The Art Of Being An Old Soul: 20 Simple Habits Of People Who Are Naturally Old Souls

Have you ever been told that you’re an old soul? Maybe you thought it was a slight against your age, but it is actually a compliment. People with old souls don’t care about the superficial elements of society. It has a much deeper meaning and more complex interests.

To be an old soul is about more than having an enhanced level of maturity. It’s about having a solid sense of self and forging your own path in the world. Old souls don’t have toxicity in their lives, focus on positive thinking, understand what makes the world go round, and look at the big picture. They are wise beyond their years and are grounded and intuitive.

Old souls are more common than you might think. There are no studies to tell how common because the label is so subjective, but it is estimated that 10-15% of the earth’s population are old souls.

Here are 20 simple habits of people who are naturally old souls:

1. They like to spend time alone

Old souls tend to be introverted and prefer to be by themselves. They are at peace in solitude and seek it when life gets overwhelming.

Solitude provides a space for self-awareness and reflection, which can lead to personal growth and better decision-making. A recent study found that people who enjoy spending time alone and are unafraid of being single are more likely to be open-minded.

2. They are a student of life

If you are an old soul, you believe that knowledge is power. You are always seeking to grow and understand, and have a burning curiosity within you.

3. They are spiritual

Life as an old soul is full of spirituality. Others may not want to share their spiritual side, but an old soul feels comfortable speaking about it and connecting with it.

4. They are connected to their past

Old souls’ lives are wholly dictated by the experiences of the past. They have a special connection with elders, and value the knowledge and insight they provide.

5. They spend a lot of time in deep thought about their life

You use introspection to figure out how to improve your life. You take responsibility for past transgressions in order to create a better you.

Psychologically, this is linked to greater self-awareness, personal growth, and a search for meaning, all of which are cultivated through conscious and constructive reflection, not simply innate wisdom. Deep empathy is an individual trait that can be both a strength and a burden, as high sensitivity to others' emotions can be emotionally draining.

6. They get that there is a bigger picture

Old souls don’t feel the need to get caught up in the minute details of life. They are more concerned with the "why" than the "how."

7. They are not materialistic

Another trait is that old souls feel satisfied with the smaller things in life. They don’t get pleasure from belongings and are more interested in meaningful things like friends and family.

8. They were a loner during their childhood

Outside of family members, old souls were usually loners as kids. They were more mature than those in their friend group and preferred their own company over trying to fit in.

9. They are emotionally intelligent

There are adults in this world who never get to the point of understanding the emotions of others. Due to their passion and sensitivity, old souls understand and relate to the feelings of other people.

10. They are wise beyond their years

When you were a child, grown-ups talked to you as if you were one of them. They didn’t feel the need to guard their words in case you didn’t understand. As an adult, you relate to older people better than those in your age group.

Research suggests that wisdom is not solely tied to age, and it can be fostered through active self-reflection and learning from mistakes. A supportive environment can foster a child's emotional and intellectual maturity, contributing to behaviors that appear wise beyond their years.

11. They give good advice

You always know just what to say to fix a situation. People come to you for good advice and guidance. Old souls don’t give out misinformation. They provide well-thought-out responses when helping others.

12. They prefer to be at home

Old souls feel deeply about the sanctity of home. They are happy in the comforting and peaceful environment they have created for themselves.

13. They need downtime

Because old souls are so giving, especially to family members, they need to take time to recharge to show up again when they are called upon.

14. They are introspective

Unlike people who look at external forces when deciding where to place blame, old souls look within to determine what they could have done better in every circumstance they encounter.

15. They feel accountable to their ancestors

Old souls are fully aware that they are their ancestors’ wildest dreams. They feel a sense of responsibility to make them proud and carry on their lineage with respect and dignity.

In family systems theory, individuals are influenced by the dynamics, stories, and unresolved issues of their family of origin. A feeling of accountability can be a person's attempt to fulfill an implicit family role or correct historical family injustices to maintain a sense of belonging and identity.

16. They value people over possessions

Because old souls are not materialistic, they prefer the things in life that make them feel connected. An old soul would much rather be poor but surrounded by people they love than rich and alone.

17. They do purposeful things

You don’t waste time on things that mean nothing. You like to take on things that align with your life’s purpose. Your desire to do good keeps you connected to the needs of humankind.

18. They go against the grain

Old souls never follow the crowd. They are independent thinkers and are comfortable with following their own internal guidance, even when they are outnumbered.

19. They do the right thing

If you always do the right thing, even when no one else is watching, you are an old soul. You are compelled to keep your convictions, no matter the consequences.

20. They recognize another old soul when they see them

People with old souls are attracted to one another like magnets. You realize you are not the only one and seek out like-minded people to join your inner circles. When you meet other old souls, you instantly recognize that you are one in the same.

Overall, having an old soul is a good thing. It means you are highly intuitive, have emotional intelligence, and keep a balanced outlook on life. You are mature-minded and wise beyond your years. As an old soul, you have experienced a lot and have different perspectives and insight to offer.

However, there are some pitfalls for old souls. It's hard to know where you fit socially. You may be too far advanced, mentally and emotionally, for your own peer group. Yet when it comes to connecting with people older than you, the assumption that you are "too young" can be a barrier to building relationships.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.