Your Birth Date Reveals Your Soul’s Evolution Level, According To A Professional Numerologist

Our birth dates hold a lot of information regarding our personalities, the trajectory our our lives, and even our soul's evolution level. According to Maria Letai, a numerologist and content creator, the digits of your birthday reveal if you are a young soul at the start of your journey, or if you have reached a higher level.

In a TikTok, Letai explained that simply adding together the numbers of your birth date can reveal a lot about your soul. For example, if your birth date is June 12, 1987, you would add up all the digits, which would get you a sum of 34. This number then correlates with a specific soul evolution level.

Your birth date reveals your soul's evolution level:

1. 0-19 is the 'foundation level'

If you add up your birth date and the number lands anywhere between 0 and 19, it means you have a level one soul, otherwise known as the "foundation level." Letai explained that this means you're extremely focused on building a stable life for yourself and your family, and home and work are your main priorities. This is considered the most grounded level of soul development.

“It's just the beginning, Letai added. "With self-reflection and spiritual growth, you can rise higher and unlock deeper layers of your potential." Jeanne Nangle, a spiritual blogger, says evolving your soul is all about learning the necessary lessons.

"Soul growth is the process of expanding your consciousness, deepening your understanding of yourself and the world around you," she explained. "It's about becoming more aware, compassionate, and authentic as you go through life." To do so, she advised viewing life as a teacher and learning what you are here to learn by identifying life themes and embracing challenges as opportunities for growth.

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

2. 20-29 is 'the explorer'

If your birth date total falls within this range, it means you have a level two "explorer" soul. Your mind is always active and moving. You're someone who enjoys learning and trying new experiences because it eventually leads to personal growth and discoveries. You're able to pick up bits and pieces of knowledge from various areas as you move about this life.

However, you may struggle to go deeper in one specific area. As you continue to navigate this world, you are starting to gather pieces of a puzzle. One day, it will all come together to form something meaningful and transformative.

Depiction Images | Shutterstock

3. 30-39 is 'the wisdom sharer'

As someone with a birth date total in this range, you have graduated from learning to teaching. You enjoy sharing your knowledge and wisdom with the masses. This deep love of passing on information means that people may naturally gravitate towards you for advice and lessons.

You're able to explain things with clarity and heart. You're not just a learner, but you're also a guide who other people can use to expand their worldview and evolve their souls. That kind of talent is undeniable, and leaning into it can prove to be quite fruitful.

fizkes | Shutterstock

4. 40-49 is 'the mentor path'

A step above "the wisdom sharer" is "the mentor path." If you add up your birth date and the number lands between 40 and 49, you're someone who has the potential to influence quite a lot of people if you put your heart into it. As a mentor, others may lean on you for guidance and advice on what should do during this life.

"There is a depth and mystery to you that not everyone understands, and that's your strength," Letai said. "You are here to lead, to inspire, and to speak truth to those who are ready to hear it."

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.