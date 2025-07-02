Many people argue there's been a shift in definitions of "classy" — away from the kind of traditionally classy material things and style that author Dena Kouremetis explains, toward a modernized aesthetic. Especially as young people shape what it means to be "classy," the definition has started to lean toward a mindset, rather than a consumerist principle. From intentionality, to self-awareness, empathy, and intelligence, being truly classy is a state of being that starts internally.

Many of the little things classy people have in their homes, no matter how much money they make, are representative of this mindset. They're not just intentional with the things and energy they bring into their sacred living space, they're mindful of how they can facilitate healthier relationships, interactions, and connections. So, if you're trying to differentiate between wealth and class, start with the little things a person chooses to fill their home with.

Here are 11 little things classy people have in their homes, no matter how much money they make

1. Natural light and soft lighting

Dejan Dundjerski | Shutterstock

Even if it seems silly or unsuspecting, the kind of light we introduce into our living spaces can have significant impacts on our general mood and well-being, according to a study from Scientific Reports. By swapping out overly bright fluorescent lights for softer lighting and being intentional with natural light, truly classy people ensure they're setting themselves up for success.

They not only have more space to recharge and unwind — to show up in other areas of their lives as the best versions of themselves — they also provide space for guests to do the same. Truly classy people know that looking out for yourself and others isn't just about offering a helpful hand or being supportive, but making small and intentional choices in their best interests.

Advertisement

2. Fresh flowers

tativophotos | Shutterstock

According to a study conducted by Rutgers University, having fresh flowers in your home can ensure you're cultivating a peaceful, serene, and calm space. For classy people, though, it's not just about introducing greenery that boosts their mood, it's about the ritual of nurturing and caretaking.

They learn a bit of empathy from needing to care for things — even if they're nonhuman — in their daily lives, so having plants and flowers that need their intentional attention is profound.

Advertisement

3. Social spaces

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

According to the Harvard Study of Human Development, healthy social interactions and fulfilling relationships are the most important determinants of happiness in our lives. Yes, good genes, health, money, and internal security are all important, but classy people craft intentional lives by focusing on their relationships and connections, rather than material things or status symbols.

In their most intimate and safe spaces at home, they're intentional about crafting areas tailored toward their relationships. If they have a "girls' night," they want to have a comfortable space to sit, chat, and eat together. If they have a strong family bond, they want to have a social space to get together.

Whether that means investing in comfortable furniture, being intentional about decor, or even choosing the right spaces for windows, they're willing to put in the effort to craft the best kind of space.

Advertisement

4. Books they enjoy

Arcadie Popov | Shutterstock

Rather than filling bookshelves with the kinds of novels they think other people will admire and find "cool," truly classy people fill their spaces with the art they actually enjoy. They keep their favorite books on standby to talk about with guests and fill their living spaces with art that serves as a positive reminder of joy amid the chaos of everyday life.

It's this kind of intentionally with home decor that gives classy people a mindful moment of peace when they're at home. They're not performing with an aesthetic for other people, but intentionally cultivating rooms and spaces that are tailored toward what they love, appreciate, and enjoy.

Advertisement

5. Personal artwork and photos

fizkes | Shutterstock

The kinds of artwork, decor, and photos we keep in our homes can have a profound effect on our general mood and well-being. It's not just about the kinds of aesthetic we're creating, but the imagery we're subconsciously noticing and digesting every single day when we're at home.

That's why intentional personal artwork and meaningful photos are some of the little things classy people have in their homes, no matter how much money they make. They know that regardless of what happens at work, school, or in public, they'll come home and be greeted by the positive energy of their art and photos.

Advertisement

6. Cozy blankets and pillows

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

At the core of a truly classy person's home decor choices and aesthetic lies comfort — they not only want to feel safe and secure in their living space, they want anyone who comes over to feel a similar sense of comfort. Cozy blankets, soft pillows, and comfortable furnishings are the first things they prioritize in their space, especially if they enjoy hosting or having guests over.

According to psychologist Mark Travers, these intentional choices are more powerful than you might believe, because when we help other people to feel good and comfortable, we're happier and more secure.

Advertisement

7. Cloth napkins

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Not only are cloth napkins a more sustainable and cost-effective way to elevate meals, compared to single-use paper products, they add a layer of intentionality to seemingly casual get-togethers and interactions.

Truly classy people aren't worried about flaunting their wealth or making casual meals overly fancy to seek attention, they simply want to make people feel special — even if it's a meal at home on a Monday night.

Advertisement

8. Other people's favorite foods

Fast-stock | Shutterstock

Whether it's an array of their friends' favorite teas in the cupboard or little treats for when guests come over, keeping other people's favorite things is one of the class things people always have in their home, no matter how much money they make.

They know that being truly happy means making someone else feel the same — whether it's the big things, like supporting them in times of chaos, or the little things, like remembering their favorite drink when they come over.

Advertisement

9. Little notes and gifts

pikselstock | Shutterstock

Whether it's a gratitude journal, a handwritten letter on the fridge, or a gift on display from their friend, classy people always keep the sentimental things in their home, no matter how little they may seem.

Expressing gratitude in these subtle ways isn't just helpful and healthy for relationships — encouraging people to be more present and to feel seen — it's also foundational for personal health and well-being, according to the Greater Good Science Center. They want other people to feel special and seen when they come over, but they also know it's powerful to make time and space for the little moments of gratitude in their days for themselves.

Advertisement

10. Candles

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

Even if they're not spending on the most expensive decorative candles, they're some of the little things classy people always have in their homes, no matter how much money they make. Most importantly, they're always lit.

They're not saving special candles for a special occasion, but lighting them for themselves and for guests in the most mundane of moments. They're intentional about crafting a safe space at home. If that means lighting a candle to feel more relaxed or to make a guest feel special, they don't mind doing so.

Advertisement

11. Signature colors and decor

Branislav Nenin | Shutterstock

Even if they're not spending a lot of money or curating an entire aesthetic for their home, signature colors, vibes, and decor are little things classy people have in their homes, no matter how much money they make. When you walk into a classy person's home, who's equally intentional and present, you know you're there.

It's not just about the smell, the matching decor, or even the vibe alone, it's about their presence and personality. They're genuine about filling their space with things that not only bring them joy, but serve as an embodiment of their identity, interests, and needs.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.