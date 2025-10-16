The term "Dark Night of the Soul" dates back to the 16th century, when a Catholic priest, mystic, and poet, Saint John of the Cross, wrote a poem called “La noche oscura del alma," which translates to "the Dark Night of the Soul." The Dark Night of the Soul is a period where you’ve lost touch with God or a higher power. It is a feeling of drowning in an ocean of emptiness or of extreme despair.

This spiritual crisis is one filled with desolation, disconnection, and an inability to find the meaning of life. When experiencing the Dark Night of the Soul, you feel lost and hopeless. As terrible as it is to be experiencing a Dark Night of the Soul, the good news is that going through it pushes you from one phase of life to the next via a deep, soul-shifting spiritual awakening.

Here are 12 signs you’re going through one of those deep, soul-shifting phases of life:

1. You feel a deep sense of sadness

You are suddenly unable to find any happiness in life. Not only are you unable to reach within to find satisfaction in life, but the external things you depended on to uplift you have lost their appeal.

This usually happens at a time when you have no reason to be so solemn. Your subconscious mind is clearing out the things that don’t matter to make way for what makes you complete.

2. You feel unworthy

You have a case of imposter syndrome, as if you don’t belong or you have been given something you don’t deserve. The script you created for your life is no longer relevant, and you don’t feel the need to live up to the standards imposed on you by society.

As you move into a new chapter, you may feel disconnected from your current path because you have outgrown a previous version of yourself. A 2019 study suggested embracing the role of a beginner and accepting that imperfection is a part of growth.

3. You're purging

Removing things from your life that no longer serve you is a sure sign that you are experiencing a Dark Night of the Soul. You are lightening your load, decluttering your surroundings and social circles. This purge can include eating healthier, crying, sweating, or vomiting to cleanse your body.

Purging creates a metaphoric and literal blank canvas, which can be the first step on a positive path toward a new life chapter. Research shows that the items people struggle most to get rid of are often tied to their self-worth, not their monetary value.

4. Your thoughts are scary

A Dark Night of the Soul can lead to some downright terrifying thoughts. They may leave you to question your place in the world or whether or not you are even needed.

When these thoughts invade your mind, causing you to be enveloped in them, the idea is not to fight them. Let them come and strengthen your resolve to overcome them.

5. Your dreams are vivid

We have all had dreams that seemed so real, you woke up dazed and confused, expecting what you saw in your sleep to be reality. Those vivid dreams can be your unconscious thoughts trying to work through the troubles and stresses of your waking life.

The timing of powerful, vivid dreams during significant life crossroads is often no coincidence. Notice how your dreams resolve. One study recommended that embracing their insights can help you gain clarity and trust your intuition as you move into your new phase.

6. You want to go somewhere sacred

As you enter the Dark Night of the Soul, you might find yourself longing to be elsewhere. You may not know exactly where that is, or it may be a place with deep meaning for you.

Perhaps it’s a childhood home filled with nostalgia. This feeling means that you want to get your soul grounded in a way it once was.

7. You're having old memories

All of a sudden, old memories you had long forgotten are popping up. They may be pleasant memories or traumatic ones you’ve worked hard to forget.

As painful as some memories are, what is important during this time is to dig into the lessons the universe is teaching you.

8. You're preoccupied with death

At the start of a Dark Night of the Soul, it is normal to have a preoccupation with death. You could feel like dying is right around the corner.

But there will come a point when you start to ask yourself why you are so fixated on death. Once you turn that corner, your fears will start to disappear.

9. You feel free

Once you overcome the initial fear of a Dark Night of the Soul, you will begin to feel like the weight of the world has been lifted off your shoulders. The awareness of the journey you are on will give you an egoic sense of freedom. You are no longer bound by despair, but rather anchored by faith.

This freedom allows individuals to try out different roles in love, work, and beliefs to discover their authentic selves. One study argued that this can cause a period of instability, but it is ultimately necessary for creating a more defined identity.

10. You yearn for spiritual growth

You have many questions and are willing to seek out the answers. You are reading a lot, especially self-help books. During a Dark Night of the Soul, you will start to do healing practices like meditation, cleansing rituals, therapeutic interventions, and seek spiritual guidance.

One study revealed how every transition includes a neutral zone, which is an in-between time when the old chapter has ended, but the new one has yet to fully begin. This phase can feel confusing and disorienting, with heightened anxiety and a lack of clarity. In this space, the yearning for spiritual growth provides a compass, offering the promise of a more meaningful future and helping the individual navigate the uncertainty.

11. You keep experiencing coincidences

You keep running into the same people over and over after not seeing them for an extended period of time. Or the same numbers keep recurring around you, leading you to believe the universe has a special message for you. You might be in the midst of a Dark Night of the Soul.

When at a crossroads, your mind is often actively searching for guidance, purpose, and confirmation. One study suggested that this frame of mind prepares you to interpret external events as having special, personal significance, turning a simple coincidence into a meaningful sign.

12. You get confirmation from a psychic

One of the best ways to confirm you are having a Dark Night of the Soul is to have a real psychic confirm your suspicions. If you believe in psychics, reaching out to one you trust can be a great step in first affirming that your spiritual awakening has arrived, then moving forward to your next phase of life.

There is no set time frame for this condition; however, Saint John went through his experience for 45 years! But if you are on the same spiritual journey, yours doesn’t have to last that long. This temporary awakening process can be shortened by getting the right support to navigate it so you quickly emerge with a transformed state of consciousness.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.