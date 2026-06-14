The past can teach us a lot about how to live thoughtfully and meaningfully.

Even though we've evolved in many ways, making life easier and more convenient, it doesn't mean that most people can't still learn something important from old-school tricks. In fact, people with their lives together still do old-fashioned things that most people gave up long ago, and they're better off today because of it.

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People with their lives together do 9 old-fashioned things most people gave up on long ago

1. They budget with cash

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Most young people today have completely gotten rid of their cash, unless they receive it as a Christmas gift or on their birthday. Using exclusively digital wallets and physical cards, they can swipe and spend without the inconvenience of counting out dollar bills. It's made spending more convenient, but not necessarily healthier for people without budgeting habits.

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Even if someone isn't intentionally putting money into envelopes to budget like older generations did, simply using cash can be a great way to "trick yourself" into spending less. The people who have it all together and aren't dealing with money stress constantly may be using this to protect themselves from the allure of overspending.

2. They take real breaks from screens

When we doomscroll from bed, we sabotage our sleep. When our phone screens are the first things we see in the morning, they give us anxiety before we even get out of bed. When we rely on our phones for entertainment, we miss out on the mindfulness and beauty of stillness offline.

According to a study from Georgetown University, even small amounts of disconnection from our phones, coined a digital detox, are great for our mental health. We feel better when we live in the real world, rather than trying to run from social interaction or alone time by scrolling on our phones.

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3. They go outside without headphones

How many times have we missed out on a conversation in the grocery store or held onto stress by missing the sounds of nature on a walk outside, just because we had music playing through headphones? It might feel like an obvious habit for older generations, but for many young people today, going outside without headphones feels impossible, scary, and strange.

That's why so many people are so anxious and unsettled out in the world. They're used to constant stimulation and distraction, and anxious in the face of stillness. Even running errands and saying "hi" to people is the kind of socializing and community we're missing out on today.

4. They make small talk with strangers

According to experts at Harvard Health, we live longer, healthier lives when we have strong connections and a sense of community. But what do we need to do to find these people and places? We have to speak to our neighbors, converse with strangers at the grocery store, and put ourselves out there socially, even when it's not always comfortable. The more practice we get, the easier it is to build community wherever we go, without a second thought.

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While it's sometimes uncomfortable, we end up happier after talking to strangers. Yes, it might seem old-fashioned to actually interact with people in real life or schedule plans when our phones are more convenient, but is it worth missing out on true and honest community?

5. They write letters and notes by hand

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Even if it takes more time and effort than sending a text message or an email, writing handwritten letters and notes is a lost practice we could all benefit from introducing back into our lives. According to psychology researcher Pamela Rutledge, it's better for your brain, and it's also highly beneficial for emotional health.

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On top of all the personal feelings and goodness it brings up, other people find handwritten letters more meaningful. They strengthen our relationships and make people feel valued, despite being such a seemingly small gesture of love.

Truly, what does it say about our culture that something as easily accessible as a handwritten letter on a page is a sign that someone has their life together?

6. They get dressed for the day

Even when there's nowhere to go and no obligations to leave the house for, the people who truly have their lives together dress up for the day. Even if it's just comfortable clothes and an easy hairstyle, they get ready to feel better. Yes, it takes more effort than rolling out of bed and throwing on the nearest clean clothes, but it gives people a sense of important accomplishment and empowerment.

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As a study from the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology explains, we often feel more confident when we're prepared. If getting ready for the day helps someone feel prepared for whatever comes their way, why wouldn't it be worth the 30 minutes in the morning? You're setting yourself up for success.

7. They still make time for family dinners

Whether it's adult children with solid family traditions or family dinners at their own homes, these kinds of social gatherings are an old-school routine staple that so many are missing out on. Of course, there are all kinds of developmental benefits for kids, but even for adults, these undeniable spaces for support and affection are so wildly influential for their well-being.

Family ties in adulthood are essential to our well-being, and even if working through our issues and figuring out how to spend good time together takes effort, it's almost always worth it.

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8. They keep going back to the same third places

Of course, as a study in the journal Health and Place explains, the deterioration of third spaces (places outside home and work where people gather) and community environments is largely due to financial barriers. The parks, coffee shops, and restaurants we love might still be there, but most people can no longer access them at such high costs.

However, just a few decades ago, these spaces were what gave people's lives true meaning. Not only did they facilitate the kinds of conversations, connections, and relationships that make people happier, but they were also spaces where people could discover who they truly were.

9. They sit in silence without needing a distraction

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In our era of constant stimulation and a need for endless mindless entertainment, of course, simply sitting in silence feels impossible. While it's easy for young people to chalk this practice up as old-school or old-fashioned because their parents and grandparents didn't have the technological access we do today, they could benefit from taking a page from the book of solitude.

Even if it seems like we don't, humans need a certain level of solitude to feel truly understood, connected, healthy, and fulfilled. Without it, we're never truly grounded and regulated internally, and we rarely feel as though we have our lives truly together.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.