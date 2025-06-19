6 Concrete Signs Your Soul Is Begging You To Slow Down, According To Experts

The health of your soul is just as important as the health of your body.

Last updated on Jun 19, 2025

Woman's soul begs her to slow down. Engin Akyurt | Unsplash
Physical health, check. Mental health, check. You are holistically healthy, wait a minute, not so fast. The health of a human usually has three parts. 

Soul health primarily explores the role of spirituality and spiritual well-being in mental and physical health. While the soul itself is often considered a metaphysical concept outside the realm of empirical science, psychological research has investigated its practical expression through spiritual practices and beliefs and their impact on well-being.

Here are six concrete signs your soul is begging you to slow down, according to experts:

1. You dread your work

woman who needs to slow down dreading her work Yuri A / Shutterstock

If you’re constantly battling the Sunday Scaries or hitting the snooze button on your alarm more often, it might mean you’re not looking after your soul. Dreading your job is a big clue that your well-being is being neglected and something’s off spiritually. 

When you live authentically and do what you love, your soul is happy. Soul-nurturing work brings out your best self. It’s energizing and rewarding, not draining or anxiety-inducing.

— Lisa Petsinis, Career & Life Coach

2. You have poor spiritual hygiene

woman who needs to slow down with poor spiritual hygeine Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

There are many signs of bad spiritual hygiene that you may overlook. It could come from absorbing the negativity of others, holding onto the past, or self-neglect.

Some of the signs you might have poor spiritual hygiene are:

  • Inability to stop your mind from running wild
  • Insomnia
  • Restlessness
  • Excessive drama and conflict
  • Inability to focus
  • Easily angered
  • Unusually emotional
  • Financial trouble

— NyRee Ausler, Editor and Writer

3. Tranquility has disappeared from your life

woman who needs to slow down where tranquility disappeared from life AshTproductions / Shutterstock

When you can’t find your inner tranquility, your soul needs nourishing.

— Carolyn Hidalgo, Executive Soul Coach

Lack of inner tranquility often manifests as chronic stress, feelings of being overwhelmed, and heightened anxiety levels. A 2020 study concluded that this can lead to worry, tension, and even physical symptoms like rapid heartbeat, hyperventilation, and stomach distress.

4. You experience mental blocks and lack of energy

woman who needs to slow down experiencing lack of energy Gladskikh Tatiana / Shutterstock

Two signs work together to show the same need for more care of your soul. You have blocked or imbalanced chakras, and you have a lack of joy and direction in the usual pursuit of life.

— Sidhharrth S. Kumaar, Astronumerologist

A 2023 study explained that mental blocks can lead to a decline in motivation to continue engaging in activities, as the perceived effort outweighs the expected rewards. Mentally fatigued individuals may perceive physical exertion as more difficult, leading to reaching perceived exertion limits faster and reducing the willingness to continue. 

5. You carry grudges

man who needs to slow down carrying grudges voronaman / Shutterstock

The consequences of the concept of hate are lost on many people. People hold grudges against others, hate, and abuse others, thinking it somehow damages them. It might, but more than that, it damages your soul.

— Akshad Singi, M.D.

Carrying grudges can have significant negative consequences on both physical and mental health, according to research. These consequences include increased stress, anxiety, depression, and even physical ailments like heart problems and weakened immunity.

6. You have stopped experiencing gratitude for all the Earth shares

woman who needs to slow down and has stopped having gratitude for earth Ground Picture / Shutterstock

We are gifted amazing foods, mountains to climb, and water to drink. What Earth shares with us is too big to even articulate; literally, our life depends on Mother Earth.

Are you grateful daily for what Earth offers? Having gratitude for Earth and all you can sense opens your heart and soul to all possibilities. 

Take time to answer the question above in a way that can provide examples that support your answer. These prompts can show how mindful, compassionate, and aware you are in your day-to-day.

 Polly Wirum, Intuitive, Life Coach, and Writer

The signs of poor physical or mental health are often clear and noticeable. Yet, the signs of an unhealthy soul are usually more discreet and subtle. 

The creeping feeling that something in life is off balance is a significant indicator, even if you can't always put your finger exactly on what is wrong, a good place to start is taking an inventory of your spirit and soul.

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.

