Women who feel more at peace when they are alone have distinct personalities, which more extroverted people don't always understand at first. A study of introversion, solitude, and happiness posed a novel idea: "Couldn't the quiet bliss of some tea and a good book rival the lurid excess of an all-night party? Perhaps introverts are equally happy, but keep it inside, less available for all to see."

Once you know more about the benefits of solitude, you start to understand why some women feel much more at peace alone. It helps make them some of the strongest and most genuine people you will ever meet.

Women who feel more at peace when they’re alone usually have these 10 distinct personality traits:

1. They don’t allow toxic people in their lives

BearFotos via Shutterstock

These women are better than most people at cutting people out of their lives with no hesitation. They will not associate with those who are toxic and negative. Such women would rather be alone than waste their precious energy socializing with people who are no good for their souls.

"When you encounter a toxic person or realize you're already in a relationship with one, remind yourself that your time and energy are for people who contribute to you and do not contaminate you," life coach Sherry Winn advised. "Determine a time limit for your interactions or cut ties completely. Save your emotional investments for yourself and for people who genuinely care about you."

2. They are the most genuine friends

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Women who feel more at peace when they're alone cultivate a small group of close friends. Thus, they are comfortable with their lives and don’t feel the need to keep adding more people. They know the people who are meant to be in their lives will effortlessly come and stay.

Research on supportive friendships found that people who consistently share with and support their friends create a positive feedback loop that lasts a lifetime and helps future friendships. Once you become their friend, you will receive the most genuine love and support from these types of people.

3. They have less of a need for external validation

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Women who feel more at peace when they're alone have less of a need for peer acceptance than most. Moreover, they have a well-defined sense of identity, and their actions align with their morals and beliefs. They also have strong values that stem from a strong sense of self.

"People who don't value themselves tend to make unhealthy decisions," explained psychotherapist Susan Saint-Welch. "This could be people who complain a lot about others not feeling good about themselves, or people who pressure others to do something; both instances signify that their needs matter more than yours. And it means they are emotionally unhealthy."

4. They're content with being single

Dean Drobot via Shutterstock

Women who feel more at peace when they're alone don’t care if they don’t have a romantic partner in their lives. These women seek a positive and fulfilling relationship and are willing to wait for it. Hence, they don’t have the need to be with someone because they are content enjoying their own company. Until they find a suitable partner, they use all their time to grow, reach their goals, and work on building a better life for a better future.

Relationship coach Dr. Darnise Martin explained, "In the search for your perfect mate and that lasting kind of love, it may be helpful to remember that you attract people and circumstances to you that reflect your mindset about relationships, baggage from other people you've been involved with, and your fears and vulnerabilities from childhood. Most of the time, you may only focus on the externals, but like everything in life, it's the inside that matters most."

5. They are the best partners

we.bond.creations via Shutterstock

When they date, they date with good intentions. So, it takes someone special to be a part of their world. When they let you be a part of their lives, they’re invested in you and will remain invested, no matter what. They’ll defend you when nobody else will and be by your side when everyone else abandons you.

"A woman who has embodied true self-love and has done inner work on healing her insecurities, and really getting to know herself," relationship coach Cassidy Kayne pointed out. "She can be recognized by how calm and at peace she seems. She rarely gets triggered or drawn into the drama. She knows what is meaningful and worth her time, versus what is a mere distraction."

6. They are emotionally strong

fizkes via Shutterstock

They are amazingly strong-willed when tough situations come their way. Moreover, they have incredible focus and willpower as a result of their frequent reflection and alone time. Even though they can feel overwhelmed by stressful situations, they decide to spend some time alone to recharge, so they can get in touch with their inner strength.

Confidence Coach Mitzi Bockmann said, "An emotionally strong woman is someone who knows who she is in the world. Who has done her work and has accepted herself. We all have issues, but knowing and accepting them is the key to being emotionally strong. You can certainly try to fix them as well, but just knowing they are with you will take you a long way towards emotional strength."

7. They don’t rely on other people

Dragon Images via Shutterstock

Women who feel more at peace when they're alone are used to running their lives efficiently without any help. Likewise, they know it’s hard to find people who are dependable. So, they have learned not to depend on anyone but themselves. They struggle with letting others do things for them, as they aren’t used to anyone looking out for them.

"Individuals who enjoy solitude often have a clear and stable sense of who they are and what matters to them," explained life coach Claire Brummell. "They don't rely on others for validation and are less swayed by external influences, allowing them to make decisions based on their internal values."

8. They don't let anyone mess with them

Andrii Iemelianenko via Shutterstock

Women who are at peace being alone have worked really hard to find their inner peace. Their solitude has gotten them to a place where they will not allow negative outside forces to ruin their aura. They will never apologize for being who they are and will always stay true to themselves.

Life coach Susan J. Elliott added, "Boundaries are not about being nasty, mean, or rude. Boundaries simply recognize that you end in one place and other people end somewhere else. All good boundaries do that. You can't worry that people will think you are being mean or not nice."

9. They have a strong connection to themselves

simona pilolla 2 via Shutterstock

These women have learned to truly get to know themselves. They enjoy doing their favorite things alone: reading books, writing, walking in the park, playing an instrument, going on solo dates, learning new things, etc. Spending a lot of time alone gives them the freedom to do things they actually love doing. And through their alone time, they discover hidden parts of themselves and the world around them.

Personal development coach Nancy Nichols added, "They are focused, not selfish. This allows them to keep dreaming bigger and to include others in the positivity of these hopes and dreams. Most of all, they trust the wisdom of their own experiences and stay rooted by having faith in themselves."

10. They are truly comfortable with themselves

Halfpoint via Shutterstock

Women who feel more at peace when they're alone have learned to live in their own skin, to be happy with their flaws, and to take care of themselves. But most importantly, a study supported that they love themselves. Hence, they live comfortably in the skin that houses their soul, because they know the power to be truly beautiful is not reflected in the eyes of others. It comes from within. They know true beauty is self-defined, self-created, and self-celebrated.

Mitzi J. Hernandez is a writer who focuses on self-care, self-love, and relationships.

