People Who Prefer Slow Mornings, Calm People & A Quiet Mind Usually Have 11 Distinct Personality Traits

Not everyone enjoys rushing through their morning. While many people hit snooze and scramble to get out the door, others prefer slow mornings, calm surroundings, and a quiet mind before the day begins. For them, those peaceful early hours aren't wasted time; they're an important way to mentally reset and prepare for whatever the day brings.

People who enjoy slow mornings often share certain personality traits that make that kind of routine feel natural. Instead of thriving in chaos or constant urgency, they tend to be reflective, emotionally balanced, and thoughtful about how they move through their day. And while everyone approaches mornings differently, people who prefer slow mornings, calm environments, and a quiet mind usually share these personality traits.

People who prefer slow mornings, calm people, and a quiet mind usually have 11 distinct personality traits:

1. They are introspective

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People who prefer slow mornings, calmness, and a quiet mind usually have a distinct personality trait: introspection. Most people aren't all that introspective. So accustomed to being in a rush, they often lack the time and energy to truly evaluate their thoughts and feelings. However, people who value introspection don't settle for excuses. Knowing how crucial it is to be reflective, they make time for it.

Whether it's waking up early in the morning or simply refusing to rush by doing some things the night before, allowing for introspection is a crucial routine to incorporate. As psychiatrist Paul C Holinger, M.D., said, "Introspection is crucial in understanding ourselves, our actions, behaviors, and empathy."

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2. They are emotionally self-regulated

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It sucks, but the average person is completely all over the place in the morning. Whether it's due to a lack of sleep or mental health problems, feeling deregulated is all too common. Thankfully, people who prefer slow mornings, calmness, and quiet minds usually have the distinct personality trait of emotional self-regulation. It wasn't always easy; however, they made being emotionally regulated part of their core personality.

Whether it's healing through therapy or having awesome parents, they've learned to keep calm, no matter the situation. However, a bit of morning peace definitely helps them continue to strengthen this characteristic. This is why they're quick to prefer slow mornings over chaotic one's anyday of the week! It's a routine that's more attuned to who they truly are!

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3. They are patient

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The average person isn't all that patient. Used to the rush of the morning and the chaos of evenings, the thought of waiting longer than necessary is one of the many reasons people lash out. Luckily, people who prefer slow mornings, calmness, and a quiet mind usually have the distinct personality trait of patience. While it might've developed over time, patience is constantly teetering on the edge.

This is why some people prefer peaceful, slow mornings over chaotic ones. Needing to reset is much more important than people give it credit for. As psychotherapist Leah Marone, LCSW, said, "Our brains aren't built to operate at full throttle all day. Brief, intentional pauses activate the parasympathetic nervous system, shifting us out of the stress-response mode and into a state where the brain can repair, regulate, and refocus."

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4. They are thoughtful

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Nowadays, it's hard to be thoughtful. As they lose track of time, thoughtfulness may come less and less frequently, the more stressed out they get. That being said, people who prefer slow mornings, calm people, and a quiet mind usually have the distinct personality trait of being thoughtful. While they may have their fair share of stressors, these individuals find ways to create thoughtfulness in their daily routine.

Already naturally inclined to be giving, they find the idea of never being thoughtful to those they cherish the most a foreign concept. This is why they prioritize thoughtfulness. Call them dramatic, but refusing to be otherwise goes against their natural instincts.

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5. They are observant

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It's normal for some people to go through life completely oblivious. Whether it's their lack of common sense or simply not caring about the people around them, being truly observant is a personality trait that develops over time. Thankfully, people who prefer slow mornings, calm people, and a quiet mind usually have the distinct personality trait of being observant. They aren't just observant of their surroundings.

From checking in with themselves to checking in with others, they'd prefer to know what's going on so they can adjust themselves properly. Sure, you may call them extra; however, luck has always favored the prepared. As professor of pediatrics, infectious diseases, and vaccines, Jan Bonhoeffer, M.D., said, "Setting aside time to rehearse your day may seem counterproductive, but it gives you more resources and improves relationships."

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6. They are empathetic

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Nowadays, fewer people have become less empathetic. Whether it's due to rising individuality or the recent pandemic, isolation has led people to lose touch with their emotions and, by extension, with those around them. However, people who prefer slow mornings, calmness, and a quiet mind usually have the distinct personality trait of empathy. Is it always easy to be empathetic? No.

After all, coworkers, friends, and family members alike have a way of testing us. That being said, those who prefer slow mornings use them to truly ground themselves. Doing deep reflection, they'd rather think through things and find empathy than rush through the morning and deal with life's problems on the go.

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7. They are independent

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While it's easy to feel independent, many have someone or something they depend on. Whether it's family members or partners, full independence isn't always a personality trait that someone is born with. However, people who prefer slow mornings, calm people, and a quiet mind usually have the distinct personality trait of being independent. They've developed this personality over time.

Through their own experiences, these individuals have mastered the art of doing things on their own. As a result, they use these slow mornings to gather their thoughts together and to plan effectively. This adds up, as psychotherapist Amy Morin notes: "Without enough sleep, your mood, efficiency, and moral judgment are all at risk."

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8. They are emotionally deep

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It's hard to get in touch with one's emotions when they're all over the place. With so much anxiety occurring every day, getting in touch with one's emotions is usually out of the question. This is why many prefer to stay surface-level deep. It's boring, however, to stay surface-level deep; they save themselves the headache of doing some inner reflection. That being said, people who prefer slow mornings, calm people, and a quiet mind usually have the distinct personality trait of being emotionally deep.

It's uncomfortable; however, these individuals prioritize their emotions and overall well-being. Whether it's meditating or journaling, finding ways to ground themselves and stay in tune with their deepest desires is the best way these individuals stay true to their core nature: being emotionally deep.

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9. They are highly disciplined

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It sucks, but many people aren't as highly disciplined as they'd like to be. From eating out way too much all the way to doing things until the last minute, the average person isn't always on top of things. That being said, people who prefer slow mornings, calm people, and a quiet mind usually have the distinct personality trait of being highly disciplined. It's a trained trait; however, it's possible to make this into one's core personality.

According to a study from the European Journal of Social Psychology, it takes roughly 66 days to change a habit. Luckily, these individuals have committed to changing, which is probably why they enjoy slow mornings. Knowing how crucial routine is, they love slow mornings because they let them incorporate more of the healthier habits they've developed over the years.

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10. They are mentally organized

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The average person struggles to stay organized. With so much whirling around in their head, learning to dissect their thoughts and organize their long list of responsibilities isn't always easy. Even so, people who prefer slow mornings, calmness, and a quiet mind usually have the distinct personality trait of being highly organized. Somehow always on top of things, they make life look like a walk in the park.

As good mothers and fathers, as well as good coworkers and bosses, these individuals excel in everything they do. Can it get to be pretty exhausting? Absolutely, however, this is exactly why they enjoy slow mornings. It allows them time to truly organize their thoughts before they begin the day.

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11. They are internally motivated

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Finally, people who prefer slow mornings, calm people, and a quiet mind usually have the distinct personality trait of being internally motivated. While some have core personality traits that may aid them, those who are motivated can simply get through slow mornings without much of a fuss. From waking up in the morning and making breakfast, to fixing their bed and journaling, everything about this person screams successful and hyper-positive.

This isn't surprising, as licensed psychologist Paula Durlofsky, Ph.D., says, "Motivation is the driving force behind everything we do, from getting out of bed to pursuing long-term goals like writing a book, running a marathon, or earning a college degree." So, if someone is internally motivated, they're more likely to enjoy slow mornings as they're probably looking forward to whatever the day has planned.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers topics such as self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.