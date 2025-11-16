The Art Of Destiny: 9 Soul Decisions You Made Before You Were Even Born

If you’re like most people, you probably have no memory of being in your mother’s womb or of being born. As a matter of fact, you might remember nothing before the age of two. But there are some people who claim to remember life well before that time.

Sci-fi author Ray Bradbury claimed he could remember his birth. He talked about his head squeezing through the birth canal before he was exposed to bright lights around him. But memories of being born are highly unlikely because the hippocampus, the part of your brain that forms memories, is not yet developed.

Advertisement

Yet, some people believe that everyone had a pre-birth experience (PBE) where certain things about your life were decided before you ever entered the physical world and were forgotten upon your arrival! A medium on TikTok by the name of Diane Wargalla explains what these predetermined things about you are:

Here are 9 soul decisions you made before you were even born:

1. Your parents

arda savasciogullari / Shutterstock

According to Wargalla, the parents who created you were no accident. According to her, “You chose them because they would give you the best chance at the experiences you want to have in this lifetime.”

This perspective of your parents being predestined invites you to reconsider your relationship with your origin story. Instead of viewing parental circumstances as random or unfortunate, it reframes them as intentional soul-level selections made in service of personal growth.

Advertisement

2. Your name

NDAB Creativity / Shutterstock

As we await the arrival of babies, we rack our brains trying to find the perfect name for them. As original and unique as we think the name we finally came up with is, the universe already named the child and was just waiting for us to get on board.

Names carry profound spiritual significance in shaping our destiny, according to astro-numerologist Sidhharrth S. Kumaar. In fact, a name is usually predetermined before birth, carrying the imprints of past, present, and future destiny, as the subconscious of parents or whoever names the child senses the energy and comes up with a name that will influence the child's future.

Advertisement

3. The time and place of your birth

NDAB Creativity / Shutterstock

Wargalla says your name and the time and location of your birth can be charted through astrology and numerology. All of that information is based on where the charts were at the time of your birth. Looking at things like your Life Path Number, Destiny Number, and astrology birth chart can give you insight into who you are.

Advertisement

4. Your purpose

Zivica Kerkez / Shutterstock

We know how numerology and astrology predicted who you would become. But there are other things that can be derived from those numbers to determine what your life’s purpose is.

Your Soul Urge Number, also known as the Heart’s Desire Number, can tell you why you were sent here in the first place. Other determinants are your Attitude Number and your Psychic Number.

According to Tania Gabrielle, an astro-numerologist, your life path number reveals key aspects of your life purpose, with specific numbers associated with distinct missions such as leadership and originality for life path 1s, or service and nurturing for life path 6s.

Advertisement

5. Your past lives and associated karma

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Many believe that we have lived several lives before our current ones. Along with those prior physical existences comes karmic debt.

Per Wargalla, you can access those past lives and memories through hypnotherapy. Once you access them, you can find out what karma is attached to you and find ways to erase it.

Advertisement

6. Your two soul clusters

Kiselev Andrey Valerevich / Shutterstock

Before we were born, two soul clusters were pre-ordained. Those were our guardian angels who are there to guide and protect us, keeping us safe from the evils of the world, and people in physical form whose life purpose is to be of support to you and help you navigate life.

Your spiritual guides send messages to warn you or let you know you are headed in the right direction. Psychic and spiritual teacher Tahverlee explains that spirit guides send warning signs, including restlessness, physical illness, or obstacles that serve as caution signals when a decision or path is not aligned with one's highest good.

Advertisement

7. Your exit points

maxbelchenko / Shutterstock

Exit points are places in your life where you choose to get on or off the path you are traveling. Wargalla compares them to riding a bus and watching the world go by stop by stop, and deciding whether you want to stay on it or make a different decision and get off the bus.

These crossroads are predetermined to allow you to pivot in life. Some exit points lead to entirely new chapters, while others simply offer a chance to pause, reflect, and recommit to your current journey with renewed clarity and purpose.

Advertisement

8. Your power

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Before we enter the world, we are aware of how much power is at our disposal. We believe that we can create things with our minds and through sheer willpower. Once we arrive, we quickly forget those abilities.

Throughout life, people begin to discover the Law of Attraction, manifestation, affirmations, and visualization to reclaim those special powers.

As Jean Adrienne, an empowerment life coach, explains, "You have always been able to manifest with your thoughts and your words. Once you realize this beautiful gift you were born with and begin to use it to its fullest advantage, you have to take responsibility for the things you create."

Advertisement

9. Your unique frequency

Rido / Shutterstock

Everyone carries their own energetic frequency that is in tune with the world around them. Your design is unique and specifically yours, different from anyone else in the world around you. We often forget that we were sent here to bring our rare frequency, changing the environment for the better.

When you fully embody your authentic frequency you don't just change your own life. You shift the energy of every space you enter, creating ripples that touch lives in ways you may never even realize.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.