ideas and creations. Or, if you’re not quite comfortable doing that, you can stick to a recipe and still enjoy yourself. Whether you’re with friends or by yourself, listening to music or being present in a mindful silence, cooking is something you can learn from while also creating something delicious for yourself or someone you care about.

Advertisement

Of course, there are physical health benefits to cooking your own food, but there are also psychological benefits. Writing for VeryWellMind, clinical social worker Julia Childs Heyl, MSW, said that cooking can improve your self-esteem because it allows you to watch yourself do something correctly. It can also help with your mood, just like any other creative activity. Depending on when and how often you do it, cooking can also help you establish a routine, which is good for your mental health.

In a world that’s so obsessed with technology and social media, there are myriad benefits to picking up a creative hobby. These hobbies will naturally make you feel happier and smarter as they boost your mood and your brainpower. You’ll find yourself feeling very fulfilled if you choose to pursue any of these hobbies or a similar creative option.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.