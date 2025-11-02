If These 25 Things Feel True, You Might Be A Starseed — A Soul That Originated From Another World

Have you ever felt as if you just don’t belong? Have you looked up at the night sky and felt a sense of deep connectivity? Your attraction to the radiance of the stars and the universe may be more than just a preference. You may be a starseed.

A starseed is a term used to describe a child of the stars — a person who, like an old soul, has lived prior lives on Earth and possibly different planets and galaxies. They incarnate on Earth to share their knowledge and light, and to participate in its evolution.

Starseeds feel a divine wisdom deep within due to their soul’s connection to the universe. They possess psychic abilities that can lie dormant until they need to access them. Starseeds, also known as “star people” or “indigo children,” came from Native American spirituality. The concept spread to the mainstream after its introduction in the 1976 book Gods of Aquarius by Brad Steiger.

The book hypothesizes that some people came to Earth in the form of extraterrestrials through birth or as a walk-in to an existing human body. Starseeds' purpose on Earth is to bring about positive change. Their powers are activated through a spiritual awakening in order to fix problems that exist in this world.

They are the spiritual extreme of old souls. They are empathetic, authentic, and intuitive. But a starseed awakening doesn’t just happen. It is a decision to take the path few have traveled.

If these 25 things feel true, you might be a starseed:

1. You feel different from everyone around you

There is something about you that feels out of place. You have always been different and get the sense that you are a square peg trying to force your way into a round hole.

2. You welcome discussions about the supernatural and extraterrestrial

Media_Photos / Shutterstock

Where other people find conversations about the supernatural or life on other planets strange, you welcome the discussions. You are open to new ideas and concepts and aren't limited to the same logic as others.

3. You let your intuition guide you

There is nothing you trust more than your own gut. You pick up on invisible cues and red flags easily. Your internal compass never leads you astray.

4. You're always looking to learn more and seek out wisdom.

You are a student of life. If you don't know something, you are not the type to just move on. You have a built-in curiosity and collect infinite information and wisdom.

5. You're empathetic to a fault

Your compassion for others is a double-edged sword. You put other people's needs before your own. Sometimes you allow people to take your kindness for weakness and use you to their advantage.

6. Animals and babies seem to be drawn to you

Whether you consider yourself an animal lover or not, they are definitely drawn to you. Babies have a sixth sense about people, and they can tell you are one of the good ones.

7. You have symptoms that can’t be explained by a medical professional

You might suffer from issues that can't be attributed to a medical condition. This can be chronic back pain or headaches. Both have spiritual meanings connected to your chakras, so you might just be totally in tune with the universe.

8. You're connected with your spirituality

While many try to explain the inexplicable using logic, you know that there are spiritual energies at work. You tap into messages from your guardian angels and the universe and use them to guide you.

9. You love to solve mysteries of the world

Philosophy and metaphysics are your jam. You believe that there is an answer to all of the questions that plague humanity and don't mind digging deep to find it.

10. You're attracted to metaphysics and believe you can answer all of life’s questions

Your love of mysteries can be attributed to your attraction to the metaphysical world. Your mind knows no boundaries, and you seek knowledge outside of the normal limitations of the average person.

11. You have been told you're an old soul your entire life

For as long as you can remember, you have been wise beyond your years. You have a connection with the elderly and seek whatever wisdom they can bless you with.

12. You let the little things go

You have no time to focus on the petty things in life. If it doesn't have anything to do with the big picture, you know how to let it go.

13. You know you have a purpose, but struggle to know what it is

You can't put your finger on it, but you know there is something bigger you are supposed to give the world. You won't stop looking until you know exactly why you are here.

14. You have a problem with authority

A natural leader, you have trouble taking a backseat to authoritative figures. You might find your footing in entrepreneurship or a line of business where you can run things.

15. You look for natural remedies for your ailments

You believe firmly in holistic medicines and natural cures. Before you even think to seek medical intervention, you look for ways the Earth's elements can heal you.

16. You have many acquaintances, but your circle of friends is small

Most of your relationships are surface-level. You don't let that many people into your inner circle. Those who get the honor of getting to know you must earn their position.

17. You love to help others

If you have it to give, you will. You believe that to whom much is given, much is expected, and have no problem sharing your good fortune with others.

18. You keep seeing Angel Numbers everywhere you go

Whether it is on a clock, a building, or a street sign, you continuously see Angel Numbers, which are repeating sequences of numbers. These are signs from the universe that you must pay attention to.

19. You feel stuck here, like this is not home

That sense of not belonging is not just about being different. You feel homesick, as if you're meant to be somewhere else but can't put your finger on where that is.

20. You're drawn to advancements in technology

Nothing gets by you. As an early adopter of technology, you are always on trend. You never have to worry about being left in the dark ages.

21. You're gifted at manifestation

Pavlova Yuliia / Shutterstock

You are skilled at manifesting your desires. You routinely call what you want into existence using the Law of Attraction and trust the universe to deliver.

22. Your dreams are lucid

When you dream, it is hard to tell what is real and what isn't. These vivid images contain hints that you use in your waking life.

23. You're a magnet for problems and the people who have them

Some people have a problem with every solution, and, unfortunately, those are your people. Like heat-seeking missiles, people with issues find you and hope you are the answer they are looking for.

24. You had a traumatic childhood

You may have suffered from abuse, abandonment, or poverty as a child. You carry those traumas with you, and they tend to show up when you least expect them.

25. You have experienced a spiritual awakening

At some point in your life, you have experienced a spiritual awakening. It might have shown up as an ego death or a Dark Night of the Soul, but when it happened, it was clear that you were in the midst of an epic transformation.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment, and news, as well as news, and navigates the workplace and social issues.