Women Who Love Quiet Cafés & Soft Lighting Usually Have 11 Distinct Personality Traits

Everyone has a specific space or location that makes them feel safe. It could be a small, cozy nook in their room or a therapist's office. But for women, especially, some enjoy a public location like a café with soft lighting where they feel truly comfortable. And these women have specific personality traits that set them apart from everyone else.

It's not just a random preference that happened overnight, but something that developed over time. Maybe it began with liking a café's sweet treats and eventually grew into an everyday haven. And now, being in a place like this makes her feel completely calm and relaxed.

If a woman loves quiet cafés and soft lighting, she has distinct personality traits

1. They're highly introverted

New Africa | Shutterstock

A woman like this won't be the first one in the room raising her hand. As much as she'd love to be social like her friends or family, there's a tiny voice in her brain that tells her to run the other way. It isn't her fault, though.

Multiple studies have found that overthinking is incredibly common in introverts because the Broca's area and frontal cortex, which are parts of the brain associated with overthinking, are highly active. So, it makes sense that women who prefer quiet cafés find these low-key environments so appealing. Finding a place where she can rest her mind makes her content.

Advertisement

2. They're deeply reflective

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

Thinking deeply, there's nothing that disturbs her spirit more than being interrupted. Feeling as if she's on the brink of discovering something new, she drives herself crazy when someone disrupts her train of thought.

Whether it's co-workers or a partner, these introspective women need time to process their emotions and thoughts, which is likely why they prefer calm and quiet environments. Having the space to think properly, they can work through problems without worrying about distractions.

Advertisement

3. They're observant

fizkes | Shutterstock

Women who prefer quiet environments have a tendency to observe everything around them. From the people who pass by to the conversations others are having, they're observing and picking up on social cues.

But it's also exhausting being observant. Never truly resting, observant people experience burnout quicker. According to licensed clinical social worker Tina Halliday, "Burnout creates a vicious cycle of working harder to fix the situation, which contributes to exhaustion, withdrawal, depression, and anxiety."

Even if it's unsettling for some, this is why quiet spaces and soft lighting calm them down. Able to finally let down their guard, they can focus on what's most important in these non-distracting environments.

Advertisement

4. They're creative

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Women who are deeply reflective and observant are highly creative, too. Paying close attention to details and thinking hard, many of these women use art to escape. Whether it's from a hard day of work or their daily stressors, they've honed their skills.

Women like this are experts at all kinds of creative outlets. From music to painting to even writing, they adore quiet cafés because it ignites their creativity like no other and gets them inspired. They're able to truly connect to their feelings in this environment.

Advertisement

5. They're highly independent

DexonDee | Shutterstock

Most people are too shy to go out by themselves, especially at cafés or restaurants. The thought of eating by yourself tends to rub people the wrong way. Fearing the harsh judgment of others, women who find comfort in a quiet space like a coffee shop are highly independent.

They aren't looking for validation or acceptance. Instead, they're focused on getting things done and taking care of themselves. Independence not only helps people experience new things, but also boosts their confidence and allows them to grow into better individuals.

Advertisement

6. They seek comfort in the little things

BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock

While being comfort-seeking sounds like a good thing, some women prefer to live on the edge. Loving the thrill of new experiences, there's nothing that makes her happier than coming back to the little things in life. A cup of coffee at the café is one of them.

In an ideal world, these women would challenge themselves to explore livelier environments that push them outside of their comfort zone. But when the day is long and they want to unwind, the last thing they want is chaos.

Advertisement

7. They're emotionally grounded

Rido | Shutterstock

Some women are living in survival mode, always anxious and on edge. The average woman doesn't know how to detox herself from her exhausting day. With zero help and support, being in a quiet, relaxing café brings peace to women and helps them emotionally ground themselves.

Finally able to reconnect with themselves, they feel in control and in the right headspace. As marriage and family therapist Andrea Brandt said, when we're mindful of our emotions, it greatly benefits us.

"You can move forward into a better, happier life if you keep in mind the rewards that await you if you stop letting your emotions control you and repair the past damage your emotional reactions have caused," she added.

Advertisement

8. They're driven by aesthetics

ivi.photo93 | Shutterstock

It's okay to be aesthetic-driven, as everyone wants to be in nice environments where the decor makes them calm. While everyone preaches about consuming less, if matching your sofa color to your curtains gets you up in the morning, then so be it. It isn't everyone's cup of tea, but for women who adore these types of environments, they love a vibe.

The soft lighting and beautifully made coffee are just a simple part of the aesthetics these women need to be around to put their best foot forward. Finding peace and joy in visiting every day, they won't allow this routine to be disturbed.

Advertisement

9. They're patient and unbothered

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Not everyone is thrilled with slower environments. Perhaps they're used to rushing and living on the edge, so the thought of enduring a quiet space sounds awful. Viewing it as a waste of time, only women who truly want to connect in the moment appreciate quiet locations like a coffee shop.

Having a moment to rest and sort out their thoughts, patient and unbothered women appreciate these moments. It's not only because it's calming, but because they know rushing benefits nobody. Multitasking actually reduces productivity by up to 40%, so keeping a cool head helps them slow down.

Advertisement

10. They're open-minded

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

At first, going into a quiet café can feel intimidating. Feeling as if everyone is judging or staring, it takes an open-minded person to appreciate the calmness of silence. From enjoying the slow bustle to finding peace in the dimmer lighting, it may take a while to get used to.

But women who adore these places don't mind. They've embraced the quiet and use it to find calm, and they've never felt more grounded because of it. They feel like themselves and visit these environments because they thrive off new experiences and atmospheres.

Advertisement

11. They're internally motivated

AYO Production | Shutterstock

It isn't easy to wake up every day just to go to a quiet café. In a world that demands quickness, making time for stillness is rare. But women who are internally motivated always make time to bring themselves comfort in this way.

Valuing a good schedule and prioritizing their well-being, this internal motivation helps her accomplish things she's been putting off. It improves her organizing skills and lets her mellow out, so there's plenty of space to get going.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.