8 Things Women Who Truly Respect Themselves Never Wait For A Man To Do

We are living in the 21st century, and it's time for women to stand up and be their independent selves, all without a man by their side. Growing up, many of us were taught that we needed a man to have a great life, that he would be our ticket to adventure and pricey jewels. Well, that's simply not true.

Studies show that women's financial independence and self-reliance have grown significantly in recent decades, and that women who cultivate strong identities outside of romantic relationships tend to report a higher quality of life. You don't need anyone to buy you things or take you on trips. Purchase that plane ticket and go. Buy that necklace you've been eyeing. Make a reservation at the restaurant you've been wanting to try.

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And if you'd rather not do it alone? Get together with some great women who are in the same season of life. Go on vacation, drink as much or as little as you want, and stop worrying about what anyone thinks. The point is simple: don't wait for a man to direct your life movie. These are the things women who respect themselves never wait for a man to do.

Here are the 8 things women who respect themselves never wait for a man to do:

1. Women who respect themselves never wait for a man to buy them jewelry

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Everyone knows diamonds are a girl's best friend, but why wait around for a man to drop a knee? As our girl Bey says, "The rock I'm rocking? I bought it."

There's a 100 percent success rate of you liking said diamond (or emerald or ruby) since, well, you purchased it. Research shows that over 60 percent of people consider it important to purchase themselves gifts, and women are actually more likely to self-gift than men.

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2. Women who respect themselves never wait for a man to plan a vacation

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Why wait around for a travel partner when you've got two strong legs of your own? Vacationing solo is one of the most empowering things a girl can do for herself. So get thee to Bali or Greece or Nepal ASAP. Your schedule, your pace, your budget. Plus, you don't have to fake being interested in that super-weird modern art structure just because your partner is. And that's what we call a true vacay.

Research on female solo travel finds that women who embrace independence and autonomy in their choices report empowerment, liberation, and a stronger sense of identity.

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3. Women who respect themselves never wait for a man to go out on dates

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Date yourself or date your girlfriends. They're nice-lookin', too. Get yourself all dressed up, hit the new restaurant in town, and order whatever you want without worrying about whether you're dribbling salad dressing on your skirt or that you ordered an entree that was too expensive. When you're done with that, take yourself to the movies or to eat ice cream and indulge in every last bite because hooray for you: You're not sharing with anyone.

As psychologist Dr. Rhoberta Shaler states, "An independent, confident woman would never allow someone to tell her what she thinks, feels, needs, or wants."

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4. Women who respect themselves never wait for a man to move somewhere new

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San Francisco tickle your fancy? Or maybe you've always had an unexplainable pull toward Des Moines? Wherever you want to go, GO. Just do it.

As human connection coach Emily Gough explained, "What if you valued yourself so much that you were willing to let go of everything... to make space for powerful, loving, beautiful and consistent relationships that will absolutely light up your life?"

This is your one and only life, so take a page from the Mary Tyler Moore Show and throw that red beret in the air because you, too, are going to make it after all.

And if you don't make it? Remember this: You can always move back.

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5. Women who respect themselves never wait for a man to set up a registry

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Post-college, a single girl's cabinets are mostly filled with random dishes (none of which match), a few paltry condiments, and thin towels. Not exactly Martha Stewart Living. So escort thyself (sans future husband) to Crate & Barrel and start scanning items to your wish list.

Sure, it's nice when other people buy expensive napkin rings for you, but trust us, the price of a wedding is cost-neutral anyway. And a bonus perk: you never have to give in to anyone else's heinous taste!

People craft their living spaces to reflect their own personality and needs, and a "goodness of fit" between personal desires and one's home environment is associated with better mental health, one study explained.

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6. Women who respect themselves never wait for a man to monogram everything

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If you're waiting around for your married initials to present themselves, stop. If you want to tattoo your name or initials on your bathrobe, shower curtain, compact mirror, or your dog, the pleasure's all yours. If and when you become a Mrs. and Mr., buy new towels. Or a new dog. Pretty simple, people.

"Strong women empower themselves by being regularly self-reflective, catching up with themselves by focusing on their values, vision, beliefs, and purposes. They tolerate nothing less than honesty, safety, trust, respect, and reliability," explained Dr. Shaler.

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7. Women who respect themselves never wait for a man to take a family portrait

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Does your "family" have furry paws and a diva attitude toward dry food? Purr-fect. That's your family. Hire a photographer and celebrate the personalities who are in your lives at this very moment, not the people who aren't. Roommates, super-tight co-workers, and your guinea pig all count as family. So does your mom.

Research shows that companion animals are increasingly viewed as family members and integral participants in family life, and that positive bonds with pets strengthen relationships and promote overall health.

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8. Women who respect themselves never wait for a man to buy investment pieces

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Invest in classic staples that actually make you feel like yourself. Pieces that make you feel classic, confident, and chosen entirely by you. Nobody knows your taste better than you do, and nobody else has to.

Women who dressed in expressive, creative styles were more likely to feel confident in their bodies, while women who dressed primarily to conceal or camouflage themselves tended to report lower levels of self-assurance, a study revealed.

Sarah Jones is a blogger, illustrator, and fashion designer, and the brilliant mind behind The Spinsterhood Diaries.