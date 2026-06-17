9 Reasons People Who Go To Bed By 9 PM Every Single Night Are Usually Way Happier

Night owl behavior sabotages mental health, and late bedtimes ruin our sleep quality.

However, staying up late and sometimes even pulling all-nighters are trendy. It becomes so normalized that we forget that sleep hygiene is actually important. Outside of physical health, there are so many reasons why people who go to bed by 9 PM every night are also way happier than everyone else.

Why people who go to bed by 9 PM every night are usually much happier

1. They wake up well rested

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Despite being an incredibly overlooked part of wellness and mental health, sleep quality and duration are irreplaceable parts of our lives. If we're not getting enough sleep consistently each night, everything around us starts to unravel, from obvious things like our concentration to our relationships at home.

So, it might seem simple and obvious that someone who goes to bed early is likely getting more sleep every single night and showing up as the most rested version of themselves, but it's nuanced. Even compared to people who go to bed later and get the same amount of sleep, people who go to bed earlier tend to be more rested.

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2. They get more physical activity

A PNAS study revealed that people with earlier bedtimes tend to get more physical activity during waking hours than those with later bedtimes. Whether it's simply having more time in the day or actually being inclined to move their bodies more often, both of which the study's researchers suggest as possible causes, people who are sleeping by 9 PM every night get more exercise.

It's this kind of regular, consistent movement that makes people feel better in their skin and happier in their lives, both over time and immediately.

3. They create space for mindfulness

Instead of waking up and immediately rushing to work or getting ready for the day in a tired haze, people who go to bed and rise early carve out space for mindfulness. They can have a morning routine that's just for themselves, because they're not in a time crunch.

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Whether it's drinking coffee or taking a stroll with their dog, it's this kind of intentional mindfulness, even in small doses, that makes people significantly happier. Another study shared by Emotion revealed that this is just one of the many reasons why early risers tend to be happier and healthier than those with later bedtimes and wake-ups.

4. They're less at risk for depression

We often believe that people at risk for depression will develop it no matter what, but we actually have some elements of mental health in our control. For example, as a study from JAMA Psychiatry explains, sleep is a huge influence. When people go to bed at midnight, compared to the average person, their risk for depression rises by nearly 25%.

Considering that night owl behavior is usually conducive to overthinking and depressive symptoms, choosing an early bedtime is an incredibly accessible way to avoid mental health turmoil.

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5. They stick to the same routine

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Instead of falling into a poor sleep routine on the weekends that conflicts with their schedule during the week, as many night owls do, people who consistently go to bed early protect their well-being. They don't throw themselves out of a routine and put their Monday morning self at risk. They safeguard their bedtime, so they always wake up feeling rested.

Of course, that doesn't mean people who go to bed at 9 PM can't also go out with friends or make exceptions to show up for people when they can. It does mean that they value consistency and feel more at peace with a consistent schedule.

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6. They're better parents

Instead of operating on an entirely different sleep schedule from their kids and showing up as the most exhausted, irritable parent possible, many people with early bedtimes protect their relationships with their family.

Sometimes, it's impossible to stick to exactly the same routine or avoid the tiredness a morning brings, but usually, these are the parents who have better moods and more energy.

7. They can unwind naturally

Instead of turning to mindless entertainment or their phone, people with early bedtimes often rely on other hobbies to unwind. Especially when keeping an early bedtime can sometimes be challenging in our current culture, habits like reading in bed or charging their phone in another room are common for these individuals.

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Sometimes, it's these habits that we find boring or too quiet that end up being the key to better sleep and happiness over time.

8. They get more natural light

According to a study from BMC Public Health, getting more natural light before 10 AM is associated with an earlier bedtime, but also a more aligned circadian rhythm and a boosted sense of well-being. UCLA experts agree that natural light is incredibly influential for our mood, with the power to boost our happiness in just a few minutes first thing in the morning.

Even if it's just having their coffee before getting ready or resting in bed with open curtains, their ability to rise with the sun makes it easier to boost their energy and mood in the morning.

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9. They don't have to deal with social jet lag

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"Social jet lag," the kind of social mismatch that chronically tired night owls face, is often associated with worsened mental health. Not only are they often disengaged in work meetings, but they also tend to be socially disconnected from loved ones and friends because their brains are catching up.

They're always dealing with an underlying theme of fatigue, especially on the days when they really need to wake up early, despite not having enough sleep.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.