People Whose Brains Never Sit Still & Constantly Analyze Everything Usually Say 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation

There is quite a large group of people with over-active brains. Only half of people speak to themselves with inner monologues, according to therapist Kyle Killian. Others can simply be, without constantly managing a million thoughts and speaking to themselves internally.

They live simpler lives, but also less reflective ones. On the other hand, there are people whose brains never sit still and constantly analyze the world around them. They're introspective, but certain phrases they say in casual conversation give them away.

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There are certain phrases said often by people whose brains never sit still and constantly analyze every interaction:

1. 'What if it goes wrong?'

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People who have a million thoughts in their minds at all times can't help but ask questions like "What if it all goes wrong?" However, for people who prefer to turn their minds off and cling to blissful ignorance, these questions can feel alarming and scary.

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That's why, according to a study from Frontiers in Evolutionary Neuroscience, intelligent people are often more anxious. They can't help but constantly consider the worst-case scenario and take on pessimistic attitudes, because their mind is always resorting to every possible outcome and option.

2. 'I'm playing devil's advocate'

People who play devil's advocate are challengers. They push back on anything and everything happening in a conversation. For smart people, it's a way of solving problems on a deeper level and checking everything, but for others, it's simply an outlet for chasing attention and a sense of superiority.

While this perspective can sometimes spark more interesting, productive conversations, in the wrong environments or around insecure people, it can just feel invalidating. It takes on a negative, defensive vibe, even when it's not intended to be. So, yes, it helps make conversations stimulating for deep-thinkers, but for everyone else, it feels isolating.

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3. 'I need a second'

Many people with deeply thinking minds, including the most intelligent people, prefer their alone time over constant socializing because they need space to think. They can't go inward and reflect if they're constantly managing a million distractions for everything else.

While coming together to work collaboratively can help them solve complex problems quickly, you'll often hear them using these kinds of phrases in more casual conversations.

4. 'Should I rewrite this?'

While thinking a lot and being willing to go inward can be incredibly helpful traits when solving complex problems, there are also a lot of overthinking tendencies that naturally erupt in these people's lives. Of course, they've considered everything, but that also means they have to worry about all the things they've uncovered in their minds.

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Even with simple things like sending a text, they're second-guessing and considering every last misunderstanding that could possibly take place. Even in casual situations, they're always asking for a second opinion and asking questions like this just to be sure they don't come across the wrong way.

5. 'I might be overthinking this…'

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The most self-aware people accept and take action on their inner thoughts and needs, but they also need to have the tools to be aware of them before making any changes. Sometimes, this process is empowering and relieving. Other times, acknowledging all these thoughts only brings more anxiety and complexity to the table.

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They're self-aware enough to know they're diving too deeply into things and overthinking, but they can't help but voice their stress to get it off their chest.

6. 'If only I had done that differently'

As behavioral researcher James R. Langabeer explains, we often regret the decisions and choices we think about the longest. The happiest people learn to commit and accept their choices without too much deliberation, because they refuse to get in their own way and miss opportunities as a result of being too busy in their heads.

That's why you'll constantly hear someone with a deeply analytical mind going into their past with phrases like "if only I had done that differently." They can't let go of old choices because they're obsessed with unpacking how things couldn't have been or how different their life would be if they made a different choice.

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7. 'But I don't understand?'

Many people with overthinking tendencies are so used to figuring everything out and being prepared for anything that could possibly go wrong that uncertainty is threatening. They can't understand why someone would willingly choose to go into something they aren't sure about or aren't experts on, which is why questions like this are so common in casual conversations.

Unfortunately, as a study from Frontiers in Psychiatry explains, this intolerance for uncertainty only dampens their positive moments in life and amplifies their negativity and anxiety.

8. 'I'm thinking out loud'

Even though it tends to be odd for other people and seems strange in conversations, talking out loud to ourselves is actually incredibly healthy. Especially for solving problems and unwinding thought spirals, thinking out loud does support better cognitive functioning and processing.

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For people with overthinking tendencies who have tons of thoughts and emotions all the time, this is the kind of phrase you'll hear often from them when things get complicated.

9. 'I keep coming back to this'

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Even if the average person can overlook things easily and let go of what they don't understand, someone who's used to being incredibly analytical instead uses phrases like this. They can't process uncertainty well, so they'll keep coming back until they gain clarity.

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Despite being around overconfident people on a daily basis who pretend to know things and overestimate their own abilities, these complex thinkers have enough humility to admit they don't know something.

10. 'Can we talk through that?'

Yes, the most complex thinkers speak out loud to themselves all the time to process and understand things. However, sometimes, simply talking through things in simple terms with another person is all they need to connect the dots.

Even if these conversations can sometimes feel repetitive, their ability to ask for help benefits everyone involved. As a Stanford report explains, the person asking gains knowledge and perspective, but the person offering support also feels more valued and important.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.